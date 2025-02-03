If you're a member of beauty TikTok, you're likely familiar with Beauty of Joseon's original Relief Sun SPF, a K-beauty fan-favorite on the app. This product works on all skin tones without leaving a white cast, which is impressive, given many SPFs have that unwanted side effect. With over 18 million units sold, this beloved TikTok product continues to be featured in 80% of the top sunscreen videos on the platform.

Beauty of Joseon's latest launch, however, could very well rise to the top too. It’s the brand's first 100% mineral-tinted sunscreen with SPF 40, a formula packed with zinc oxide, olive lipids, and mineral pigments that give your complexion a natural-looking finish while feeling like skin care. Oh, and it comes in 12 shades.

With all of these benefits, I was excited to test the oil-controlling formula to see how it holds up. Keep reading for my honest review of Beauty of Joseon's Daily Tinted Fluid Sunscreen.

Fast Facts

Price: $20

$20 Best for: Sun protection with a tinted, natural coverage

Sun protection with a tinted, natural coverage Your rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 What we like: The shade range and oil control

The shade range and oil control What we don’t like: It could be drying for dry skin types

Beauty Of Joseon's Daily Tinted Fluid Sunscreen

As of Feb. 3, Beauty of Joseon has welcomed a new addition to its line of sunscreens, this time with a fully mineral-based formula that offers hydration, sun protection, oil control, and a stunning no-makeup makeup look with 12 sheer shades.

The olive lipids in the SPF work to strengthen and support your skin barrier while delivering moisture, which also give this product a serum-like feel.

My Review

At first glance, I wasn't sure if shade MN 230 would be the right color match for me. However, I was immediately impressed with how nicely it blended once I applied it to my skin. It offered the perfect mix of gold and red undertones — a color theory match many brands often get wrong. I also loved that this formula didn't pill — an issue I experience with many mineral SPFs. And it dried down in seconds.

As a combination skin girlie, I find this mattifying, oil-controlling sunscreen a perfect fit for my routine. But if you're dry, you'll need a good moisturizer underneath this. I did a little stress test and went for a long walk where I built up a sweat. I got home and looked in the mirror, and my skin was still matte — there was no unwanted shine anywhere. Oh, and one more important note for anyone with hyperpigmentation: this formula did an excellent job of shielding my dark spots without needing concealer.

The Verdict

I have been on the hunt for a mineral SPF that matches my skin tone, and I’ve finally found it. The formula does everything I need in one swoop: It protects my skin, controls oil in my T-zone, evens out my complexion, and makes my hyperpigmentation less noticeable. I’m a fan.