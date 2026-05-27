Never underestimate the power of an everything shower and a night of routine skin maintenance. After a stressful day where everything that could go wrong has done exactly that, there’s something deeply grounding about a full-body refresh. Soothing your senses while you care for your skin and hair can feel like hitting an internal reset button — erasing the bad mood, the tension, and whatever else the day decided to throw at you. It’s beauty therapy in the most literal sense.

So light a candle, run a bath, slather on a mask, and pour some salts into warm water — your skin and hair deserve the kind of care that doesn’t just make you look better, but feel better, too.

Best “Take Off The Day” Cleanser

You’d think something this powerful would feel harsh on the skin, but Dr. Althea has managed to create a deep-cleansing balm that still feels nourishing. The innovative built-in grinder delivers a fresh slice of solid balm each time, and the creamy texture melts into skin to dissolve makeup, sunscreen, oil, and buildup — all while conditioning with madecassoside, glycerin, rice bran oil, and jojoba oil.

“It removed all of my makeup — including mascara — so easily, and managed to hydrate my typically dry skin,” says Bustle deputy style editor Kaitlin Cubria.

Best Skin-Reviving Face Mask

When you’re stressed or not sleeping well, your skin tends to show it first. This high-tech sheet mask is an instant reset for tired, depleted complexions. A cooling formula infused with polypeptides, milk protein exosomes, and mondo grass helps strengthen the skin barrier while delivering hydration, firmness, and a refreshed look. Its multi-layer design ensures a close, occlusive fit for better absorption, plus a built-in chin strap that targets the jawline — often the most neglected area in sheet masking.

“One of my biggest pet peeves with a sheet mask is how quickly they slide off,” says Bustle lifestyle and wellness writer Carolyn Steber. “This one doesn’t budge, and when I take it off, my skin looks refreshed and hydrated.”

Best Serum For A Noticeable Glow-Up

This multitasking serum is designed to address skin’s past, present, and future at once — smoothing texture, supporting collagen, and helping defend against environmental stressors. The result is a visibly more refined, hydrated complexion over time.

“I’ve added just the smallest amount of this to my skin care routine, and I feel like it’s made a major difference,” says Bustle editorial associate Megan LaCreta. “It feels like it’s holding the rest of my skin care on to my face.”

Best Heavy-Duty Night Cream

Nighttime is when skin does its most active repair work, which makes a rich, restorative moisturizer essential. StriVectin’s barrier-repairing cream uses a bio-mimetic peptide, cica, ceramide blend, and bacillus ferment to reduce redness, boost hydration, and improve texture overnight.

“This was a welcome addition to my nighttime routine,” says LaCreta. “The cream feels hydrating and soothing.”

Best Bath Product For Releasing Tension

Not to discount a good shower, but sometimes your body needs a full soak reset. This magnesium-rich bath treatment is designed to help relax tight muscles, ease tension, and support recovery while you unwind. Add a candle, a drink, and a book, and you’ve got a full-body exhale in progress.

“I'm a bath fanatic, and these Flewd soaks are leveling up my game,” says Bustle beauty writer Emma Stout. “I can feel the tension in my shoulders relax after a 15-minute soak.”

Best Candle For Creating A Safe Space

A good candle can completely shift the energy of a room — and your nervous system along with it. This Flamingo Estate scent, inspired by Swedish princess cake, blends almond, heliotrope, spices, and amber for a warm, enveloping fragrance that feels both grounding and elevated.

“The scent is comforting, and layered in a way that instantly shifts the energy of a space,” says holistic esthetician and guest judge Jadé Marie. “It feels elevated without being overpowering.”

Best Hair Mask For Sundays

If you’re going to sit still and wait for a mask to work, it’d better really work. This Color Wow treatment delivers shine, frizz control, split-end sealing, and moisture infusion in one go, while also offering heat protection. “It actually revived my hair and smelled super good while doing it,” says BDG video producer Mila Grgas.

Best In-Shower Treatment

If you’ve never had the pleasure of lubing yourself up with a scented shower oil, one wash with this plush hydrator will change you. The oil-to-foam texture cleanses the skin as it restores moisture, giving your bod a silky-smooth feeling and a subtle glow. It comes in three delicious scents and is made with 40% glycerin and a bouquet of botanical oils that deliver intense hydration while still washing clean for a no-residue finish.

“The oil turns into a foam that totally lathers my body to the point that I didn't have to use lotion after showering,” says Cubria. “I feel so luxe and expensive.”

Best Scrub For Dolphin-Smooth Skin

Think body scrubs are all just greasy and gritty concoctions that make your tub a slip hazard? You clearly have not experienced this gorgeous polish from Joonbyrd. It uses ultra-fine sugar and chia seeds for gentle exfoliation that buffs away dead skin without irritation, while nourishing oils and prebiotic inulin support the skin barrier.

“It has the perfect balance of physical exfoliation and nourishment,” says Marie. “It buffs the skin without feeling harsh and leaves my body incredibly smooth and hydrated.”

Best Body Care Product For Spa-Level TLC

Want to give your skin a just-had-an-hourlong-massage look and feel? This rich body oil from Brunel both brightens and bestows a healthy glow. It uses vitamin C, magnolia extract, and squalane to cocoon the body in moisture as it hydrates and smooths, while a blend of botanical oils leaves skin velvety soft and lightly scented with peach, coconut, and amber.

“Body oil can be pretty hit or miss for me, but this is the gold standard,” says BDG staff writer Jillian Giandurco. “It's not too greasy or too thick, and I don't have to worry about it staining my clothes. Not to mention the magnolia-peach scent is incredible, and the bottle is very sexy and sophisticated.”

Photographs by Emma Chao