Travel — whether it’s to a new time zone or just a few miles down the road — can feel like a thrill if you love exploring new places and seeing new faces. Less fun? Trying to maintain your usual beauty routine while you’re away from home. You can’t always pack your full skin care lineup or makeup arsenal (you can try, but your luggage allowance will disagree), which is why a tightly curated kit of multi-tasking essentials is key.

From a serum that helps your skin bounce back from jet lag to a lip product you can apply without a mirror, these are the on-the-go beauty staples designed to go the distance — literally and figuratively.

Best Jet-Lag-Recovery Face Serum

Flying through time zones can leave your skin looking just as tired as you feel. Dry cabin air, disrupted sleep, and general travel chaos often show up as dullness and dehydration — which is where this antioxidant-rich serum from The Ordinary comes in. Formulated with multiple antioxidants and peptides, it helps protect skin during the day while supporting overnight recovery.

“This is a solid serum at an incredible price point,” says BDG senior designer Lindsay Hattrick. “It gives a glow to the skin and the texture isn’t sticky like many vitamin C serums I’ve tried.”

Best Airplane Skin Saver

Plane air is notoriously drying, so applying a hydrator like this reparative option from Neuraé can help protect your complexion and ensure you arrive looking dewy instead of like the walking dead. It has a blend of emollient botanical oils and butters to seal in moisture and replenish the skin, while plant extracts like gardenia jasminoides, red indigo, and alpine skullcap help soothe stress and fatigue in the complexion. “This lightweight mask takes just a few seconds to swipe on, and my skin feels so fresh and glowy the morning after,” says BDG Design Director Emma Chao.

Best For All-Day SPF Reapplication

Reapplying SPF while you’re out and about is easier said than done — unless you’re using a stick, like this one from Supergoop. The hands-free application means you don’t have to worry about your hands getting all gooped up, while the clear formula glides on to deliver SPF 50 protection that is sweat- and water-resistant. The pocket-sized stick is easy to throw in your bag, making touch-ups genuinely effortless.

“I'm typically not a sunscreen stick person, but this product changed my mind,” says BDG Lifestyle and Wellness Editor Alexis Morillo. “The texture is full coverage without feeling cakey or pilling. The shape of the stick is nice too, with a more pointed side to get into the crevices near your eyes and nose and a more rounded side to apply around your cheeks and forehead.”

Best Skin Barrier Protectant

Your skin barrier can be a fickle beast, especially when you’re traveling — changes in climate, water, and routine can lead to dryness and irritation. Not exactly the vibe you were going for while on vacation. This color-correcting barrier repair cream from Sonsie counteracts redness while restoring hydration with peptides and microbiome-supporting ingredients. The brand was founded by Pamela Anderson, our lady of perpetual no-makeup skin, so you know it means business for comforting your complexion.

“I had never tried a colored moisturizer before, and I fell in love with this,” says content creator and guest judge Grace Andrews. “Although it looked scary to apply, the mint green color just canceled out redness and evened out my skin tone.”

Best Multi-Use Makeup Stick

Savvy travelers know that the secret to a low-effort, sophisticated style while on the road is to invest in a good multi-use makeup stick. Wonderskin’s option saves you the trouble of choosing a hue with its color-changing formula. Swipe it on lids, lips, and cheeks, and the pH-adjusting pigment will react to your skin to create a rosy hue that’s guaranteed to be flattering.

“This navy stick turned into the prettiest, most flattering pink shade on my skin,” says Morillo. “It also didn’t lift my foundation as some stick blushes tend to do. I was especially impressed by how long it lasted on my lips — it truly stayed put all day, through meetings and meals.”

Best Lip You Don’t Need A Mirror For

A good travel lip product should be forgiving enough to apply anywhere — even without a mirror. This lip oil-lipstick hybrid by e.l.f. applies sheer to create a glowy, glossy drench of color that fades down to a cushiony lip stain. The formula hydrates and nourishes with an infusion of squalane, jojoba oil, and mango seed butter, so lips are plump, soft, and smooth.

“This is an amazing product that feels like a luxury lipstick at a great price point,” says BDG editorial associate Sophie Fishman. “It’s incredibly comfortable to wear and reapply, feels super hydrating, and is nicely pigmented — leaving behind a stain that lasts all day.”

Best Heatless Styling Product

Flyaways and frizz tend to show up at the worst possible times — especially when you’re on the move. This precision styling cream helps smooth edges and keep sleek styles intact, while nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and castor oil prevent flaking or buildup. “I can toss this in my purse to tame flyaways for on-the-go,” says Chao. “The hold stayed all day, and my hair looked sleek and styled in a simple pony.”

Best Deodorant That Actually Lasts

A deodorant meltdown is the last thing you want to deal with when you are away from home, which makes long-lasting odor protection nonnegotiable. Phlur’s natural, dual-action formula uses salicylic acid to neutralize odor plus arrowroot powder to absorb any stank. Plus, it’s scented with lush fig, waterlily, jasmine dew, iris flower, sandalwood, and Madagascar vanilla for a luscious green fragrance you can count on to keep you fresh.

“I'm a self-proclaimed sweaty gal, so deodorant is one of those products I take seriously,” says Morillo. “Of all of the ones I've tried, I really did enjoy this one. I like that it has a distinct smell outside of the typical cotton, lavender, and linen scents that most brands have.”

Best Portable Fragrance

A travel fragrance should be compact, durable, and still feel like you. This EDP from Lore delivers all three, with a warm floral-milk scent layered with pistachio, oud, and amber. The palm-sized aluminum and glass bottle is sturdy enough to survive bouncing around in your purse or your suitcase.

“I’m absolutely obsessed,” says Samantha Nik, BDG associate director of talent editorial and brand experience. “The bottle is chic and compact, the fragrance itself balmy and not dry (read: it has staying power on the skin!), and the candied floral milk scent feels universal. Will be toting this from the office to happy hour all summer long.”

Best Exfoliant For A Skin Reset

Dullness, dryness, breakouts, blackheads — they all can crop up when you are on the road or in the air. This liquid exfoliant is an instant skin reset, clearing out clogged pores with salicylic acid while helping to control oil production. It leaves your skin looking and feeling smoother, more even, and more radiant. “This is gentle, yet effective,” says former BDG staffer Eileen Cain. “It really brightened up my skin after a long, dry winter. Will absolutely rebuy.”

Photographs by Emma Chao