At this point, spring has fully arrived, and the beauty shelves have officially caught up.

April’s best launches touch on a little bit of everything: lightweight hydration that plays nicely with oily skin, shimmery sherbet-toned makeup that practically dares you to go out and show it off, and body care designed to revive skin after months of winter layering. As expected, they also tap into the season’s biggest beauty trends — diffused finishes, blurred lips, and Y2K-coded sheen that feels nostalgic but still fresh.

Whether you’re streamlining your skincare routine, upgrading your everything shower, or ready to experiment with spring makeup trends, there’s a launch worth adding to cart. It-girl acne whisperer Sofie Pavitt introduced a warm-weather-friendly face cream built for humid days, while Biologique Recherche expanded its serum lineup with a new formula that’s already earning buzz. On the makeup front, MAC dropped a barely-there lip gloss you won’t feel on, and Violette_FR’s new eyeshadow perfectly nails the soft-matte aesthetic.

Ahead, the must-know beauty product launches of April 2026, as curated by Bustle’s beauty team.

1 The Lip Oil MAC Lipglass Cushion High-Pigment Lip Oil Ulta $25 See On Ulta “I’m so picky with lip oils, so the fact that this one made it into my makeup bag says everything. Cushion is the key word here: it’s packed with nourishing oils that drench lips in hydration without leaving behind a slick, sticky residue. I’ve been layering it over lip liner to keep my pout smooth and supple.” — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor

2 The Nourishing Cleanser Mara Aura Cleanse Foaming Gel Cleanser Sephora $40 See On Sephora “I’m a sucker for Mara skin care products, and this foaming cleanser did not disappoint. It contains the line’s signature algae complex, plus mineral-rich glacial water and seaweed extract for juicy hydration — a moisturizing mix that feels heavenly when massaged into the skin. After rinsing, though, the effect is even better: clean skin that feels reborn.” — RL

3 The Hand Cream iota Dominique Ansel Fresh-Baked Madeleines Brightening Hand Cream Ulta $35 See On Ulta “Having dry hands is one of my biggest icks, so I always need a hand cream with me — but it absolutely cannot leave my skin feeling greasy. Iota’s newest launch won me over for two key reasons: it’s richly moisturizing yet absorbs like a dream, and it smells like madeleines fresh out of the oven. Yes, please.” — RL

4 The Airbrushed Eyeshadow Plume Eyeshadow Violette_FR $32 See On Violette_FR “I’ve never tried an eyeshadow like this before. French makeup artist Violette Serrat has managed to take the blurred lip trend — à la her Bisou Balm — to the eyeshadow realm with this launch. The sheer cream-to-powder formula goes on like airbrushed color. It’s impossible to mess up: simply swipe for a soft wash of pigment or layer it on for more punch.” — RL

5 The Soft-Matte Lip Marshmallow Puff Lip Blur Pen SHEGLAM $8 See On SHEGLAM “Sheglam’s Marshmallow Puff Lip Blur Pen doesn’t just have a cute name — it’s just as fun to wear (and apply). You twist the top to push the pigmented mousse onto the tip, then dab it onto your lips with the fuzzy, triangle-shaped applicator. The result? Cloud-like color that’s also surprisingly hydrating.” — RL

6 The Skin-Strengthening Serum Sérum Spectral Biologique Recherche $195 See On Biologique Recherche “The French skin care brand behind the iconic P50 has introduced another formula worth knowing about: Sérum Spectral. With three key ingredients — lingonberry, schisandra berry, and indirubin — it’s designed to strengthen the skin’s natural functions against sun damage. While that’s not something I can visibly measure in my own skin, I will say the pink liquid delivers instant luminosity — a perk that’s only improved after three weeks of use.” — RL

7 The Gel Moisturizer SOFIE PAVITT FACE Skin Jelly Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer Sephora $54 See On Sephora “If you’ve ever complained about heavy face creams in the spring and summer months, enter: your new holy grail. Sofie Pavitt’s Skin Jelly is an oil-free gel formula packed with hydrating actives that keep skin plump and quenched. Historically, gels haven’t been strong enough for my dry skin, but this one has completely changed the game.” — RL

8 The Cream Bronzer HUNG VANNGO BEAUTY Tansculpt Cream Bronzing Contour Balm Sephora $34 See On Sephora “If you can trust anyone to make a good cream bronzer, it’s Hung Vanngo. The celebrity makeup artist regularly creates perfectly sun-kissed beats on your favorite A-listers, and he’s now created a product that makes that look easier than ever to recreate. It’s creamy, but has a unique gel-to-powder texture that results in a cloud-like finish — aka the glow that’s all over the red carpet right now.” — RL

9 The Daily SPF Beauty of Joseon Dayscreen 2-in-1 SPF 30 Moisturizer Sephora $20 See On Sephora “K-beauty stans will fall in love with Beauty of Joseon’s new sunscreen — mainly because it doesn’t feel like a sunscreen. Haters will think it’s just a lightweight, liquid-y moisturizer (with green tea and ceramides, mind you), but it actually doubles as a broad-spectrum SPF 30. Love that for us.” — RL

10 The Volumizing Mascara Clinique High Impact High-Fi Full Volume Waterproof Mascara Ulta $30 $22.50 $22.50 See On Ulta “Volumizing and waterproof don’t usually go hand in hand, but Clinique worked some magic with this mascara. The cone-shaped tip coats each lash, resulting in longer, fuller-looking lashes — and they truly stand up to sweat, rain, and tears.” — RL

11 The Eyeshadow Palette BYREDO Vesuvio Palette Bloomingdale's $115 See On Bloomingdale's “I actually gasped when I opened this palette. The 18 colors nestled inside are almost too stunning to touch: amethyst, sparkling rose, copper, powder blue. There are metallics, mattes, shimmers, and satins. Divinely gorgeous — but you can bet I have swiped them onto my lids, and the payoff is just as magnificent as you’d hope.” — RL

12 The Cooling Face Cream Chill It Water Moisturizer POV Beauty $38 See On POV Beauty “Once the weather flips, I’m immediately on the hunt for a summertime moisturizer that doesn’t feel too heavy. Lately, POV Beauty’s Chill It has been checking all the right boxes. I’ve been reaching for it in the morning, especially before makeup, because it doesn’t pill with anything else — no waiting around for it to dry down, either. It has a lightweight gel texture that feels straight out of the K-beauty playbook, plus a subtle cooling effect that feels refreshing when it’s hot out. And, as an oily skin girl, there’s no greasy cast. My skin drinks it up and stays hydrated all day without any extra weight. Safe to say, my search is over.” — Emma Stout, beauty writer

13 The Highlighter Palette about-face Ballet Beam Highlighting Pearls See On Ulta $24 See On Ulta “I haven’t been this excited about highlighter since 2016, and about-face is fully to blame. The Ballet Beam pearls have this cream-powder-jelly texture that melts into the skin but actually sticks around. You can swirl all the shades together with a fluffy brush for an ethereal, holographic glow, or go in with one to really see the pigment pack a punch. I’ve also been tapping it on as an eye topper, but fair warning: the glow is not subtle. It’s wet, glassy, and all shimmer — no chunky glitter in sight. If you catch me looking like a glazed donut this summer, just know it’s intentional.” — ES

14 The Creamy Floral Fragrance NOYZ Rinse Cycle Eau de Parfum Ulta $85 See On Ulta “Forget everything you think a clean scent should be. NOYZ’s new Rinse Cycle has notes of juicy guava, crisp pear, and musk flower that blend freshness with a soft, creamy floral twist that feels both modern and unexpected. The gender-neutral scent is great worn on its own, but also plays well layered with your favorite fragrance.” — Shyema Azam, beauty director, branded content

15 The Oral Beauty Must-Have Pro Electric Flosser Slate $129.99 See On Slate “If you take flossing as seriously as I do, you need Slate’s Pro Electric Flosser on your radar. It has turned my daily flossing from a chore to something way more effortless, combining sonic vibrations with three speed settings, so you get the most powerful clean every time. Just like an electric toothbrush, you can rinse and reuse for up to a week. After that, just pop the floss head off and replace.” — SA

16 The Dreamy Body Lotion Body Strategist Collagen Cream Comfort Zone $79 See On Comfort Zone “This elasticity-boosting body lotion is a dream for the summer months ahead; it has a lightweight feel and prides itself on its ‘skin wellness’ properties — taking hydration and barrier care from face to body thanks to its hydrolyzed vegan collagen and microalgae-packed formula.” — Samantha Nik, associate director of brand experience

17 The Makeup Brush DIBS Beauty (Every)Body Face + Body Brush Ulta $28 See On Ulta “I don’t know how I did my makeup my entire life without this brush. On the surface, it might seem like one of those products you don’t need — but in reality, it does everything your bronzer, blush, and contour brushes do in one. Though it’s designed for cream formulas, I use it with powder too — it’s the perfect bronzing and highlighting tool for cheekbones and collarbones. You’ll notice an instant difference in your glow.” — SN