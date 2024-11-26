Bath & Body Works Has *Major* Black Friday Deals All Week Long

Time to make your lists and check them twice, because Black Friday *and* Cyber Monday are here — and the deals are coming in hot in time for the holidays. Bath & Body Works in particular is doing it big for 2024, with major sales you don’t want to miss. Run, don’t walk.

For those who love the thrill of shopping for gifts the day after Thanksgiving, the beloved scent-centric retailer is slowly revealing its week’s worth (yes, week) of daily deals in honor of Black Friday, whether you prefer to shop online or in person.

Bath & Body Works Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

On Monday, Nov. 25, the hand care lovers of the world will be happy to hear that all Foaming, Gel, and Bar Hand Soaps will be just $2.95 each, with cult-loved scents like Vanilla Bean Noel, Fresh Balsam, Champagne Toast, and Winter still available. What’s more, all Hand Soap Refills and select reusable Dispensers will be available for $9.95. Think chic Tortoiseshell Dispensers that double as elevated home decor... at more than half-off.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26 through Wednesday, Nov. 27, you can fill your online shopping cart with luxe candles, as every 3-Wick Candle you’ve had your eye on (or need to replace) will be priced at $12.95. A few must-have aromas for the holiday season include Snowflakes & Cashmere, Tree Farm, Merry Cookie, and The Perfect Christmas, to name only a few.

Bath & Body Works

Throughout those same dates, shoppers can stock up on all body care items — like the Twisted Peppermint Body Cream, the Pink Obsessed Fine Fragrance Mist, or the Winter Candy Apple Body Wash — with the store’s buy three, get three free deal. This one is ideal for the girlies who are guilty of buying one for their loved one and one for themself.

Each day of sales up until Cyber Monday will be slowly revealed throughout the week, making Bath & Body Works the perfect destination for crossing off everyone on your list.

Bath & Body Works

Happy shopping, besties.