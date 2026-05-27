11 Hair & Makeup Heroes For Party-Girl Nights

Concerts, festivals, date nights, happy hours that somehow turn into 2 a.m. — no matter what got you out of the house, you want beauty products that can keep up once you’re out in the wild. That means sweat-resistant, smudgeproof makeup and hair products that look just as good at the end of the night as they did before you called the Uber. From a foundation that makes your skin look filtered to a perfume that leaves strangers asking what you’re wearing, these are the evening essentials that won’t let you down — no matter how late the party goes.

Best “Dance All Night” Mascara

A mascara meltdown midway through the night is never the vibe. Thankfully, this tubing formula from Urban Decay delivers length, lift, and definition in a sweat-, smudge-, and clump-resistant formula that genuinely refuses to budge. Available in five shades — including Auburn and Platinum — it keeps lashes looking fresh long after your makeup should’ve tapped out.

“I’ve been wary of becoming a full-time tubing mascara girl because I’ve tried some that clump my lashes together or leave flakes all over my face,” says Alexis Morillo, Bustle’s lifestyle editor. “Praise be: This did neither! I also loved the shade range — I could put black on my upper lashes and a brown shade on the lower. And yes, it lasted for all my GNOs.”

Best Smudgeproof Lip For Spontaneous Kissing

If the night takes a flirtier turn, you’ll be very glad you’re wearing this long-wear stain. It applies as an intensely hydrating, high-pigment gloss before fading into a plush stain that sticks around long after drinks, dinner, and make-out sessions. Most importantly, it stays on your lips instead of transferring onto someone else’s face. “These are amazing — very hydrating and leave the most beautiful, long-lasting color,” says celebrity makeup artist and guest judge Cherish Brooke Hill.

Best Sweatproof Glow Booster

There’s a fine line between “lit-from-within” and “I’ve been standing in a packed concert venue for three hours.” This bronzing primer from Physicians Formula nails the balance, delivering a luminous golden glow while helping makeup stay locked in place through sweat, humidity, and crowded dance floors. “Look up the definition of ‘sun-kissed’ in the dictionary, and you’ll find this primer,” says staff writer Jillian Giandurco. “This really helped me on my quest to look less pale through the dreary winter months.”

Best Eyeliner That Won’t Budge

Unless you’re intentionally going for a messy rock star look, migrating liner is never ideal. Prada’s creamy pencil keeps lines crisp and locked exactly where you place them with a waterproof, transfer-resistant formula available in everything from essential nudes to metallics and pastel pops. “This has, without a doubt, been my favorite liner for the past year,” raves Hill. “It is such a dream eyeliner, as it does not bleed or run, but you can easily smudge it out. It lasts all day without transferring, and the pigment is so strong.”

Best After-Dark Brow Lift

Want fuller-looking brows that feel bold but not blocky? L’Oréal’s genius brow pen uses a double-pronged micro-fine tip to create ultra-thin hairlike strokes that instantly make arches look fluffier and more defined. “I cannot do makeup without these,” says Hill. “This is the most natural liquid brow pen because with the double brush tip, you’re easily able to mimic brow hairs that look natural. Plus, the color range is fantastic.”

Best Selfie-Ready Eyeshadow

As much as we love the clean girl aesthetic, a big night out calls for shimmery lids that catch the (camera) light. This cream shadow from M.A.C comes in glitter and metallic shades that can be blended across the lids or drawn into graphic shapes for a more dramatic effect. Once it dries, it won’t crease or transfer — meaning your eye makeup still looks good after approximately 400 flash photos.

“Every shade was so beautiful — I loved the iridescent shift,” says BDG editorial associate Megan LaCreta. “It was easy to apply and stayed on all night.” Hill was equally impressed: “I didn’t think I would love these because most liquid glitter shadow is a mess, but these don’t smudge.”

Best Setting Product For Long Nights

If you’ve ever spent 45 minutes perfecting your makeup only for it to start sliding off halfway through the night, you already understand the importance of a good setting spray. This whisper-light mist from Saie locks everything in place without leaving skin sticky, crunchy, or overly matte. Instead, it gives makeup that elusive long-wear hold while still keeping skin looking fresh, hydrated, and glowy hours later.

“This product turned me into a setting mist believer,” Bustle deputy beauty editor Rachel Lapidos says. “It’s weightless, but keeps my makeup on lock all day long.”

Best Foundation For A Filtered-Skin Finish

If your skin has been through it all day, resist the urge to pile on a heavy full-coverage foundation before heading out. Instead, reach for this blurring formula by celeb makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, which smooths texture and controls shine while still looking like real skin. Lightweight powders and polymers create the soft-focus finish, while glycerin and raspberry extract keep skin hydrated underneath. The result is a filtered complexion that looks effortlessly flawless.

“If I could give this foundation 10 stars, I would,” gushes Hill. “It is the best foundation and one of my favorites for the red carpet. It naturally filters and blurs the skin, and the color range is absolutely amazing.”

Best Perfume For Main-Character Energy

Sweet gourmands aren’t typically the obvious choice for a night out, but this viral DedCool scent isn’t your average sugary fragrance. It opens with peach nectar and marshmallow before melting into rice milk, vanilla bean, sandalwood, and amber for a warm, addictive finish. It’s the kind of scent that makes people stop you midconversation to ask what you’re wearing. Think of it as candy for grown-ups: semi-sweet, decadent, and impossible not to crave. “I always get compliments when I wear this scent,” says Lapidos. “It’s such a unique, enticing gourmand I can’t get enough of.”

Best Flyaway Control For Sleek Hair

Humidity, dancing, and one too many trips outside can turn sleek hair into a frizzy mess fast. Thankfully, this balm-to-oil styler from Cécred keeps flyaways under control while adding shine and softness to everything from blowouts to slick buns and braids. Even better, it replenishes dry ends and helps hair stay polished all night long. “I love how nourishing this is for my hair,” raves Hill.

Best Volume Booster For Strands That Don’t Fall Flat

Nobody wants their blowout collapsing before the night even gets good. This liquid-to-foam styler creates instant body and shine without weighing hair down or leaving it stiff. Chicory-root extract softens strands while plant-based amino acids help create that glossy, bouncy finish. “Definitely added volume to my hair, and it held a blowout and a curl without making my hair stiff or crunchy,” says LaCreta.

Photographs by Emma Chao