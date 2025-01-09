It’s officially time to pack up your festive Tree Farm candles and wintery Twisted Peppermint hand soaps, because there’s a new Bath & Body Works collection dropping in stores and online soon — and spoiler: it’s coming just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Bath & Body Works x Sweethearts

On Jan. 13, the beloved retailer known for its delectable candles will release its collaboration with Sweethearts (yes, the V-Day candies that are covered with adoring messages like “kiss me” and “bestie”). The collection is cheekily named 4Ever Sweet, and will consist of 20 products across the candle, body care, decor, and accessory categories.

The new 4Ever Sweet scent will be found in candle, fragrance mist, body lotion, hand sanitizer, and more familiar formats. Olfactively, it has notes of candied grape, sweetened juicy berry, and fluffy powdered sugar that mimics the taste of the nostalgic candy, which makes for the perfect flirty aroma to use around Valentine’s Day and beyond.

Along with the store’s fan fave candles and mists, Bath & Body Works will also be offering an adorable array of decor and accessories — like a colorful candle holder, a playful “Be Mine” bath sponge, and cozy socks with a cheeky “UR Cute” message on them.

Bath & Body Works

The beauty and fashion girlies will be happy to know that the collection will include more unique gifts, like a yummy lip oil and a vibrant crossbody bag with the retro Sweethearts logo.

Bath & Body Works

Although Valentine’s Day is a holiday that’s traditionally for partners and lovers, this collection makes an effortless gift for loved ones, best friends, and family members — whoever you may be shopping for ahead of the February occasion.

Bath & Body Works

Like most of Bath & Body Works’ holiday collections, this one will similarly consist of limited edition launches that may never return.

Shop while you can in stores, online, and on the app.