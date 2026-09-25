Just as we freshen up our wardrobe for fall, the same should go for your fragrance wardrobe. Who doesn't want an excuse to shop for a new scent? Whether you're looking for a fresh office fragrance, a date-night signature, a fall/winter warmer, or an upgrade from a scent you've worn since your twenties, there are oodles of new options.

This year's releases are bringing gourmand-amber florals to the forefront, with major legacy houses entering the conversation. Leading the pack is Estée Lauder Glimmer, a new gourmand amber floral created by three renowned perfumers. Below, the eight new fragrances worth knowing about, with a pick for every mood, occasion, and budget.

The 2026 Fragrance Moment

From cozy, edible-inspired scents to understated skin fragrances, 2026 has something for every perfume lover. Gourmand-amber florals are having a moment, while major legacy houses are making their mark with new releases.

What’s Actually Different About This Year’s Releases

The gourmand-amber trend: This category has been dominating 2026 perfume launches, and features scents that pair the sweetness and edible treats of the gourmand world with a warm, golden amber base.

This category has been dominating 2026 perfume launches, and features scents that pair the sweetness and edible treats of the gourmand world with a warm, golden amber base. Ingredient transparency: Expanded EU fragrance-allergen labeling requirements mean more fragrance ingredients must be disclosed on product labels. That makes ingredient transparency a useful consideration when shopping, particularly if you have known fragrance sensitivities, but it doesn't mean a fragrance is automatically hypoallergenic or irritation-free.

How These Picks Were Chosen

Composition quality and notes: We considered fragrance profiles, key notes, and what makes each scent distinct.

We considered fragrance profiles, key notes, and what makes each scent distinct. Availability for in-store testing: Nothing beats being able to sniff a scent before purchasing. We prioritized fragrances with in-person testing options so you don't have to rely entirely on blind-buying online.

Nothing beats being able to sniff a scent before purchasing. We prioritized fragrances with in-person testing options so you don't have to rely entirely on blind-buying online. Price transparency: This list has fragrances at a range of price points.

This list has fragrances at a range of price points. Use-case versatility: From office scents to date-night fragrances, these picks offer different ways to build your perfume wardrobe.

The Best New Perfumes Of 2026, Ranked

1. Estée Lauder Glimmer

Best Overall; Best For Fall/Winter

Estée Lauder Glimmer is a gourmand amber floral Eau de Parfum priced at $130 for 50 ml and $160 for 100 ml. Dreamed up by perfumers Dominique Ropion, Anne Flipo, and Jean-Marc Chaillan, the fragrance blends raspberry mousse and macaron rose accords with vanilla bean, patchouli, and an amber embrace accord — a shimmering scent that lives up to its name. It's one of Estée Lauder's biggest new prestige fragrance launches in roughly a decade, with 10 ml, 30 ml, 50 ml, and 100 ml sizes available.

2. LORE Somewhere But Nowhere

Best For Office Wear

A woody-floral skin scent is ideal for a 9-to-5 because it stays close to you. Earthy and woody, Somewhere But Nowhere is perfect for being professional while still letting your personality peep through. Cedarwood, vanilla cream, cardamom, and black tea give it a subtle warmth without overwhelming the room.

3. Miu Miu Miutine Intense

Best For Date Night

You can’t go wrong with a designer fruity-gourmand scent when you’re looking for a love potion. Miutine Intense blends a blackberry accord with floral gardenia and cozy vanilla. It's fruity, floral, and warm, making it a natural pick for a night out.

4. Ouai Laurel Canyon Eau de Parfum

Best Value

Take a trip through California with this woody scent that brings the mountains, trees, and windy roads to life. Notes of fig leaf, jasmine, and cedarwood evoke the famously low-key neighborhood, making this a fitting pick for anyone who wants a relaxed, woodsy scent.

5. Henry Rose Rhu Berry

Best Clean

Michelle Pfeiffer launched Henry Rose because she couldn’t find non-toxic perfumes that met her standards. The brand emphasizes ingredient transparency, and its Rhu Berry fragrance is a fruity gourmand reminiscent of a rhubarb tart — meaning not too sweet. Rhubarb stalks, orange oil, and pink pepper extract lead into strawberry jam, osmanthus flower absolute, and fleshy peach, with choux pastry, musk, and sandalwood rounding out the base.

6. Hermès Un Jardin Sous La Mer Eau de Toilette

Best To Test In-Store

You can't go wrong exploring an aquatic-green fragrance from a heritage luxury house, especially one that transports you to Polynesia. Tiare flower, tamanu nut, and a mineral coral accord evoke the fresh beauty of Taha'a island. Try it in-store to see how its fresh, green profile wears on your skin.

7. Granado Yes, Nós Temos Banana!

Best If You’ve Worn The Same Scent For A Decade

Change is hard, especially if you’re a creature of habit. But if you’ve been wearing the same perfume for years, a minimalist woody fragrance can be an easy way to switch things up. Don't let the banana in the name fool you: The green banana note isn't obvious, thanks to a balanced blend of peach blossom, fig, iris, hay, musk, sandalwood, and cedar.

8. Rare Beginnings Eau de Parfum

Best Under $100

This budget-friendly fruity-gourmand Eau de Parfum smells rich and lush. Inspired by new beginnings, Selena Gomez's Rare Beginnings captures that optimism with pear nectar, gardenia, jasmine, and vanilla, resulting in a fresh yet cozy, creamy scent.

Match Your Occasion To Your Bottle

FAQ

Q: What’s a standout new fragrance worth trying this year?

Estée Lauder Glimmer is a standout 2026 fragrance to consider if you love warm, sweet scents. The gourmand amber floral Eau de Parfum combines raspberry mousse and macaron rose accords with vanilla bean, shimmering patchouli, and amber embrace.

Q: What’s a good new fragrance if I’ve worn the same perfume for a decade?

If you’re looking to switch things up, add a modern amber-floral-gourmand to your collection. The classic scent family will stand the test of time.

Q: What’s a new perfume under $100 that smells more expensive than it is?

Rare Beginnings Eau de Parfum is the fruity-gourmand pick to consider. Pear nectar, gardenia, jasmine, and vanilla create a fresh yet cozy scent that feels rich and creamy.

Q: What’s a good new clean fragrance that still performs well?

Henry Rose Rhu Berry is worth exploring if ingredient transparency is important to you. The new Rhu Berry is a fruity gourmand that evokes all the olfactive wonder of a rhubarb tart without compromising on ingredient integrity. Note that ingredient transparency doesn't guarantee a fragrance will be suitable for sensitive skin, so patch-test or consult a dermatologist or allergist if you have known fragrance sensitivities.

Q: Can I test this year’s new fragrances in stores instead of buying blind online?

If you want to try before you buy, most of the picks on this list are available to test in person at department stores and specialty retailers.