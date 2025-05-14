Whether you’re a simple buff and clear polish girlie or a full-on acrylics and gels babe, there’s nothing like the feel of sporting a fresh mani to lift your spirits. Elle Woods definitely knew what she was talking about. As much as we’d love to head to the nail salon whenever we need a pick-me-up, it’s still important to have a stash of at-home polishes and nail care products to pamper your digits at home. This year’s crop of newness was exactly what we needed to take our at-home mani game to the next level. From trendy press-ons to a top coat that seals your paint job in a flash and a cuticle treatment that shocked a seasoned pro, here are Bustle’s best new nail products of 2025.

Best Cuticle Oil

The secret ingredient to this nourishing nail product is an herbal remedy in traditional Chinese medicine known as indigo naturalis, which helps support the strong barrier function of the cuticles, and it won the heart of guest judge and nail artist Mel Shengaris, whose clients include Dove Cameron and Chelsea Handler. “I love the bottle shape — it’s so easy to hold like a pen with a ball point and draw over your cuticles, releasing just the right amount of oil,” she says. “You can keep it in your purse and not worry about it leaking everywhere, and it’s so easy to use on the go. Being a manicurist, I have very dry nails, so it was nice to test something moisturizing. And it didn’t leave oil stains on the sheets.”

Best Cuticle Treatment

This bi-phase nail treatment blends turmeric root extract, almond and jojoba oils, and vitamin B to moisturize cuticles and promote healthy nail growth. It also has a delicious aroma of pear, hyacinth, and amber that our judges couldn’t get enough of. “Cuticle treatments are crucial for nail health, but most are an oil, and if not careful, they can stain clothes,” explains guest judge and nail artist Julie Kandalec, whose clients include Jessica Chastain, Emily Blunt, and Camila Cabello. “I never imagined this product could be possible, but so glad it is: a nail serum that is effective, doesn’t leave that glaring shine, but makes the nail look perfectly healthy and supple. This is now a permanent fix in my session kit.”

Best Hand Cream

Aesop is synonymous with chic minimalism that also happens to smell really ridiculously good, so it’s no surprise that this nourishing hand balm was an immediate slam dunk for our judges. Housed in a 100% recycled aluminum tube, the cedar atlas, patchouli, and clove bud hydrator cocoons your skin in its luxurious formula to plump and moisturize your digits on contact for an instantly softer, silkier feel. “It’s rich without feeling greasy and absorbs quickly, leaving my skin super soft,” says BDG staffer Melanie Rivera. “The scent is subtle yet luxurious, and a little goes a long way. After just a few uses, my dry, cracked skin felt soothed and hydrated.”

Best Nail Kit

Bobbi Brown might be better known for makeup, but turns out, she’s not half bad at nail polish, either. This entry from her Jones Road Beauty line provides everything you need to create a professional-grade mani at home: a two-in-one clear base and top coat, a nail file, a bright red opaque polish, and a sheer pink polish. “Poppy was love at first swipe — and I’d be able to get away with just one coat, which is a huge plus,” says Kandalec. “The shade is bright and beautiful, and the brush is on the smaller side, which is actually a dream for smaller/shorter nails and polishing toenails. The top coat dried fast as well, and Ballerina is the perfect peachy-pink that is a bit buildable. The included nail file is the perfect grit for natural nails as well, making this a really well-thought-out kit.”

Best Nail Polish Formula

Our judges were big fans of the unique finish and versatility of these jelly polishes from Essie. Available in nine sheer yet easily buildable shades, they can be worn alone or layered on top of your favorite polish to create a unique nail effect. “One coat is super sheer for just a hint of pastel color, but two coats create a whole different nail polish,” says Shengaris. “It also offers an extremely smooth application, so it’s very easy to paint on the nails, especially at the cuticle area. I especially loved the colors Ink Jelly and Arctic Jelly — immediate permanents for my kit!”

Best Press-Ons

A trendy twist on the classic French mani, these chic press-ons are embellished with tiny, twinkling stars. Our judges loved how easy they were to apply and that the kit included everything you needed to attach the nails, from a mini file to ample glue that allows you to reuse the press-ons over and over again — which you’ll definitely want to do, once you see how good they look in person. “These are super cute French nails, and the style and shape are definitely trendy,” says BDG staffer Shannon Liao. Pro tip? “Since they’re pretty pale and see-through, you’ll have to fully remove your nail polish to apply these.”

Best Top Coat

Ice out your mani with this ultra-sparkly top coat collection from Seche Vite. Available in three variations — Pink, Gold, and Blue — this topper and top coat hybrid protects your manicure while adding light-catching shimmer to your polish of choice. “I liked this a lot,” says BDG staffer Katie Garrity. “I get super impatient when I paint my own nails, so having a nice top coat really sealed in the polish before I had time to smudge it.”

Photographs by Emma Chao