Bath & Body Works Just Dropped A New Gourmand Fragrance

Bath & Body Works is famous for a lot of its nostalgic scents (Cucumber Melon, anyone?), but when the cult beloved retailer drops a new fragrance, fans know it’s still a big deal.

The latest to join the roster? Meet Sweetest Song, a delectable gourmand that’s launching right in time for a spring scent refresh.

The Sweetest Song Collection

Landing in stores and online March 13th, the Bath & Body Works features notes of bright raspberries, sugar crystals, and whipped musk. The sweet blend — which was created with master perfumer Honorine Blanc of Firmenich — toes the line between candied and cozy, and was inspired by the comforts of listening to your favorite song. It’s only fitting that the Eau de Parfum comes packed inside a mirrored music box that plays music when you open it.

The scent will be available in over 20 products, so you can completely immerse yourself with the fragrance if you so desire. And, BTW, it’s the only scent launch this season that will come in so many product variations. You’ll be able to snag it in a fine fragrance mist, 3-wick candle, and more, and incorporate it into your shower routine via body care products. It’s also being featured in home scent items as well, so you can surround yourself with the gourmand aroma through the room spray, hand soap, and everything in between.

In other words: This launch is a dream for anyone who likes to smell good enough to eat.

Shop The Newness

The Perfume

If you’re a diehard Bath & Body Works stan, you’ll want to add the Sweetest Song perfume to cart. Besides being a long-lasting gourmand with a creamy, musky base, its music box packaging is an adorable collectible you’ll want for your vanity.

The Body Scrub

Upgrade your everything shower with this sweet and fruity body scrub that gently exfoliates your skin without drying it out.

The Candle

Everyone who shops here knows a 3-wick candle is a must-buy. Experience the new delectable aroma by lighting this up for a quick olfactory mood boost.

The Wallflower

Plug this in and breathe happy as the raspberry, sugar crystal, and musk aroma floods your living space.