For many of us, hair is deeply personal. And for Rizos Curls founder and CEO, Julissa Prado, the feeling was so deep that she made a promise to herself that one day, she’d create a product that would be the very best for those with curly hair. Little did Prado know that this product would transform into a multi-million dollar business beloved by so many.

Rizos Curls launched in 2017, and since then has become a leader in the curly hair space. The hair care brand’s Instagram alone boasts over 350k followers, with loyal customers of all ages that have been able to find a place within the Rizos Curls curly community; it’s also one of the top 10 most-followed hair care brands on TikTok.

While Rizos Curls products are top tier, it’s Prado’s ability to tap into community and culture that has truly made Rizos Curls the successful brand it is today. Here, we chat with Prado about how her Mexican heritage inspired her business, her biggest lessons as a brand founder, and more.

Julissa Prado

What inspired you to start Rizos Curls, and how has your culture influenced your brand's mission and values?

The inspiration to create Rizos Curls was my own personal hair journey to learn how to love my natural curl texture. Because no product on the market gave me the definition I needed for my own curls, I told myself that one day I would create the very best product for curly-haired girls like me. I wanted a product made with quality ingredients that could celebrate all curl types, from my aunt’s coils to my sister’s loose waves. I’d meet so many curly women in the bathroom, in the elevator, in dorm rooms, and they’d tell me, “I love your hair.” They’d ask me, “How do you get your hair like that?” I’d tell them I have my own concoction.I would teach friends about their texture and they’d start wearing their hair naturally. In 2017, after I was able to professionally make my formulas, I launched Rizos Curls —and all those women became my first customers.

The very heart and DNA of Rizos Curls is Curls, Community and Culture. Everything we do, from the products we develop, to our marketing campaigns, to how we show up on social, revolves around those three Cs. It’s important for me to uphold those three C’s because that’s where the representation we seek lies.

Can you share any specific experiences or memories from your upbringing that played a significant role in shaping your approach to hair care and entrepreneurship?

Entrepreneurship was always around me. Growing up in an immigrant community, I saw so many examples of everyday people who were able to make something out of nothing — from the pupusa lady that turned her front porch into her restaurant to so many street vendors that would come around everyday, rain or shine.

When it came to hair care, I was definitely that curly girl that hated her curls, and would get made fun of for my hair being huge and frizzy. It wasn’t until high school that I started embracing my natural curly hair. I went to a progressive high school where we learned race theory, challenged standards of beauty and systemic inequality against people of color; I realized that I needed to love my hair and dismantle my previous beliefs around my hair being ugly.

How do you incorporate elements of your heritage into the formulation and branding of Rizos Curls products?

As part of my Mexican heritage, I’ve been taught to turn to the earth for its many benefits it can bring to our health. I believe that the closer to the ingredient source, the more benefits you receive. I really focus on sourcing the best ingredients possible and developing formulas with efficacious results that moisturize, define, and enhance all curl types, as well as help with the overall long-term health of people’s hair.

When it comes to branding, because the brand is so rooted in culture, everything we do is a celebration of that — from the kind of social content we do to the people and organizations we partner with.

In what ways do you hope Rizos Curls empowers individuals within the community and beyond to embrace their natural hair?

Rizos Curls’ mission is to help our community and beyond to embrace and celebrate the beauty of their curls, coils and waves. Our goal is to make curl education accessible to all, while providing curl tips and tricks in both English and Spanish.

Have you encountered any challenges or triumphs related to cultural representation within the beauty industry, and how have you navigated these?

As a Latina-owned hair care brand, we have been the first in many spaces since we launched. That in itself is a challenge, as we have to prove why our brand and community matters. Now, we are in a much-needed evolution in the beauty industry that pushes retailers and other gatekeepers towards more inclusivity, challenges outdated beauty standards and practices, and helps people feel proud of being authentically themselves. Whenever we have received any sort of pushback, we just continue to authentically show up as ourselves.

Julissa Prado

How do you balance honoring your cultural roots while also appealing to a diverse customer base with varying hair types and backgrounds?

When it comes to a new product launch —for example, the Curl Defining Mousse —we make sure we capture models who have waves, curls and coils across ethnicities so that anyone sees themselves in the product performance. Ultimately, we make incredible products for all hair types and our model imagery needs to show that. Yet, when it comes to cultural storytelling, we are very intentional to bring forward stories that often don’t get told. For example, in March, we launched a campaign in Mexico called Celebra Tus Rizos, which was all about telling the story of three Oaxacan models and what it meant for them to do a campaign with their natural hair texture.. We partnered with one of the top talent agencies in Mexico to bring this life and break the stereotype of what Mexican women look like. It is a fine balance, but because our team lives this duality of being Latinx and American, it’s very easy for us to execute because we arewe are the audience.

What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly those from underrepresented communities, who are looking to create their own brands rooted in their cultural identity?

What I have learned in business as a mission-based brand is that it is our communities that propel us forward. I could not be where I am today without the help and support of our community by having a two-way dialogue with them. I would tell new entrepreneurs:, don’t be afraid, understand your market, and reach out to your communities for support.

Has there been a moment that stands out to you in building Rizos Curls?

It’s so hard to pick one, but one that stands out was from our sold-out Latina Ladder tour,when we made a stop in Puerto Rico. What many people may not know is that a lot of our customers are what I call “undercover curlies”: people who have textured hair, but have never worn their hair curly because they just didn’t know how and were raised to just straighten it. One woman, who must have been in her mid-60s, came to our styling class with her natural hair on display and said that now in her age she’s learning to embrace her curls, thanks to Rizos Curls providing educational content she could relate to. It was really emotional and we all ended up crying, because full self-love also comes with the acceptance of our hair and remembering that curly hair is truly so beautiful.

Julissa Prado: La fundadora de Rizos Curls habla de cómo su cultura inspiró su negocio

Para muchos de nosotros, el cabello es profundamente personal. Y para la fundadora y directora ejecutiva de Rizos Curls, Julissa Prado, el sentimiento era tan profundo que se prometió a sí misma que algún día crearía un producto que sería lo mejor para las personas con cabello rizado. Prado no sabía que este producto se transformaría en un negocio multimillonario amado por tantos.

Rizos Curls se lanzó en 2017 y desde entonces se ha convertido en un líder en el sector del cabello rizado. Solo el Instagram de la marca de cuidado del cabello cuenta con más de 350.000 seguidores, con clientes leales de todas las edades que han podido encontrar un lugar dentro de la comunidad rizada de Rizos Curls; también es una de las 10 marcas de cuidado del cabello más seguidas en TikTok.

Si bien los productos Rizos Curls son de primer nivel, es la capacidad de Prado para aprovechar la comunidad y la cultura lo que realmente ha hecho de Rizos Curls la marca exitosa que es hoy. Aquí conversamos con Prado sobre cómo su herencia mexicana inspiró su negocio, sus mayores lecciones como fundadora de marca y más.

¿Qué te inspiró a iniciar Rizos Curls y cómo ha influido tu cultura en la misión y los valores de tu marca?

La inspiración para crear Rizos Curls fue mi propio viaje personal sobre el cabello para aprender a amar la textura natural de mis rizos. Como ningún producto en el mercado me daba la definición que necesitaba para mis rizos, me dije que algún día crearía el mejor producto para chicas de cabello rizado como yo. Quería un producto elaborado con ingredientes de calidad que pudiera celebrar todo tipo de rizos, desde los rizos de mi tía hasta las ondas sueltas de mi hermana. Conocía a tantas mujeres rizadas en el baño, en el ascensor, en los dormitorios, y me decían: "Me encanta tu cabello". Me preguntaban: "¿Cómo consigues tener el pelo así?". Les diría que tengo mi propio brebaje. Les enseñaría a mis amigos sobre su textura y comenzarían a usar su cabello de forma natural. En 2017, después de que pude hacer mis fórmulas profesionalmente, lancé Rizos Curls y todas esas mujeres se convirtieron en mis primeras clientas.

El corazón y el ADN de Rizos Curls son Curls, Comunidad y Cultura. Todo lo que hacemos, desde los productos que desarrollamos hasta nuestras campañas de marketing y cómo aparecemos en las redes sociales, gira en torno a esas tres C. Para mí es importante defender esas tres C porque ahí es donde radica la representación que buscamos.

¿Puedes compartir alguna experiencia o recuerdo específico de tu infancia que haya desempeñado un papel importante en la configuración de tu enfoque hacia el cuidado del cabello y tu espíritu empresarial?

El espíritu empresarial siempre estuvo a mi alrededor. Al crecer en una comunidad de inmigrantes, vi muchos ejemplos de personas comunes y corrientes que eran capaces de hacer algo de la nada, desde la señora pupusa que convirtió su porche en su restaurante hasta tantos vendedores ambulantes que venían todos los días, lloviera o brillar.

Cuando se trataba del cuidado del cabello, definitivamente era esa chica rizada que odiaba sus rizos y se burlaban de mi cabello por ser enorme y rizado. No fue hasta la secundaria que comencé a abrazar mi cabello rizado natural. Fui a una escuela secundaria progresista donde aprendimos teoría racial, desafiamos los estándares de belleza y la desigualdad sistémica contra las personas de color; Me di cuenta de que necesitaba amar mi cabello y desmantelar mis creencias anteriores sobre que mi cabello era feo.

¿Cómo incorpora elementos de su herencia en la formulación y marca de los productos Rizos Curls?

Como parte de mi herencia mexicana, me han enseñado a recurrir a la tierra por los múltiples beneficios que puede aportar a nuestra salud. Creo que cuanto más cerca esté de la fuente del ingrediente, más beneficios recibirá. Realmente me concentro en obtener los mejores ingredientes posibles y desarrollar fórmulas con resultados eficaces que humecten, definan y mejoren todo tipo de rizos, además de ayudar con la salud general a largo plazo del cabello de las personas.

Cuando se trata de marca, debido a que la marca está tan arraigada en la cultura, todo lo que hacemos es una celebración de eso, desde el tipo de contenido social que hacemos hasta las personas y organizaciones con las que nos asociamos.

¿De qué manera espera que Rizos Curls empodere a las personas dentro y fuera de la comunidad para que adopten su cabello natural?

La misión de Rizos Curls es ayudar a nuestra comunidad y más allá a aceptar y celebrar la belleza de sus rizos, rizos y ondas. Nuestro objetivo es hacer que la educación sobre curl sea accesible para todos, al tiempo que brindamos consejos y trucos sobre curl tanto en inglés como en español.

¿Ha encontrado algún desafío o triunfo relacionado con la representación cultural dentro de la industria de la belleza y cómo los ha superado?

Como marca de cuidado del cabello de propiedad latina, hemos sido los primeros en muchos espacios desde nuestro lanzamiento. Eso en sí mismo es un desafío, ya que tenemos que demostrar por qué nuestra marca y nuestra comunidad son importantes. Ahora, nos encontramos en una evolución muy necesaria en la industria de la belleza que empuja a los minoristas y otros guardianes hacia una mayor inclusión, desafía los estándares y prácticas de belleza obsoletos y ayuda a las personas a sentirse orgullosas de ser auténticamente ellas mismas. Siempre que hemos recibido algún tipo de rechazo, seguimos mostrándonos auténticamente como nosotros mismos.

¿Cómo logra un equilibrio entre honrar sus raíces culturales y al mismo tiempo atraer a una base de clientes diversa con diferentes tipos de cabello y orígenes?

Cuando se trata del lanzamiento de un nuevo producto, por ejemplo, Curl Defining Mousse, nos aseguramos de capturar modelos que tienen ondas, rizos y rizos de todas las etnias para que todos se vean a sí mismos en el rendimiento del producto. En definitiva, fabricamos productos increíbles para todo tipo de cabello y las imágenes de nuestras modelos deben demostrarlo. Sin embargo, cuando se trata de narración cultural, tenemos la intención de presentar historias que a menudo no se cuentan. Por ejemplo, en marzo lanzamos una campaña en México llamada Celebra Tus Rizos, que trataba de contar la historia de tres modelos oaxaqueñas y lo que significó para ellas hacer una campaña con su textura de cabello natural. Nos asociamos con una de las principales agencias de talentos de México para traer esta vida y romper el estereotipo de cómo lucen las mujeres mexicanas. Es un buen equilibrio, pero debido a que nuestro equipo vive esta dualidad de ser latino y estadounidense, es muy fácil para nosotros ejecutarlo porque somos la audiencia.

¿Qué consejo le daría a los aspirantes a emprendedores, en particular a aquellos de comunidades subrepresentadas, que buscan crear sus propias marcas arraigadas en su identidad cultural?

Lo que he aprendido en los negocios como marca basada en una misión es que son nuestras comunidades las que nos impulsan hacia adelante. No podría estar donde estoy hoy sin la ayuda y el apoyo de nuestra comunidad al tener un diálogo bidireccional con ellos. Yo les diría a los nuevos emprendedores: no tengan miedo, comprendan su mercado y busquen apoyo en sus comunidades.

¿Ha habido algún momento que te destaque en la construcción de Rizos Curls?

Es muy difícil elegir uno, pero uno que se destaca fue el de nuestra gira Latina Ladder con entradas agotadas, cuando hicimos una parada en Puerto Rico. Lo que muchas personas tal vez no sepan es que muchos de nuestros clientes son lo que yo llamo “rizos encubiertos”: personas que tienen el cabello texturizado, pero que nunca han usado el cabello rizado porque simplemente no sabían cómo y fueron criados para simplemente alisarlo. Una mujer, que debía tener unos 60 años, vino a nuestra clase de estilismo con su cabello natural en exhibición y dijo que ahora, a su edad, está aprendiendo a abrazar sus rizos, gracias a que Rizos Curls le brinda contenido educativo con el que puede identificarse. Fue muy emotivo y todas terminamos llorando, porque el amor propio pleno también viene con la aceptación de nuestro cabello y recordar que realmente el cabello rizado es tan hermoso.