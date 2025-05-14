We’re the first to admit that we spend an obscene amount of time on our hair. Whether we’re wearing it natural or giving it a salon-quality blowout, the products we use to create our go-to styles are some of the most important in our routine — so you can bet our testers had an extremely discerning eye while judging the hair category.

Each formula had to live up to the promise of making every day a great hair day, be it a shampoo, a treatment mask, or a styling product. We looked for softer strands, less frizz, healthier curls, more shine, and easier styling — and these all-stars delivered time and time again. Whether it was a serum that protected our hair from heat styling up to 450 degrees (and delivered glasslike shine in the process) or a reconstructing treatment for curls that made detangling a breeze, these standouts made our daily routines easier... and our hair look and feel the best we’ve ever seen. Ahead, here are Bustle’s best new hair products of 2025.

Best Conditioner For Coiled Hair

A natural detangler that restores moisture without weighing down kinks and coils, this unscented conditioner uses honey, hemp seed oil, and silk to revive curls and nourish each strand. “I really like this product,” says Susy Oludele, guest judge and a celebrity stylist whose clients include Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and Zoë Kravitz. “I wish it were a bit thicker, but overall, it’s a great basic conditioner with no unnecessary additives.”

Best Conditioner For Curly Hair

If your curls have been looking more frazzled than fabulous, this strengthening conditioner is just the ticket to get your locks back to their soft and shiny state. Made with red algae and a fortifying bond-building technology, it helps to bolster the hair and make your curls more resilient, reducing breakage with every wash. Our testers loved how touchably soft their strands felt and how it helped to repair damage, resulting in visibly healthier curls.

Best Conditioner For Fine Hair

Give fine hair more oomph in an instant with this weightless volumizing conditioner from Amika. Featuring energizing caffeine, moisturizing glycerin, and antioxidant-rich sea buckthorn, it lifts strands to new heights while delivering lightweight hydration that won’t drag you down. “I am obsessed with this conditioner,” says BDG staffer Hannah Kerns. “I love the smell (like a high-end salon), the texture (luxe and never waxy), and the effect (major volume without any greasy residue). My hair felt soft and looked bouncy — and stayed that way, even when I took three days between washes.”

Best Conditioner For Medium-Thick Hair

What can’t Rihanna do? This deep conditioner from her line was the perfect fit for our judges with medium to thick hair, as it melted into strands, spreading evenly and hydrating instantly without feeling too heavy or too watery. It helped to defrizz and reduce breakage and split ends, making hair easier to style after just one wash. “This moisture mask is rich in texture and really coats your hair when it’s applied,” says guest judge and celebrity colorist Jenna Perry, whose clients include Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Chloë Sevigny. “I loved the amber scent and felt like my hair was soft and shiny after I used it. I would definitely use this product until the jar is empty.”

Best Curling Iron

The newly designed T3 Singlepass Curl X contains all the features we loved about the original —high-powered ceramic heaters and a smart microchip that digitally controls the heat to ensure even distribution for one-pass styling — plus some brand new features that made our morning routines so much easier. Available in three different barrel sizes, it has an extra-long design, which allows you to do more hair in less time. It also has a new Pro-Glide tip for better control and a snag-free glide through your hair. “The T3 curling irons are a favorite in my salon. I love the minimal aesthetic of the tools,” says Perry. “It’s great that they have nine heat settings so you can control the temperature according to your hair type.”

Best Dry Shampoo

Take everything you thought you knew about dry shampoo and throw it out the window. With K18’s AirWash, there’s no aerosol, no powdery residue, and no telltale white dust left behind. Just clean, fresh-smelling hair that stays that way for up to three days. It uses translucent microbeads to absorb oil, unique biotechnology that captures and eliminates odor-causing sweat and oil molecules, and biotech-derived Mediterranean micro-algae to help balance the scalp and control excess oil production. “It truly is wild that a wet spray can turn into such a great dry shampoo,” says BDG staffer Rachel Chapman. “I was so impressed. It does spray on wet, so you don’t get immediate results for styling, but this made me feel cleansed on my nonshower day. It’s also easy to travel with, and really helped my oily hair feel fresh.”

Best Flat Iron

We’ve come to expect incredible things from GHD, but even we were surprised by this flat iron. It was almost like our hair looked healthier after heat styling, which sounds like an oxymoron. You can thank the brand’s signature HD Motion-Responsive Technology, which provides incredibly accurate heat monitoring to maintain the optimal 365 degrees throughout your styling routine, along with ultra-gloss coated, floating ceramic styling plates that deliver three times faster styling and 85% more shine to your hair. “GHD has the best flat irons on the market,” says BDG staffer Panita Chanrasmi-Lefebvre. “The technology makes it feel like I’m never damaging my hair even though I see results super fast and it lasts a long time. The design is also sleek. I love this product and will gladly recommend.”

Best Hair Dryer

Featuring three speeds, three temperatures, two magnetic attachments, and ionic frizz reduction, this ultra-lightweight dryer works on both straight and curly hair types equally well to deliver shiny, soft, silky blowouts in a flash. “Having now tested a Dyson and T3, I was not convinced I would like this hair dryer. But it holds its own,” says BDG staffer Julie Sprankles. “I have naturally wavy hair that is very annoying — it gets frizzy easily, and a lot of dryers leave me with a half-wavy, half-straight mess. This little guy actually does help preserve my curl pattern, and it’s fast, making it more likely I’ll actually finish the process instead of giving up and pulling my hair back.”

Best Miscellaneous Hair Tool

You might think all heated round brushes are the same, but then you’ve clearly never come across this innovative tool from Mermade. In addition to an ionic ceramic barrel and advanced heat technology, it has built-in infrared lights that help to smooth frizz and lock in moisture with every pass through your hair. “I initially objected to introducing a new tool into my life, then I realized it was exactly what I needed,” says BDG staffer Meaghan O’Connell. “If you let your hair air dry but want to put it together later, this is perfect. If you fall asleep with wet hair, this will rectify your sins in the morning. A few brushes with this thing calms my cowlicks and makes me look like I had a blowout. I highly recommend it to new moms and lazy people everywhere.”

Best Shampoo For Coiled Hair

Finding a shampoo that strikes the right balance of cleaning your coils without stripping away their natural oils can be a struggle — oftentimes, they can fall too far in one direction or the other. This shampoo by Design Essentials is right in the middle thanks to an ultra-gentle formula featuring chebe — a powder made from seeds, lavender croton, resin tree sap, cloves, and stones — and antioxidant African extract. “The shampoo moisturized and hydrated my curls,” says former BDG staffer Jordan Murray. “After one wash, my curls were super defined, coily, and my hair was moisturized after the rinse. I was so impressed by the shampoo that I bought the conditioner as well.”

Best Shampoo For Curly Hair

A winner for curls of all shapes and sizes, this frothy cleanser from Redken helps to build bonds and repair the strength of your curls as it hydrates and improves the elasticity of your curly strands. Our judges noticed a significant reduction in oil and buildup, as well as less frizz and more defined curls. “I saw a noticeable difference with my curls every time I used this shampoo,” says BDG staffer Kayla Isaacs. “Besides the fact that it lathered so well in the shower, my curls always looked extra shiny and defined poststyling.”

Best Shampoo For Fine Hair

Fine-haired bbs looking to add some extra oomph to their locks need to look no further than this shampoo from the Rootist. The concentrated formula is sulfate-free and uses a specialized fermented superfood complex made with proteins, roots, and mushrooms, plus amaranth peptides to hydrate your scalp and visibly thicken the diameter of every strand. Bonus: Because it’s ultra-concentrated, you can use half your usual amount. “I love this shampoo so much,” says BDG staffer Becca Mandell. “It smells incredible and lathers fully. I’ve been using it for weeks now and can 100% see a difference in the density of my hair.”

Best Shampoo For Medium-Thick Hair

This natural cleanser had our judges swooning for its scent. Made with natural botanicals and free of harsh detergents, its aroma of white sage, palo santo, water lily, cardamom, iris, violet, and amber was as heavenly as our hair looked and felt after a wash with it. “The smell is lovely, and I like that it’s all natural,” says BDG staffer Karen Hibbert. “It gives you a really deep clean, and I will continue to use one or two times a month.” Adds BDG staffer Jasmine Velez, “I genuinely enjoyed the scent of this shampoo and how it brought back memories of summer.”

Best Styling Product For Coiled Hair

Looking to define your curls and coils? This bouncing jelly from Schwarzkopf Professional adds lightweight volume and strong definition as it protects your hair from humidity. “This product is incredible,” says guest judge and celebrity hairstylist Susy Oludele. “It’s perfect for finger coils and feels soft and smooth on your hands. It keeps your curls defined for a long time, and a little really goes a long way.”

Best Styling Product For Curly Hair

Taking care of curls can be hard work, but this multitasking cream from Briogeo turns air-drying into a breeze. It uses a blend of conditioning yuzu and plum oil to help enhance your hair’s natural curl and wave pattern, nourishing your strands and eliminating frizz in the process — all without creating a crunchy or sticky feeling that some styling creams can leave behind. “This lightweight cream is what I’ve been looking for, as someone who has been letting their hair air dry more often,” says BDG staffer Gabrielle Bondi. “The scent is great, and it helps tone down the frizz to really let my curls and waves shine.”

Best Styling Product For Fine Hair

Ditch the aerosol stiff-feeling hairsprays and give this hydrating botanical styler from Crown Affair a try. It uses natural plant extracts, an antioxidant oil blend, and beetroot extract to hold hair without the crunch, enhance elasticity, add subtle shine, and promote a healthy scalp and touchable tresses. “This is perfect when I don’t want to use a heavy hairspray,” says BDG staffer Lindsay Hattrick. “I thought it had a nice scent and was the perfect finishing touch to keep my blowout looking nice the next day.”

Best Styling Product For Medium-Thick Hair

Split ends aren’t just bad for your style — they’re bad for your hair’s health. Let them go unattended and they can lead to breakage and weakened strands. This leave-in conditioner from Olaplex goes a step above just adding hydrating — after just one application, our judges say they noticed split ends were instantly sealed and their hair was noticeably softer and stronger the more they used it. “Let’s be real — you can’t go wrong with Olaplex,” says Sprankles. “This makes my hair soft, it has a nice scent, and I find myself reaching for it every day.”

Best Treatment Product For Coiled Hair

Rosemary oil has been having a bit of a moment this year (thanks, TikTok) and we are here for it — especially in the form of this incredible oil from SheaMoisture. Formulated to help provide your hair with two times more moisture, it blends rosemary oil with water mint and vegan collagen to fortify your scalp’s moisture barrier as it reduces the visible appearance of split ends to help you boost length retention. “This oil is amazing,” says Oludele. “It’s perfect for your scalp after wearing a protective style, and it’s not too thick, so it absorbs into your hair really well. Highly recommend!”

Best Treatment Product For Curly Hair

We’ve seen our fair share of celebrity beauty lines that are just a splashier version of something that already exists. But, of course it would be Queen Bey herself who took the humble hair mask to stratospheric new heights. This treatment is clinically tested not to just moisturize your hair, but to actually repair damage thanks to a patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment, reducing breakage by up to two times. So whether you color your hair, heat style it, or chemically process it, this mask can make your curls softer, shinier, and stronger in just one application. “This makes detangling so much easier, and my hair genuinely felt so much healthier, stronger, and softer after prolonged use,” says Murray. “Thank you, Beyoncé.”

Best Treatment Product For Fine Hair

Glass skin, meet glass hair. Tresemmé’s weightless serum provides high-heat protection while also delivering an almost reflective level of sleekness and gloss to your strands. “Tresemmé products are near and dear to my heart,” says Perry. “I love an excellent drugstore product, and this is one of them. There's something nostalgic about this serum — it really adds shine and I love that it protects your hair from heat up to 450 degrees.”

Best Treatment Product For Medium-Thick Hair

A five-minute mask that feels like a spa treatment for your strands, this luxe treatment by Sisley is packed with five nourishing oils and kokum butter to deliver intensive nourishment and touchably soft, shiny hair with less breakage. “I love this so much,” says BDG staffer Kelsey Stewart. “My hair can be frizzy and is definitely damaged, but this mask made it look so healthy and smooth. Another bonus is you only need to keep it in your hair for five minutes.”

Photographs by Emma Chao