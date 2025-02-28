Although it’s the shortest month, February has made itself known — at least from a beauty standpoint. Some of the industry’s most popular brands launched products that are primed to become cult favorites, giving shoppers plenty to be excited about this winter (which is dragging).

There were hits in every category, from skin and body care to fragrance, hair, and makeup — so whatever you’re in the market for, you’re covered. For some teasers: To continue quelling cold weather skin woes, esthetician Sofie Pavitt introduced a decadent face cream (one that won’t break you out, mind you), while Philosophy came out with a concoction that truly keeps your hands moisturized all day long.

In the hair care realm, Oribe launched a spray-on scalp treatment that helps boost your hair’s overall density (both instantly and long-term) — a must-have for anyone dealing with thinning. And, according to one of Bustle’s beauty editors, the world’s best hair dryer has just hit the shelves — and it’s replaced her Dyson.

If you’re looking for a new scent, Kylie Cosmetics dropped another otherworldly-inspired fragrance — Cosmic 2.0 — and skin care brand U Beauty entered the category with a bang.

Here, a roundup of February 2025’s best beauty product launches, according to Bustle’s beauty team.

1 The Luxe Face Cream Omega Rich Moisturizer Sofie Pavitt Face $64 See On Sofie Pavitt Face “I’m extremely acne-prone — if I even touch the wrong beauty product, I’ll break out. Because of this, I’ve never been able to use a thick face cream. My pores simply can’t handle it. So when I learned Sofie Pavitt, the bona fide acne whisperer who has actually helped me tame my problematic skin, was launching a rich moisturizer, I practically cried with joy. The luxe concoction is so decadent and hydrating — and non-comedogenic!! — and my dry skin is absolutely thriving now that it’s being fed a rich cream. Thank you, Sofie.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

2 The Sweet Fragrance Cosmic Kylie Jenner 2.0 Eau De Parfum Kylie Cosmetics $80 See On Kylie Cosmetics “Though Cosmic 2.0 and the OG are both floral and ambery, Kylie’s sequel fragrance swings further into the gourmand category. Cosmic is sensual and warm, while Cosmic 2.0 is meant to evoke the brightness of a new day. It does this via its sparkly opening notes: pear accord and pink pepper essence. These settle into its vanilla orchid and lavender essence heart before revealing the sandalwood and amber base, which deliver a lingering sweetness that I find totally alluring. If you’re looking to spice up your gourmand fragrance wardrobe with something fresh, I highly recommend snagging this one.” — RL

3 The Hand-Nourishing Essential Fresh Cream Multi-Restorative Hand Cream Philosophy $26 See On Philosophy “It’s rare for a hand cream to actually leave your skin feeling hydrated after you wash your hands, but this launch from Philosophy has cracked the code. It’s filled with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, and licorice root extract, so it’s got the all-stars for moisture — plus, it was developed in partnership with nurses, who are constantly washing their hands. It’s TLC in skin care form.” — RL

4 The Smoothing Eye Patches Retinol Line Smoothing Hydro Gel Patches Derma-E $29.99 See On Derma-E “I’ve never really been an eye patch person, but when I saw that these target fine lines and crow’s feet, my lazy tendencies fell to the wayside. First of all, they don’t slide around, which is a major feat for this product category. Plus, they do make a difference in my skin — likely because of its potent blend of retinol and bakuchiol to smooth, and hibiscus petals and rose water to hydrate and keep your complexion calm. I’m a changed woman.” — RL

5 The Densifying Hair Treatment Serene Scalp Densifying Treatment Spray Oribe $76 See On Oribe “This month, Oribe launched a trio of products in its Serene Scalp line, all of which are focused on densifying your strands. As a lazy girl — especially when it comes to my hair care routine — I’m really into the Treatment Spray. All it takes is a few spritzes on damp, freshly washed hair to deliver intense nourishment to your scalp. It works to promote thicker, fuller hair, but also makes your strands look plumper upon drying — so it’s a win-win.” — RL

6 The Brightening Essence Ranavat Brightening Saffron Essence Sephora $68 See On Sephora “There’s a reason saffron is a super ingredient in India. Topically, it’s an antioxidant-rich brightening hero — and now, Ranavat has incorporated the flower-derived spice into a milky essence that works to even out your complexion. The elixir also contains hydrating hyaluronic acid, red algae, and niacinamide, plus a barrier-boosting ayurvedic fermentation complex. Upon patting it into my skin post-cleansing, my face instantly looks fresher and more plump — plus, it just adds a luxurious step to my beauty routine. I haven’t used it long enough to really see its full brightening powers, but my post-inflammatory acne spots have slightly diminished, so I’ll be keeping it in my regimen.” — RL

7 The Fruity Perfume PROEM Eau de Parfum U Beauty $198 See On U Beauty “When I first caught a whiff of U Beauty’s fragrance debut, I was immediately captivated. It’s such a unique scent — I haven’t smelled anything like it before. And that’s entirely the point: founder Tina Craig teamed up with renowned perfumes Jérôme Epinette and Roger Schmid to create a strong, feminine signature scent. The end result? A fruity, floral, and earthy blend that features lychee, pink peppercorn, rhubarb, Chinese magnolia, centifolia rose, pistachio, jasmine, Chinese peony, patchouli, bergamot, vetiver, and sandalwood. It’s a long, varied list of notes that truly gives off a fragrance that’ll turn heads and earn compliments. I find the lychee to dominate, delivering a sweet, sparkling, fruity aroma — one that you’ll smell on yourself all day long.” — RL

8 The Clinical-Grade Serum Vitamin Antioxidant Renewal Serum Doft $250 See On Doft “This serum is like if La Mer and Rhode had a science-backed skin care baby. I love that it was created by a plastic surgeon as a preventative product to some of her in-office treatments like Botox and laser. I use the Vitamin like I would an essence, applying it with face massage and lymphatic drainage techniques. A little bit goes a long way, too.” — Samantha Nik, associate director of talent & brand

9 The Best Hair Dryer Laifen SE · High-Speed Hair Dryer Laifen $129.99 $109.99 $109.99 See On Laifen “This is such a hot take, but I love this hair dryer more than my Dyson. Plus, it’s pink and a quarter of the price. I wouldn't even call it a dupe, because it’s better. Period.” — SN

10 The Mascara For All Lashscape Lengthening Mascara Tilt $28 See On Tilt “Tilt’s Lashcape Lengthening Mascara promises 12 hours of lifted and curled lashes, and it absolutely delivers. When wearing it, my lashes look long and smooth with no clumps, and it lasts all day. The best part? This is the first-ever mascara to earn the Arthritis Foundation’s Ease of Use certification, meaning that it offers easy hold for everyone, particularly those with arthritis and chronic pain. It also has the National Psoriasis Foundation Seal of Recognition, so it’s certifiably safe for all eyes. A product that’s accessible for all? Everybody should be interested.” — Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor

11 The Body Butter Multi-Lipid Body Butter - Pink Beach Saltair $20 See On Saltair “Out of every beauty category, body care is my favorite. I live for a foaming body gel or lush lotion, so when Saltair announced the launch of its Multi-Lipid Body Butter, I had to try it. It did not disappoint. Not only is it ultra-moisturizing without being greasy, but it smells divine — especially the Pink Beach scent. Plus, your body is left with the prettiest glow.” — JM

12 The Pout Treatment eos Cashmere Lip Butter Target $7.59 See On Target “When it comes to lip balms, I find that a lot of brands nowadays focus on the gloss factor and put the hydration on the backburner. But eos’ Cashmere Lip Butter puts moisturization at the forefront. This product makes my lips feel beyond soft and smooth all day long, and it smells amazing.” — JM

13 The Lip Mask LOOPS Dew Cloud Ultra Hydrating Lip Mask See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale “My lips are consistently dry, so I’m always looking for the best moisturizer. When it comes to lip sheet masks, I’ve never found one that replaced a balm or cream-based lip mask, but the new mask by Loops just put every option I’ve ever tried to shame. After 10 minutes of wear, my pout is super soft and smoother to the touch. I didn’t have to put chapstick on for hours afterward.” — JM

14 The Cloud Skin MVP Cloud Set Loose Powder Kosas $38 See On Kosas “The Kosas Cloud Set Powder does exactly as it promises: it leaves a cloud-like finish on your skin. After application, you’re left with a soft-focus hazy look that blurs pores and sets your makeup for hours. It gets an A+ from me.” — JM

15 The Buildable Blush Make Me Blush 24H Buildable Blurring Powder Blush YSL Beauty $45 See On YSL Beauty “I typically stick to cream blushes, but YSL’s Make Me Blush 24H Buildable Powder Blush leaves the most stunning satin finish. Plus, it doesn’t feel heavy, look cakey, or appear dull on the skin. I love the electric Barbie Pink of shade 87. It seems bold at first glance, but because it’s buildable, you can be strategic with how much you apply.” — JM

16 The Moisturizing Body Wash Cocoa Butter & Vanilla Moisturizing Body Wash Native $13 See On Native “I love body wash that lathers so I can feel (and see) the bubbles clean away dry skin without stripping away moisture. Native's new launch is made with real shea butter and feels smooth and decadent. While I don't typically enjoy a fragrance-heavy wash, the rich mix of coconut, milk, and vanilla cream notes felt subtle enough for me to enjoy.” — Daisy Maldonado, beauty writer

17 The Ultimate Sheet Mask The Hydrogel Face Mask - Single Augustinus Bader $32 See On Augustinus Bader “My favorite thing in the world is to pop on a sheet mask for a quick skin refresh. This new Augustinus Bader one feels like an at-home hydrating facial. It only takes 20 minutes to result in a plumped and supple complexion. Bonus: It comes in two pieces, one for the top half of your face and one for the bottom, that ensures a good comfortable fit.” — DM