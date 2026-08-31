Labor Day may be fast approaching, but summer’s harshest elements are still very much in play. Hair and scalps are getting plenty of sun, salt, and chlorine exposure, while skin is contending with humidity, sweat, and heat. Luckily, August brought a fresh crop of beauty launches designed to help you deal with the season’s lingering effects.

This month’s new skin care products have summer-stressed complexions top of mind. Biologique Recherche, for example, introduced a serum version of its cult-favorite Masque Vivant to help combat blemishes and inflammation. Meanwhile, Versed’s Daily Gel Cleanser will gently wash away the makeup, sweat, and buildup that can accumulate during the dog days of summer.

In the makeup world, several buzzy foundations are upgrading your glam game — including Tower 28’s non-comedogenic Swipe Serum formula. Scalps are getting some much-needed TLC, too, thanks to newness from Sisley and Paul Mitchell. And plenty of new fragrances are here to round out your ever-expanding perfume wardrobe.

Ahead, shop the best beauty launches of August 2026, according to Bustle editors.

1 The Plumping Serum Kiehl's 1cc* CollaShot Plumping Serum Sephora $78 See On Sephora “The Kiehl’s 1cc* CollaShot Plumping Serum is designed to mimic the effects of hyaluronic acid filler without the needle. Powered by pink RHC collagen, vitamin B12, rhamnose, and proxylane, the potent gel-to-serum helps support your skin’s natural collagen production while adding a beautifully hydrated, bouncy finish.” — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor

2 The Fluttery Lash MVP KJH.brand by Katie Jane Hughes Microscara Volumizing & Lengthening Tubing Mascara Sephora $26 See On Sephora “You’d think you’d want a big mascara wand for the biggest results, but celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes proves otherwise with Microscara. Its teeny spoolie coats and lifts each and every strand, resulting in perfectly curled, longer-looking lashes that don’t smudge. I’m utterly obsessed.” — RL

3 The Daily Cleanser Day Dissolve Daily Gel Cleanser Versed $12.99 See On Versed “I’m not picky about cleansers, but I will shout it from the rooftops whenever I find one that’s exceptionally good. Although this one’s a straightforward gel formula, it fully removes makeup, creates a satisfyingly rich lather, and leaves my skin feeling soft as a baby’s upon rinsing.” — RL

4 The Volumizing Mascara Treble Maker 3-in-1 Mascara r.e.m. beauty $24 See On r.e.m. beauty “I’ve always envied Ariana Grande’s doe-eyed makeup looks, and her brand’s latest launch makes recreating them easier than ever. The Treble Maker 3-in-1 mascara volumizes, lifts, and lengthens — sans clumping — for maximum eye-maxxing potential.” — RL

5 The Blemish Hero Sérum Vivant Biologique Recherche $195 See On Biologique Recherche “The Biologique Recherche Masque Vivant is an industry favorite for a reason: The brown, yeast-packed treatment works wonders on blemishes. Now, it’s available in serum form as the Sérum Vivant. Packed with prebiotics and postbiotics, the formula takes a biomimetic approach to balancing acne- and redness-prone skin, making the brand’s cult-favorite treatment suitable for daily use.” — RL

6 The Frizz-Fighting Spray Paul Mitchell 3-Day No Frizz Spray Ulta $28 See On Ulta “Frizz is my biggest demon, but Paul Mitchell’s newest launch helps me win that battle. The formula works on all hair types to deliver major shine and a smooth, keratin-like finish that lasts — even on your sweatiest days.” — RL

7 The Lip Multitasker Milk Makeup Line + Fill Lip Liner and Lip Color Sephora $22 See On Sephora “Milk’s new liner is a true multitasker for your pout. It lines, sculpts, and fills, doubling as both a lip liner and all-over lip color — all while delivering hydrated color with the ease of a marker. Plus, the matte pigment stays put.” — RL

8 The Liquid Foundation Suprême Bio-Complex Liquid Foundation Westman Atelier $69 See On Westman Atelier “On days when I want more coverage than usual, I’ve been reaching for Westman Atelier’s new Supreme Bio Complex Liquid Foundation. It’s infused with peptides and exosomes to nourish skin while delivering whisper-light medium coverage with the most gorgeous, blurred finish.” — RL

9 The Serum Foundation Tower 28 Beauty Swipe Serum Foundation Sephora $36 See On Sephora “Tower 28’s tinted SPF and Swipe Serum Concealer are two of my fave complexion products, so I’m not surprised the brand’s new Swipe Serum Foundation has joined the roster. It promises up to 16 hours of wear, but the medium-buildable formula is packed with skin-friendly ingredients and leaves skin with a truly natural-looking radiance.” — RL

10 The Sweet & Spicy Scent Ain't That Sweet D.S. & Durga 50 ml $225 See On D.S. & Durga “D.S. & Durga has managed to create a fragrance that’s as sweet as it is spicy. It reminds me of the classic cartoon representation of an angel on one shoulder and a devil on the other: It’s gourmand, with notes of dates, praline, and condensed milk, but vanilla bourbon, myrrh, and cinnamon add an unexpectedly smoky edge that I’m obsessed with.” — RL

11 The Neck Treatment The INKEY List Bio-Active Ceramide Neck Lift Stick Ulta $17 See On Ulta “To quote Nora Ephron, I feel bad about my neck — so I like to use a targeted treatment in my body care routine. But I’m also lazy. The Inkey List created the perfect solution: a neck-smoothing treatment in stick form. Besides its A+ lineup of ingredients, the gua sha-inspired design doubles as a massage tool for a dreamy little self-care moment.” — RL

12 The Cleansing Brush Facial Cleansing Brush LAUVÉE Paris $179 See On LAUVÉE Paris “I’m not the most avid skin tech user, but this cleansing brush has changed my ways. There’s virtually no wrong way to use it: Simply swirl it over your face for a deeper cleanse, or use the massage function for a little self-care and depuffing. Either way, you’re helping boost circulation for a healthier-looking glow — and it feels really lovely after a long day.” — RL

13 The Scalp Serum Revitalizing Fortifying Super Serum Advanced Formula Sisley-Paris $280 See On Sisley-Paris “Sisley’s reformulated Revitalizing Fortifying Super Serum, which contains peptides, vitamin B12, and ginger extract, has hair longevity top of mind. Designed to promote a healthier scalp, increase hair thickness and strength, soothe discomfort, and help slow the appearance of grays, the lightweight elixir is potent without leaving a trace upon application.” — RL

14 The Hair Tool Sculpt Interactive Styler ghd $449 See On ghd “As ghd’s first interactive styler, the Sculpt uses AI-powered technology to adapt to your hair and styling technique, allowing you to define curls or straighten strands without the heat damage.” — RL

15 The Shimmery Eye Stick Lunar Jelly Frosty Eyeshadow Stick SHEGLAM $7.99 See On SHEGLAM “I have absolutely zero skill when it comes to eyeshadow, so anything that looks good with a quick swipe is a win for me. Thankfully, these jelly eyeshadow sticks are creamy enough to blend out with my fingers, with a shimmer that looks more glossy than glittery. Layered over my usual bronze shadow, they add just the right amount of sparkle for a night out.” — Emma Stout, beauty writer

16 The Loose Setting Powder Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Blur Loose Setting Powder Sephora $50 See On Sephora “I never leave the house without setting powder in my bag, and this one has quickly earned its spot. It comes with a heart-shaped puff that has its own little storage compartment at the top, so everything I need for a midday touch-up is right there. Best of all, it keeps my oily T-zone in check without ever looking cakey.” — ES

17 The Day-To-Night Perfume Guerlain L'Heure Bleue Eau de Parfum Sephora $145 See On Sephora “If I’m going straight from the office to date night, this is the perfume I’m reaching for. At first spritz, it smells super fresh and aquatic — almost like clean dryer sheets — then gets warmer and muskier as it dries down, with iris and vanilla giving it a velvety, skin-like finish. The staying power is no joke, either: I’m still catching whiffs of it at the end of the day.” — ES

18 The Hydrating Hair Duo The Hair Moisture Duo Nécessaire $64 See On Nécessaire “My thick, wavy hair needs all the moisture it can get to keep frizz under control, and this shampoo and conditioner duo delivers. Powered by argan oil and Nécessaire’s Botanical Silk Complex — an alternative to synthetic silicones — the formulas leave my hair feeling smoother and softer without weighing it down. The clean, slightly woody scent is a nice bonus, too.” — ES

19 The Revitalizing Eye Patches Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrogel Eye Patches Target $3.99 See On Target “Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Eye Patches have become my go-to for faking a good night’s sleep. They’re loaded with caffeine and hyaluronic acid, and whether I throw them in the fridge beforehand or not, they feel nice and cooling first thing in the morning. By the time I take them off, my under-eyes look less puffy, and my concealer goes on even smoother.” — ES