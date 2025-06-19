Blush is climbing toward the temples, blue eyeshadow is back on the scene in a major way, and the only makeup rule is that there are no rules.

You’re not imagining it: The unapologetic, high-octane glam of the 1980s is having a full-blown revival. After years of “clean girl” minimalism and taupe-toned restraint, beauty lovers are once again reaching for the bold, the bright, and the borderline excessive. And honestly? It’s never looked cooler.

Yes, the decade that gave the world shoulder pads, leg warmers, and extra-strength hairspray is officially influencing your beauty routine. Today, people are taking cues from the pop stars and cover girls of yesteryear — the ones who never met a makeup brush they didn’t use with gusto.

Whether it was a full-face moment from Grace Jones or a hot pink fantasy straight out of a Madonna music video, the era’s beauty mantra was simply: more is more. If your cheeks didn’t glow like a lava lamp and your lipstick couldn’t be spotted from five aisles away, were you even trying?

Of course, this isn’t a total time warp. While the current glam vibes are definitely vintage, the products are modern, with cream blushes instead of chalky powders, balmy pigments instead of sticky glosses, and long-wear liners that don’t smudge by lunchtime.

So go ahead, dig through your makeup bag and read on to see all the ways you can resurrect that electric blue eyeliner or guava-pink blush — and give it a 2025 twist.

1. Sculpted Brows Are Back

The full, laminated brows of the past few years are finally meeting their match. This season, the doctor is ordering a thinner, more sculpted shape straight from the 1980s playbook.

“The brow journey is back to a thinner, less filled shape — which certainly feels more ’80s,” says New York City-based celebrity makeup artist and on-air beauty expert Neil Scibelli.

His pro tip? Skip the front-heavy look and start by lightly filling in the mid-to-tail first, then go back and perfect the rest.

2. Temple Blush Is The New Contour

Blush isn’t just having a moment — it’s taking over your whole cheekbone. “The blush category has really boomed over the last two years, and it’s been fun to see everyday consumers have fun with their placement and color,” Scibelli says.

Whether it’s a bubblegum pink à la ’80s aerobics tape or a bold fuchsia that channels runway drama, the point is to play and have fun. “I love seeing blush washed on the outer cheeks and blended toward the temples. It gives such a lifted, fresh-faced vibe,” he adds.

3. Statement Eyeshadow Is A Vibe

Getty Images/Karwai Tang / Contributor

Previously written off as costume-y or dated, pastel eyeshadow is now considered high fashion —especially those icy blues and punchy periwinkles.

“Baby blue and royal blue have become some of the biggest eyeshadow colors of the past year,” says Scibelli. “I can see these being drawn from ’80s inspo, and I personally love using colorful shadows for that extra pop.”

Whether worn as a wash over the lids or layered into graphic liner looks, pastels are officially cool again — and yes, totally appropriate for every function.

4. Neon Mascara Is A Secret Weapon

Your lashes want in on the ’80s comeback, too — and neon mascara is the easiest way to get them involved.

“Colored graphic liners and neon mascaras have been popping up everywhere lately,” says Scibelli. “They’re great ways to accessorize your makeup look.” A flash of cobalt (as recently spotted on Dua Lipa) or electric violet on the lashes can elevate even the simplest beat. Plus, it gives major brat and grunge party girl energy without requiring an eyeshadow brush.

5. All About That Velvet-Rope Finish

Getty Images

Though it’s not always labeled as such, the return of velvety skin and a polished lip is classic ’80s glam.

“For me, [’80s makeup] really focuses on that velvety skin finish, often set with a blurring powder,” says Scibelli, who’s been seeing this look on the red carpet.

The aesthetic gets extra mileage with creamier formulas in cherry red or orangey hues, he adds — colors that feel pulled straight from an ’80s lipstick tube.