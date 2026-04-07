Certain fragrances can transport you right back to the early 2000s with a single sniff. Among them: Bath & Body Works’ Japanese Cherry Blossom — the soft floral that practically defined mall-era beauty. It’s the scent that lived in your locker, your bathroom, or both. And somehow, 20 years later, it’s still everywhere.

It’s no small feat. Most Y2K-era beauty staples have long since faded into obscurity — especially in fragrance, where trends move at warp speed. Japanese Cherry Blossom, however, has done the opposite, racking up over $1.5 billion in sales for a brand that churns out hundreds of new scents each year.

Two decades after its debut, Bath & Body Works is marking the milestone by pulling back the curtain — and giving Bustle an exclusive look at what’s kept the fragrance relevant for so long. One key reason? It doesn’t chase trends.

“There’s an emotionally comforting, an uplifting kind of timelessness about the fragrance, and it’s not an olfactive trend,” Kristie Lewis, EVP of Merchandising at Bath & Body Works, exclusively tells Bustle. “It’s not another vanilla or another gourmand — it’s something that’s enduring and it has endured, and it can be worn time and time again, in any season.”

Bath & Body Works

The cherry blossom-forward scent is a uniquely sparkling floral that lands somewhere between fresh and warm — a balance that contributes to its staying power. Master perfumer Harry Fremont of the DSM-Firmenich fragrance house helped create the blend, which also features Asian pear, mimosa petals, white jasmine, and sandalwood to capture that in-between moment when winter fades into spring.

“What’s amazing about Japanese Cherry Blossom’s olfactive portfolio is its blend of timeless, classic scents paired with unique notes,” says Lewis. “It’s a soft, powdery floral — it makes you think about spring, but the dry down has a bit of warmth to it and a little bit of boldness that can be worn year-round.”

Its timelessness (and genuinely delightful scent) is part of what’s made it one of the top three best-selling fragrances at Bath & Body Works — and one that hasn’t been reformulated in 20 years, which is rare. “You have people who have loved it forever. It’s really one of the true icon statuses in the brand’s assortment that has withstood the test of time,” says Lewis. “And it’s able to not only appease our existing customer, but bring in new ones as well.”

Bath & Body Works

Of course, it wouldn’t be Bath & Body Works without a few new takes on a fan favorite. So, in honor of the anniversary, the brand is welcoming two additions to the collection: Forever Cherry Blossom, a modern flanker, and Cherry Blossom, a revived bestseller from the early 2000s.

Lewis describes Forever Cherry Blossom as having more of an elevated, juicy feel. “The original is about the femininity and the cocooning, comforting background, so we wanted to make sure that was prominent, but in a more modern way,” says Patricia Hidalgo, VP perfumer at IFF, who worked on the fragrance.

The end result? Cherry blossom, enveloped with musk and sandalwood for a close-to-skin warmth, plus magnolia, jasmine, Sakura petals, and pear for sparkling juiciness — a blend Lewis predicts will appeal to a younger consumer.

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Then there’s Cherry Blossom’s comeback: a Y2K-era staple that combines watermelon, red plum, and cherry blossom with sheer freesia and sandalwood for pure floral-fruity nostalgia. Japanese Cherry Blossom and Forever Cherry Blossom are available now at Bath & Body Works stores and online, with Cherry Blossom returning as an online exclusive.

In a category built on what’s new, Japanese Cherry Blossom’s staying power feels almost radical — proof that a scent doesn’t need to change to remain relevant.