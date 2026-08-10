As one of the most beloved skin care brands on drugstore shelves, Aquaphor has a loyal fanbase — one that spans from newborns to adults — thanks to its gentle, effective products. As of last month, it expanded its renowned baby skin care line with the new Aquaphor Baby Sensitive Lotion, a super-gentle formula packed with hydrating ingredients to help nourish and protect delicate baby skin.

To celebrate the launch, Scary Mommy and Aquaphor Baby hosted BONDING, a one-day pop-up experience in Carlsbad, California. The daytime festivities took place at Kids & Coffee, and welcomed both families and little ones with a range of hands-on activities centered on connection and care. Throughout the space, Aquaphor Baby ambassadors shared skin care tips and introduced families to the brand’s lineup, weaving product education into the day’s bonding-focused activities.

As guests stepped inside, they immediately settled in by slipping into Aquaphor-branded grippy socks before floating through all the different activations — from the photo-ready Welcome Wall to the Sensory Station and Touch Lab. Both adults and their young guests could get hands-on with kinetic sand, explore cushy climbing structures, and crawl through tunnels. There was also a decompressing room where kids could draw and play with Play-Doh if they needed a sensory break.

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Elsewhere, parents could learn gentle bonding techniques in the baby massage room, where a licensed therapist demonstrated infant massage techniques while classical music played in the background.

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The café had plenty of refreshments, too. Kids & Coffee provided the caffeinated beverages along with snacks from That’s It and Once Upon A Farm. A roaming photographer captured candid family moments throughout the day — including at the fan-favorite (free!) claw machine, which contained Aquaphor-filled balls and stuffed animals.

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And no one went home empty-handed: Guests left with swag bags containing the brand’s new Baby Sensitive Lotion, Baby Healing Ointment, Healing Balm Stick, and other thoughtful gifts.

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More than a product launch, BONDING highlighted the small rituals that help families connect — from gentle skin care routines to everyday moments of play and care.