Your Cosmic Guide To Makeup, Based On Your Rising Sign

When it comes to finding the perfect makeup routine, most people look at trends, take the advice of their favorite influencers, or choose products based on things like face shape and skin type. But what if your most aligned beauty guide was actually written in the stars? More specifically, from your rising sign.

Also known as your ascendant in astrology, your rising sign marks the point where the sky met the Eastern horizon at the moment you were born. It’s the most unique and specific sign in your birth chart, and it’s also the start of your first house of appearance and self. The first house, BTW, rules your physical body and face and the first impression that you make, and can help you play into the way that the world first sees you.

Your rising sign colors many physical attributes, down to the shape of your face, your style preferences, your mannerisms, and yes, your best-suited makeup choices. Tuning into the energy of this part of your birth chart can help you choose products, styles, and techniques that make you feel most like you. You’re not just doing your glam — you’re embodying your birth chart’s true essence. Here’s your astrological beauty blueprint, based on your rising sign.

Aries Rising Getty Images/CBS Photo Archive / Contributor You exude raw energy, passion, and courage. Lean into that with products that highlight your natural shine. A flushed cream on your cheek, like via the iT Cosmetics Sun Cream Blush or a bright red lip, screams confidence. Skip the over-contouring — a quick flick of liquid liner and a glowy tinted SPF are all you need in the summer. Take a page from famous Aries rising, Beyoncé.

Taurus Rising Getty Images/Christopher Polk / Contributor Ruled by Venus, you naturally radiate softness and sensuality. Choose creamy textures and earthy tones: the Merit Flush Balm blush will enhance your warm complexion, further cementing your role as a flower in the zodiacal garden. Go for velvety skin, brushed-up, bushy brows, and soft highlighters that amplify your natural beauty. Take a page from fellow Taurus rising, Serena Williams.

Gemini Rising Getty Images/Kevin Mazur / Contributor You’re expressive and impossible to pin down, and your look should reflect that. Experiment with color, bold eyeliner, and playful lip colors. The Dior Glowmania Eyeshadow Palette is a perfect way to pick your pigment based on your mood. You can pull off trends other signs wouldn’t dare to try — you are mercurial, after all. Take a page out of Gemini rising Lady Gaga’s lookbook for inspo.

Cancer Rising Getty Images/Chelsea Guglielmino / Staff There’s a timeless and magnetic look to you. Enhance your natural moonlit vibe with pearlescent tones. Think cream highlighters, rose gold shimmer, silver eyeshadows, and fluttery Ardell Demi lashes. Makeup should feel nurturing, gentle, and shimmery for you, not performative, so always choose comfort over complexity. A perfect example of this is none other than Cancer rising Ariana Grande, who radiates with ethereal beauty every time she steps out.

Leo Rising Instagram/@selenagomez You were born to be seen. Leo risings often have thick hair, a radiant smile, and a magnetic glow. Embrace your inner main character with a bold signature feature, whether it’s a bushy brow, a glossy lip with Kimchi Chic’s Hydrating Lip Mask, or a full set of lashes. Gold, bronze, and warm peach tones bring your inner fire onto the main stage. Take a hint from fellow Leo rising, Selena Gomez, who often rocks these hues.

Virgo Rising Instagram/@bellahadid There’s something refined, classic, and effortlessly polished about you. You tend to gravitate toward clean lines and subtle enhancements — think skin that looks effortlessly radiant via the Yummy Skin Blurring Balm from Danessa Myricks. Any time you opt for neutrals, you shine — though an occasional cat eye never hurts. Let your inherent skill of precision be your superpower. Bella Hadid, a Virgo rising, looks best when she leans into fresh, dewy makeup looks that bring out her already stunning features.

Libra Rising Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain / Staff You’re the muse, Libra rising. You have a soft, aesthetic presence that draws admiration in without even trying. Your makeup should feel like art. Choose soft colors like dusty rose, champagne, and baby pink. Try the Saie Glowy Super Gel mixed into your foundation to make your looks even more romantic. Take cues from fellow Libra rising, Zoë Kravitz, for effortless luminosity.

Scorpio Rising Getty Images/Amy Sussman / Staff Your alluring gaze could cut glass, and your bone structure is often sharp and unforgettable. Scorpio risings aren’t afraid of depth, both in life and in eyeliner. Go for smoky eyes with dark plums, browns, and deep burgundy. YSL Beauty’s Mini Clutch Eyeshadow is your best friend. Pair that with a barely-there nude lip. Your sultry eye North Star is Scorpio rising, Lana Del Rey.

Sagittarius Rising Getty Images/Monica Schipper / Staff Adventurous and free-spirited, your look should feel sun-kissed, fresh, and slightly undone. You’re not here for anything that feels too fussy — instead, a tinted moisturizer with SPF will give you the radiant skin you crave without any extra baggage. A golden bronzer, fluffy lashes, and a glossy pout from the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm can complete your look in five minutes flat. Paris Hilton’s beauty aesthetic is so Sagittarius rising-coded.

Capricorn Rising Getty Images/Daniele Venturelli / Contributor You’re structured, classic, and exude an air of quiet power. Reach for neutral tones, matte finishes, and strong brows. Rock an understated, luxurious look with a defined lip liner in a ’90s brown or brick red. Add photos of Naomi Campbell, your Capricorn rising mascot, to your beauty mood board.

Aquarius Rising Getty Images/Taylor Hill / Contributor You’re unpredictable, original, and years ahead of the curve. Aquarius risings are the trendsetters, so they’re the ones sporting metallic eyeliner, iridescent highlighter, or a vibrant pout. Guerlain’s Customizable Ultracare Lipstick allows you to make your makeup an extension of your inner vision. Aquarius rising Christina Aguilera showcases this rule-breaking essence.

Pisces Rising Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You embody softness, spirituality, and otherworldly charm. Pisces risings love an ethereal eye makeup look with shimmery shadows paired with dewy skin and soft, diffused blush. L’Oreal’s Lumi Glotion brings just enough radiance to your complexion without overpowering your look. Alicia Keys is your glowy makeup icon.