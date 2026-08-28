It’s been a hot one this year, folks. And after the brutally cold winter, I promised myself I wouldn’t complain no matter how disgustingly overheated I felt this summer. So I didn’t complain — instead, I adapted.

As an admittedly sweaty girl and an SSRI baddie, learning to live with it involved figuring out the products I could use to eliminate the stink, alleviate the shvitz, or, at the very least, delay both of those for as long as possible. ICYDK, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs, a common class of prescription antidepressant medications) can sometimes lead to excessive sweating. For me, that makes an already sweaty summer even sweatier.

Between my own personal pharmaceutical cocktail with record-high temperatures in New York City (the hottest day in 14 years was recorded this July at a whopping 104 degrees) and my love of a full-beat beauty routine, it was only a matter of time until I had to do some reorganizing of my vanity and medicine cabinet. I’m not the only one, either.

On TikTok, several creators have shared their SSRI sweating routines and tips for sweatproof makeup. Other users have made videos essentially shouting into the void for recommendations to help with their own SSRI-induced sweating — which was basically me the second the solstice hit. But as we enter the dog days of summer, I feel pretty confident in the products and strategies I’ve used to help beat the heat.

Below are some of my tried-and-true sweatproof staples, as well as the products that have consistently gone viral for helping sweaty gals keep their glam intact.

My SSRI-Sweaty Summer Beauty MVPs

A Genuinely Cooling Face Mist

If you’ve already hopped on the face mist bandwagon, let this be the next one in your shopping cart. It feels cooling as you spritz it and is formulated for acne-prone skin (though it’s suitable for all skin types). Use it after a workout or a long commute that leaves you sweaty — think of it as a makeshift cleanser for those midday moments when you want a refresh.

A Groundbreaking Primer

I’ve experienced an exponentially karmic return from The Danessa Myricks blurring balm. It was recommended to me by two friends, and once I started using it (and loving it), I immediately recommended it to at least three other people. It’s now a staple in my vanity, and I refuse to ever do my makeup without it again. It features a special patented ingredient called Upsalite that balances and absorbs moisture as you wear it, and I’ve noticed significantly fewer sweat droplets since I implemented it in my routine — even in pesky sweat-prone areas like my hairline and upper lip.

Choose the universal shade to pair with your skin tints and foundations, or opt for a shade closer to your skin tone to use as your full-coverage base.

A Makeup Artist Favorite

TikTok creator and pro makeup artist Natalia Thomas calls this a “long-regarded industry secret.” Michaeline Becker, another beauty artist, says the product became a staple in her kit after using it on models during a runway show on a hot day in Venice Beach — and it kept them looking on point even in the heat.

You can simply apply it to your face like a toner with a cotton round on any areas you sweat, and it should help those spots stay matte for hours. Just make sure you let it dry down completely before laying down your primers and cream products to get the full effect.

Face Baking In A Bottle

I love the face-baking method (applying a thick layer of powder on any shine-prone areas and letting it sit for a few minutes) during the hot summer months to keep my mug locked in place, and still do it the same way I did back in 2016. This setting spray is essentially that makeup method in liquid form, and once it’s dried down, it blurs all of your products together for a seamless, transfer-proof look. Hot tip: Make sure you wipe off the nozzle between uses to ensure no white patches of residue get on your face when you spritz.

A Nice As Ice Serum

Perhaps one of the most unique items on this list, the Sofie Pavitt Nice Ice Frozen Cryo Rescue Treatment is meant to be kept in the freezer and used only after the liquid turns into ice. After that, you apply it across your face with a cotton round for a cooling experience that will help you chill out and depuff — serving as a delightfully refreshing reset after a sweaty stroll.

DIY Cryotherapy

This mask is made to mimic the results of an actual cryofacial thanks to mushroom extract, an ingredient that helps reduce redness and deliver a refreshing feeling against the skin. All of Rael’s sheet masks also have an anti-slip texture on one side too, so they easily stay on your face for the suggested 30 to 60 minutes. As a hot girl (literally), I’ve noticed the mask does exactly what its name promises. While you don’t have to keep it in the fridge for it to chill you out, I throw mine in there for a couple hours to maximize the cooling effects. Game = changed.

An Innovative Instant Hack

You know those little hot packs you shake and put in your gloves on a really cold day? Picture these as the polar (ha!) opposite of those. Coldies by megababe are instantly — and reusable — cold packs that can be worn around your neck or in your bra. The cooling lasts for about 30 minutes, but you can pop them into the freezer so they’re ready for the next time you’re out in the heat.

A Shower Lifesaver

Ever been so hot you’re still sweating while in the shower? Just me? Well, this ELEMIS Cool-Down Body Wash can help with that. It cleanses and cools — thanks to an ingredient list that includes menthol — and can be used in the shower after a hot day or intense workout.

References:

Nazir, S., Azmat, M., Prathivadi, N., Bavishi, D., & Ibrahim, Y. (2026). Managing Antidepressant‐Induced Hyperhidrosis With Vitamin E: An Over‐the‐Counter Supplement–Based Approach. Clinical Case Reports, 14(3). https://doi.org/10.1002/ccr3.71979