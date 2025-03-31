Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by that long winter. Yep, same. Thankfully, spring is officially here — and, besides the warmer temperatures and sunnier days, countless exciting beauty products have entered the shelves. That means you’ve got plenty of fun items to spruce up your beauty routine after you finish that spring cleaning sesh.

For some teasers: Among March’s best beauty launches is a mascara that goes hard. As in... it lengthens, volumizes, and basically gives you dream lashes, all without clumping (thank you, Mario Dedivanovic). Also in the makeup realm are new glossy lip balms from Laneige that make your pout look like a delicious pool of jelly.

If you’re on the hunt for a fresh signature scent that’s on par with the season, Phlur’s new rose fragrance is bringing the sophisticated, flirtatious edge your perfume wardrobe needs. There’s also Glossier’s latest fragrance drop, which is a dream for floral scent lovers.

Here, a roundup of March 2025’s best beauty product launches, according to Bustle’s beauty team.

1 The Ultimate Mascara Makeup By Mario Master Mascara Sephora $28 See On Sephora “A truly volumizing mascara that doesn’t clump has long been a pipe dream, but Mario Dedivanovic has figured it out. I’m in awe of how effectively this product lengthens and boosts the look of my lashes, all while keeping them separated, not spidery. On top of that, it contains nourishing ingredients — like vitamin B5, castor oil, and a vegan wax blend — that volumize each strand so that they feel soft, not crunchy.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

2 The Multitasking Leave-In Being Haircare Major Shine Leave-In Walmart $6.97 See On Walmart “After a harsh winter, my hair has been run ragged — and it’s visibly dry, for one. I’ve been trying multiple products meant to restore hydration, but I often reach for this one. Besides adding some moisture via aloe extract and shea butter, it leaves my strands smoother, softer, and shinier. I love that it doubles as a heat protectant, too.” — RL

3 The Glass Skin Highlighter Strobe Cream M.A.C. Cosmetics $39 See On M.A.C. Cosmetics “This season, I’m over dewy skin — it’s all about alien skin. And I’m achieving the ultra-dewy, glass-like glow with M.A.C.’s Strobe Cream, which illuminates your complexion via a moisturizing, iridescent, pearlescent formula that’s utter perfection.” — RL

4 The Dreamy Floral Scent Glossier You Fleur Glossier $78 See On Glossier “I’m into the entire Glossier You fragrance line, but the new Glossier You Fleur has won me over. I don’t usually like florals, but the musk, ambrox, and warm cashmeran give it sweetness and depth that is irresistible, IMO. I’ve been wearing it everyday.” — RL

5 The Body Scrub Supermochi Body Exfoliator+ iota $39 See On iota “If you’re ready to enter your soft-girl era (literally) this is the scrub for you. Body exfoliation is underrated in general, and this baby pink whipped dream is a must before self-tanning day.” — Samantha Nik, associate director of talent & brand

6 The Glow-Giving Face Mask KORA Organics Milky Mushroom Ultra Hydrating Mask Sephora $55 See On Sephora “The immediate dewy glow that this mask delivers is unmatched. I apply a thin layer over my face before bed and wake up with a literal glow that lasts even post-shower, and creates a smooth foundation underneath my makeup. Pro Tip: Keep the mini version in your bag for an on-the-go glow that pops on camera (selfies included).” — SN

7 The Must-Have Shampoo For Red Hair Alchemic Shampoo Copper Davines $34 See On Davines “As any artificial redhead knows, it’s the hardest shade to keep intact once you leave the salon — but by using Davines Copper Shampoo instead of traditional color-safe products, I’m able to keep my hair healthy and the color vibrant with its mild color-enhancement effect.” — SN

8 The Sexy Floral Perfume Rose Whip Eau de Parfum Phlur $99 See on Phlur “Rose can be a hard scent to nail. Sometimes it’s too powdery or veers into my grandmother’s go-to fragrance territory — no tea, no shade. Phlur's Rose Whip Eau de Parfum has the opposite effect, however. This scent redefines the classic rose by intertwining velvety floral notes with unexpected hints of pink pepper and black currant, making it sexy and inviting all in one.” — Daisy Maldonado, beauty writer

9 The Tinted Jelly Balms Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum Laneige $22 See on Laneige “Strawberry lips for spring all season long. This new high-shine glossy lip shade from Laneige instantly made its way into my purse thanks to its super hydrating formula. I love contrasting the pinky shade with a dark brown liner.” —DM

10 The Hydrating Body Cream Major Glow High Shine Skin Perfecting Body Crème Patrick Ta $58 See on Patrick Ta “Just this past weekend, temperatures in New York City rose to 80 degrees, meaning the season for baring a bit of skin is here — hydrated skin, that is. I’ve been using this body cream to ensure my arms, legs, and chest all stay moisturized and have a high-shine finish. This cream truly gives a next-level glow with just a little bit of product. It’s so dreamy.” —DM

11 The Radiance Drops Mineral Glowscreen Soft-Radiance Drops Supergoop $40 See on Supergoop “My makeup routine now has one more new step. These radiance drops create the perfect luminous base underneath my foundation, and it looks just as gorgeous without anything on as it does with. Since the glow is so subtle, I’ve been mixing in these drops with my foundation as well for a radiance boost that looks seamless.” —DM