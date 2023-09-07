BeautyCon Is Back — Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Hot Girl Summer is extending until fall: BeautyCon is officially back this September in Los Angeles. There hasn’t been a BeautyCon since 2019, so this will be a major moment for the event some people call the “Coachella of beauty,” with a slew of new experiences packed into a two-day schedule.

A multitude of booths from fan-favorite brands will stretch across the convention located at The Reef in Downtown LA. Attendees be able to sample beauty products, meet their favorite influencers and makeup artists, and hear from some of the biggest names in beauty. And as the intersection between beauty and tech gets bigger than ever, there will be plenty of beauty AI and VR moments, too.

Featured Guests and Speakers

The biggest draw, of course, are the celebs and influencers who will be attending. Past events brought Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. This year, the performance headliner will be multi-platform recording artist and rapper Bia. Other notable celebs confirmed to include Alabama Barker, Ming Lee Simmons, and TikTok sensation Saucy Santana. Beauty creators like Dior’s skin care guru Sean Garrette, fashion and beauty expert Kahh Spence, and S’ABLE Labs founder Sabrina Elba will be attendance as welll.

BeautyCon isn’t just about sampling products (though that’s a major draw, obviously). It will also be an educational experience with meet and greets, panels, and networking events to leave the next wave of beauty innovators with helpful advice and face-time with founders like like Janelle Stephens of Camille Rose and Charlotte Palermino of Dieux.

How Much Does It Cost To Attend BeautyCon?

There are different ticket tiers for attendees. General admission fees will only be $35 a person for a two-day pass. If you can only attend one of the days, you can buy a single-day pass for $23. VIP tickets are available for $300, which will allow you to leave BeautyCon with a VIP Hauler bag containing goodies from brands like Biossance, Glossier, Revlon and Too Faced.

BeautyCon is the perfect excuse to dress up and connnect with a community of beauty lovers who can appreciate your perfectly-winged liner. You can get tickets now at BeautyCon’s website before the event launches on September 16th-17th.