Beauty Of Joseon’s Tinted Fluid Sunscreen Is Bound To Go Viral

Here’s what to know about the launch.

by Bianca Lambert
Beauty of Joseon's Daily Tinted Fluid Sunscreen is about to go viral - trust.
Beauty of Joseon
If you're a member of beauty TikTok, you're likely familiar with Beauty of Joseon's original Relief Sun SPF, a K-beauty fan-favorite on the app. This product works on all skin tones without leaving a white cast, which is impressive, given many SPFs have that unwanted side effect. With over 18 million units sold, this beloved TikTok product continues to be featured in 80% of the top sunscreen videos on the platform.

Beauty of Joseon's latest launch, however, could very well rise to the top too. It’s the brand's first 100% mineral-tinted sunscreen with SPF 40, a formula packed with zinc oxide, olive lipids, and mineral pigments that give your complexion a natural-looking finish while feeling like skin care. Oh, and it comes in 12 shades.

With all of these benefits, I was excited to test the oil-controlling formula to see how it holds up. Keep reading for my honest review of Beauty of Joseon's Daily Tinted Fluid Sunscreen.

Daily Tinted Fluid Sunscreen
Beauty of Joseon
$20

Fast Facts

  • Price: $20
  • Best for: Sun protection with a tinted, natural coverage
  • Your rating: 4.5/5
  • What we like: The shade range and oil control
  • What we don’t like: It could be drying for dry skin types

Beauty Of Joseon's Daily Tinted Fluid Sunscreen

As of Feb. 3, Beauty of Joseon has welcomed a new addition to its line of sunscreens, this time with a fully mineral-based formula that offers hydration, sun protection, oil control, and a stunning no-makeup makeup look with 12 sheer shades.

The olive lipids in the SPF work to strengthen and support your skin barrier while delivering moisture, which also give this product a serum-like feel.

My Review

At first glance, I wasn't sure if shade MN 230 would be the right color match for me. However, I was immediately impressed with how nicely it blended once I applied it to my skin. It offered the perfect mix of gold and red undertones — a color theory match many brands often get wrong. I also loved that this formula didn't pill — an issue I experience with many mineral SPFs. And it dried down in seconds.

As a combination skin girlie, I find this mattifying, oil-controlling sunscreen a perfect fit for my routine. But if you're dry, you'll need a good moisturizer underneath this. I did a little stress test and went for a long walk where I built up a sweat. I got home and looked in the mirror, and my skin was still matte — there was no unwanted shine anywhere. Oh, and one more important note for anyone with hyperpigmentation: this formula did an excellent job of shielding my dark spots without needing concealer.

The Verdict

I have been on the hunt for a mineral SPF that matches my skin tone, and I’ve finally found it. The formula does everything I need in one swoop: It protects my skin, controls oil in my T-zone, evens out my complexion, and makes my hyperpigmentation less noticeable. I’m a fan.