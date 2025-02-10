Few things feel as magical as lighting a new candle — except maybe when it features a fragrance inspired by an iconic Disney Princess. As it happens, Bath & Body Works’ upcoming collaboration with Disney allows you to bring the storybook charm to your home, and the nostalgia is so real.

Bath & Body Works x Disney Princesses

On Feb. 16, the retailer behind countless fan-favorite candle collections will release its collection with Disney, featuring six brand-new fragrances channeling the essences of Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Moana, and Tiana.

This drop will consist of 85 new products — Bath & Body Works' largest collaboration collection yet — and include a mix of fine fragrance mist, body wash and lotion, lip gloss, candles, hand soap and sanitizer, and decorative accessories. Each scent was thoughtfully crafted to embody the princess's unique vibes and stories. Think rose petals for Belle, bayou woods notes for Tiana, and vibrant coconut for Moana.

Bath & Body Works

For the lowdown on each, the new Cinderella fragrance is inspired by the princess’ “kindness and optimism.” This translates to a floral scent with notes of gardenia petals, enchanting musk, and sapphire blue amber.

Another princess famously associated with florals — specifically a rose — is none other than Belle. The rose motif is central to the story of Beauty & The Beast, and her fragrance family is gourmand with hints of sparkling buttercup and whipped vanilla along with the classic floral.

Coming a long way from France, Moana’s olfactory creation is an ode to her home on the fictional island of Motunui. This fresh coconut fragrance embodies the character’s beloved island with notes of lush green palms, plumeria breeze, and coconut water.

Bath & Body Works

Ariel is becoming part of your world while still representing her under-the-sea lifestyle. Her fragrance is meant to capture the essence of the aquatic wonderland the mermaid calls home with a fresh watery scent that has notes of sea salt breeze, golden citrus, and coral waters.

Tiana’s beloved New Orleans bayou is in the spotlight for her Bath & Body Works fragrance. This one has a delicious fruity floral scent with notes of delicate water lily, gilded amber, and shimmering bayou woods.

Last but not least, Jasmine’s famous jewel tones are celebrated with her fruity and woody fragrance that contains notes of sparkling jasmine flower, jeweled currants, and soft woods.