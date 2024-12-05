You’ve just finished dinner, and then it hits you — a craving for a sweet treat. While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with indulging in confectioneries, some might wish to moderate their sugary desires. For these folks, wellness brand Apothékary just made addressing that hankering a whole lot easier.

Expanding upon its existing collection of herbal remedies, the company has now launched Sugar Kick — a tincture that helps battle spikes in glucose before they even begin as a way of regulating blood sugar and promoting an overall healthier lifestyle.

Sugar, after all, is in most of the population’s diet. According to a 2020 study, people in the U.S. on average ingest more than 300% of the amount of sugar that’s recommended for daily consumption. This in turn causes fluctuations in blood sugar that can affect everything from weight to cravings, fatigue, brain fog, sleep quality, and decreased immunity. Sugar Kick was created to combat these side effects, all via Japanese-derived ingredients.

Read on for everything to know about the elixir.

Fast Facts:

Price: $39

$39 Best For: Promoting healthy glucose levels to avoid sugar over-indulgence and inflammation

Promoting healthy glucose levels to avoid sugar over-indulgence and inflammation Where to buy: Apothékary

Apothékary Key ingredients: White mulberry leaf, bitter melon, apple cider vinegar, ume plum, mandarin peel

About Sugar Kick

Rather than kick your sweet habit completely, Sugar Kick actively works to break down sugar while you are eating to help maintain proper levels. This means you’re avoiding the dangerous spikes that set off all these chain reactions in your body.

Apothékary founder Shizu Okusa really wanted a product like this in her line — specifically, however, one that doesn’t exactly curb your cravings. “It can be daunting to try to avoid sugar 100%, so instead of avoiding it, we’re encouraging ways to live in harmony with sugar,” she tells Bustle.

Drawing inspiration from the Okinawan diet — which comes from Japan’s blue zone, where residents commonly live to be over 100 years old — this mixture uses natural Japanese ingredients to help regulate your body’s response to sugar.

Key Ingredients

The tincture contains several highly concentrated extracts that help soothe any potential hot girl stomach problems: white mulberry leaf (an herb that slows the breakdown of sugar), apple cider vinegar (an ingredient that lessens spikes in glucose), bitter melon (a fruit that encourages digestive enzymes), ume plum (a fiber-rich fruit that has an alkalizing effect), and mandarin peel (a potent flavonoid source that helps shield your cells from damage).

Together, these ingredients calm the system so you don’t experience such drastic fluctuations in glucose (aka what can make you feel so crummy after indulging in sweets).

How To Use The Tincture

For best results, Apothékary recommends taking one to two full droppers of the product in a small glass of water around 10 to 15 minutes before you eat a meal — especially foods that are high in sugar or carbohydrates. The taste is a mix of sweet, sour, and tart with a zesty, fruity kick.

You can also take the tincture throughout the day by putting it directly in your mouth from the dropper or any liquid you choose.

The Verdict

Most importantly, Okusa wants to emphasize that her mission is not to encourage deprivation or strictness with dieting. “We don’t want to limit our customers, and if you’re craving something, listen to your body,” she says.