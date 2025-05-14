These Body Care Staples Deliver Head-To-Toe Radiance

We’ve been saying that body care was due for a major resurgence for a bit now, but 2025 was the year that brands gave us the products that helped to make that prediction a reality. It seems like every time we turned around, there was a new innovation to pamper the skin below our neck that seemed just as advanced and expertly formulated as those that we use to treat our faces.

From rich oils to glow-bestowing serums and a self-tanner that makes you look like your job is just beach, every product we tested felt like a little treat to indulge our bodies. Ahead, here are Bustle’s best new body products of 2025 — each of which gives you a reason to turn every shower into an everything shower.

Best Body Exfoliator

If your idea of a body exfoliator is the messy, oily, grainy scrubs that make your tub all slippery and your skin all greasy, then you need to check out this brilliant foam from Nerra. It’s a hybrid product that works as a dead-skin lifting soap and a moisturizing protectant all in one.

Inspired by the olive oil-based “green soap” found in Mediterranean bathhouses, it releases the dead skin so it can be more easily removed. Use it alone for light sloughing or pair with the brand’s Exfoliating Body Glove for a deeper skin-shedding experience. Either way, you’ll uncover softer, smoother, more radiant limbs without all the mess or the harsh scrubbing.

Best Body Lotion

Fans of Glossier’s iconic You perfume will recognize the scent of this fragranced body cream. Decadently rich and moisturizing without feeling greasy or heavy on the skin, it subtly scents the body as it deeply hydrates and nourishes with shea butter and jojoba oil.

“This formula makes my skin butter-soft,” says former BDG staffer Jordan Murray. BDG staffer Jasmine Velez agrees, saying, “The lotion has a wonderfully fruity scent. It feels incredibly light when applied to the skin. After using it for just four days, my hands are feeling really soft. I would definitely buy this again.”

Best Body Oil

We found ourselves asking the tough questions when testing out this body oil from Phlur. Is it a fragrance? Is it a moisturizer? Is it both? Is it magic? The answer is all of the above: a lightweight oil that moisturizes the skin with ceramide-rich floral oils, leaving behind a delicate scent akin to spritzing yourself all over with a gorgeous woodsy floral perfume.

“I’m usually not one for fragrances, but this body oil smells so good that I’ve officially added it to my post-shower routine,” says BDG staffer Gabrielle Bondi. “The floral musky scent is sweet and natural and not overpowering. It’s also long-lasting, and personally, I didn’t feel like I needed to use a perfume or cologne on top of it.”

Best Body Serum

When we talk about even tone, the skin on our bodies is often forgotten, even though it’s just as susceptible to dullness and pigmentation. Dove worked with top dermatologists to develop this body serum that targets these two concerns. The formula helps restore your glow and targets dark spots with the help of niacinamide, vitamin C, pro-retinol, and shea butter — all without feeling sticky on the skin.

“This really impressed me for the price,” says BDG staffer Lindsay Hattrick. “The bottle is substantial, and I did feel like it left moisture for 24 hours and improved my drier and discolored areas, like my elbows and knees. The scent was subtle, and since it was a serum, it was light on the body without being greasy.”

Best Body Tech

When it comes to red-light therapy, the face seems to get all the attention, but your neck and chest can also benefit from all that glowing goodness. Made of soft and flexible silicone, this gadget molds to your body and is wireless, so you can comfortably wear it and do whatever you need around the house while treating your neck and chest to a 630-nanometer wavelength red light (to smooth wrinkles and fine lines) and a 830-nanometer near-infrared light (to address uneven tone and dullness).

“This thing might be a miracle. While it feels like wearing a very warm, tight turtleneck, I think I can see a difference, particularly in my neck wrinkles, already,” says BDG staffer Kate Auletta. “I love that it packs light (I took it on Christmas vacation with me), and you can walk around while wearing it. This might be my new fave product.”

Best Body Tool

While at first glance this might look like something to add a little spice to the bedroom, this paddle-shaped tool is actually a giant gua sha stone. The sculpted tool is the perfect size and shape to glide over the body and massage out sore spots as it delivers a lymphatic massage that will subtly contour and help tackle issues like dullness, puffiness, and tension.

“I’m literally obsessed with this,” says Murray. “I used this after applying my body lotion, and it moved really smoothly along the skin. After massaging my midsection, I noticed a visible difference in bloating. My belly felt better, and the puffiness had gone down.”

Best Body Treatment

Can a body spray help you sleep better? It can if it’s Uma’s Pure Calm Magnesium Oil Spray. A topical body supplement you spray on your skin at bedtime, this spritzable elixir replenishes your body’s magnesium levels to help you relax and de-stress, making it easier to drift off into dreamland.

“This has become my favorite part of my nightly ritual and is much easier and more pleasant than remembering to take a magnesium supplement before bed,” says former BDG executive beauty director Faith Xue. “I spritz it on the bottoms of my feet, chest, underarms, and stomach, inhale the fragrant jasmine-infused scent, and drift off to sleep. I swear I’ve never slept better.”

Best Body Wash

Think of this cozy vanilla scent by Eos as the grown-up version of the Bath & Body Works early aughts classic Warm Vanilla Sugar (IYKYK). Not too sweet and not too musky, it’s like a perfect cashmere sweater you can wrap yourself in as you shower, leaving your skin feeling clean, soft, and hydrated. Don’t blame us if your water bill goes through the roof because you are spending way too long in the bathroom embarking on a sensorial journey every time you pop the top on this bottle.

Best Deodorant

Finding an aluminum-free deodorant that can handle our natural odors can be tricky — most have potential, but just don’t live up to their promises after a particularly hardcore workout session. This serum formula from Saltair is the exception. Made with a 5% multi-acid blend, it balances underarm pH and minimizes odor-causing bacteria while exfoliating and brightening the skin.

“I am so obsessed with this deodorant,” raves BDG staffer Julie Sprankles. “I like the way it feels going on, the roller is less messy than a stick, and you cannot beat the scent — it smells like an upscale beach resort. It’s a little too soon for me to tell if it’s lightening any underarm discoloration, but I can say for sure that my skin feels better. I’ve used it for workout days, too, and it seems to do an excellent job of warding off stinky pits.”

Best Self-Tanner

Self-tanner is a tricky product, especially if you’re on the fairer end of the skin-tone spectrum. Our testers were understandably nervous about trying this ultra deep-toned mousse from St. Tropez, but once they applied the high-tech formula — which features a unique Tri-Tan Technology and a violet-toned base that promises a rich, balanced, and natural bronze — all their self-tanning fears went right out the window.

“I have very fair skin, and it’s incredibly challenging to find a self-tanner that works for me,” says BDG staffer Victoria Warnken. “I’ve tried so many over the years, and nothing has ever been a better match for me than this. It developed into a lovely natural tan that appeared more olive than orange. It also didn’t have that super noticeable self-tanner smell after applying.” Adds Hattrick, “After previous disastrous experiences, this product made me change my mind on self-tanner. This gives the most natural-looking tan — it’s not orange at all. It faded away without streaks, and my friends thought I’d gone on vacation without telling them.”

