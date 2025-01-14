In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite celebrities and talent for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Ahead, entrepreneur Lauryn Bosstick tells Bustle the secrets to leveling up your routine in 2025 — from the kitchen, to your vanity.

Lauryn Bosstick isn’t building a beauty business. “I’m building an empire,” the podcast host, entrepreneur and mother of two tells Bustle. The Skinny Confidential, which began as a lifestyle blog in 2010, has since evolved into a brand known for its “self-care secret formulas,” inspired by Bosstick’s own personal journey. Exhibit A: The brand’s best-selling Hot Mess Ice Roller. “After being swollen for years post-double-jaw surgery and looking for a chic solution to de-puff, I wanted to create the Rolls-Royce of ice rollers,” she says of the brand’s hot-pink hero product.

As an OG influencer, Bosstick has been known to share beauty secrets well before they become a full-blown trend — like the beauty benefits of at-home elixirs. So, it’s no surprise that the latest addition to The Skinny Confidential empire is none other than a product called Beauty Water. “This formula is made with colostrum, electrolytes and pearl powder,” Bosstick tells Bustle of the new one-scoop powder. “It’s unflavored too, so you can add your own twist to it. My community knows — I always sex up my water.”

Another thing Bosstick’s community of 1.8 million Instagram followers can attest to? Her dedication to morning rituals. “My routine goes like this: I wake up, spray mist on my face, remove my mouth tape, and tongue scrape — only after that will I drink my Beauty Water,” Bosstick says. Adding on, “I realize these steps can seem overwhelming — but because I’m habit stacking, I’m actually removing any decision fatigue that comes with not having your day set up for success. When you develop healthy habits that bring pleasure, you become addicted to feeling good.”

Ahead, Lauryn Bosstick reveals the daily beauty rituals that help her look and feel her best, from pink mouth tape to micronutrient mist.

Her Daily Beauty Drink Beauty Water The Skinny Confidential $50 See on The Skinny Confidential “I add one scoop of this to a glass of water to boost collagen production and detox. Hot tip: add a squeeze of lemon, too.”

Her Ice-Roll Companion Luminous Deep Hydration Lifting Mask Tatcha $25 See on Tatcha “I love a sheet mask — it’s the ultimate habit stacking tool. I use our Ice Roller over the mask for lymphatic drainage, and when I remove it, I massage the goo all over my face and neck for extra hydration.”

Her Natural Energy Boost Royal Jelly Brain Nootropics Beekeeper's Naturals $19.99 See on Beekeeper's Naturals “I’m obsessed with these for focus — I take them everywhere.”

Her Essential Face Mist Essential Mist Yina $75 See on Yina “This mist is essential to my wake-up routine; just a few sprays takes off my mouth tape in the morning.”

Her Must-Have Sleep Hack Mouth Tape The Skinny Confidential $35 See on The Skinny Confidential “I’m so passionate about this — it’s really a wellness and beauty hack combined. Since wearing mouth tape every night to sleep, my eyes are brighter, my jaw is more chiseled, and my energy is through the roof. If I’m at a hotel and I forgot mine, I’ll ask room service for masking tape. That’s how serious I am about it!”