8 Beauty Holy Grails For Long Days & Even Longer Nights

Why is it that the second your calendar starts looking full, everyone decides to pile more onto your plate? Some days don’t end when the workday does — they just shift locations. From endless meetings to project deadlines to social obligations, we all have those stretches where life feels nonstop.

If you’re booked solid from morning to midnight, you need products that can actually keep up — or clever formulas that help you fake looking rested so no one knows you’re running on fumes. Stash these high-performance beauty essentials in your purse, desk, or car to help you survive even the most chaotic days. And maybe ask for an extra shot in your morning latte while you’re at it.

Best Longwear Foundation That Doesn’t Quit

If your makeup tends to disappear by lunchtime, a hardworking base product is nonnegotiable. With hydrating ingredients and built-in SPF, Hourglass’ Illusion foundation smooths uneven texture while delivering lasting coverage that stays glowing and even for up to 12 hours. “This foundation may have just dethroned a beloved product in my collection,” says Bustle staff writer Carolyn Steber. “It covers everything — scars, dark circles — all without settling into fine lines and pores. The effect is giving ‘real skin’ versus makeup mask. It also has staying power — I never have to reapply or touch up throughout the day.”

Best Anti-Fatigue Concealer

When your under-eyes are broadcasting the fact that you stayed up way too late, this concealer steps in to do damage control. Available in 26 shades, the buildable medium-to-full coverage formula is infused with hyaluronic acid, ashwagandha, niacinamide, green-tea extract, and licorice extract to brighten, smooth, and hydrate skin.

“As someone who likes to keep things simple, I love that this concealer comes with a built-in applicator,” says Steber. “Its plush pillow tip allowed me to dab product right where I wanted it, all without having to reach for a brush. It melted right into my skin, covering up redness around my nose, dark circles under my eyes, and even a few acne scars on my cheeks.”

Best Dry Shampoo For A Midday Refresh

You know the feeling: halfway through the day, your roots start looking suspiciously greasy, your hair falls flat, and suddenly you’re debating whether a slicked-back bun is your only option. Since you can’t exactly shower between meetings, reach for Ouai’s dry shampoo instead. Available in two scents, the formula absorbs excess oil with a dual-starch blend while refreshing roots and adding subtle volume.

“Unfortunately, I’m one of the girlies blessed (not) with a greasy scalp,” says Bustle fashion writer Alyssa Lapid. “I’m happy to report this product totally addresses the oil buildup issue. Plus, it smells amazing!”

Best Shine-Control Makeup Product

By 3 p.m., even the best makeup can start slipping into shiny territory. For anyone battling midday oiliness or humid weather, this dual-formula compact from Dibs is the kind of desk-drawer staple you’ll actually use. One side features a color-correcting brightener for the under-eyes and high points of the face, while the other delivers a blurring, shine-controlling finish that keeps skin looking soft-focus instead of slick.

“I love the two-tone design of this Dibs Beauty compact,” says celebrity makeup artist and guest judge Emily Wood. “It makes it so easy to brighten under the eyes while using the other shade to set the rest of my makeup. The powder itself is fluffy, lightweight, and very buildable without looking cakey. It’s a really versatile staple.”

Best For All-Day Skin Hydration

There’s a fine line between a moisturizer rich enough to deliver all-day hydration and one so heavy it makes your makeup slide right off by noon. Acne whisperer Sofie Pavitt has mastered the balance with this hydrator, which delivers deep moisture and a dewy finish without aggravating blemish-prone skin. “I loved how thick the moisturizer felt without feeling too heavy,” says Toni Bravo, content creator and guest judge. “The glow lasted and felt truly replenishing. I completely finished the jar.”

Best Emergency Blemish Fix

Stress breakouts have a funny way of appearing right before important plans. Keep these blemish patches in your desk for when you feel one brewing beneath the surface. Available in two sizes, the hydrocolloid patches use “brushed-on” salicylic acid, which the brand says keeps the active ingredient potent longer so it can better flatten spots, reduce redness, and help blemishes clear faster.

“These patches came into my life right when I had several mean breakouts percolating on my cheeks,” says Steber. “I love that there are two sizes: small circles for tiny spots and larger circles for the real doozies. When I popped them on at night, I noticed that I woke up the next morning with visibly flatter skin. They also did a good job of covering bumps during the day.”

Best De-Puffing Product For Screen Eyes

Spending hours staring at a laptop screen isn’t exactly doing your under-eyes any favors. Give tired eyes a refresh with these Rhode patches, which are infused with caffeine, peptides, and glycerin to visibly reduce puffiness and brighten skin in just 15 minutes. Bravo describes them as “de-puffing but soothing in a way that doesn’t make me afraid of breakouts the next day.”

Meanwhile, Bustle beauty writer Emma Stout calls them one of the top beauty launches of the year. “First of all, an under-eye treatment that doesn't slip around while I'm getting ready? Sign me up,” she says. “Plopping these on first thing in the morning feels so refreshing because they always feel like they're fresh out of the freezer. My under-eyes look hydrated and way less puffy, like I got a few extra hours of sleep.”

Best Fragrance Mist For An Afternoon Pick-Me-Up

If you want a subtle scent refresh without sending the entire office into a coughing fit, put the eau de parfum away and reach for one of these mists from Noyz instead. Available in three varieties — an amber gourmand, juicy citrus, and fruity aquatic — the formulas give both your hair and your skin an all-over fragrance zhuzh that won’t overpower anyone nearby. “I love the scents,” says celebrity hair artist and guest judge Kayra Theodore. “I got so many compliments. It sprays evenly and lasts for most of my day!”

Photographs by Emma Chao