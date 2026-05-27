There’s never been a better time to take your beauty routine outside. Hot girl walks, marathon training, beach weekends, sunrise hikes — beauty brands have finally caught up to the reality that active people want products that can survive sweat, sun, salt water, and humidity, too. Because nothing ruins time outdoors faster than melting makeup, dehydrated hair, or a painful sunburn, these sweatproof, humidityproof, and sun-savvy essentials are designed to keep up with whatever the forecast throws your way.

Best Poolproof Face SPF

A face sunscreen only works if you actually want to wear — and reapply — it. This 100% mineral SPF from Yon-Ka Paris makes both easy thanks to its lightweight fluid texture that melts into skin without heaviness or a chalky white cast. Niacinamide helps reduce the appearance of sun-induced hyperpigmentation, while allantoin and bisabolol soothe and hydrate skin after long days outside. Even after multiple reapplications, it still feels comfortable and breathable on the skin.

“This sunscreen delivers the prettiest glow,” says Bustle deputy beauty editor Rachel Lapidos. “It absorbs so well, you’ll be shocked it’s a mineral formula.”

Best Beach Hair Product That Loves Humidity

Shampoohotel first caught our attention with its retro packaging, but its humidity-repelling formula is what made us loyal. Hyaluronic acid, squalane, glycerin, and nourishing botanical oils work together to deeply hydrate hair while fighting frizz and smoothing strands in sticky weather. Apply it before heading to the beach and your hair will stay glossy, soft, and suspiciously well-behaved despite the humidity.

Best Protective Hairstyle Product

Slick buns, braids, silk presses — whatever your go-to protective style may be, humidity and sun exposure can still wreak havoc on your hair. This silicone-free smoother from Briogeo helps defend against frizz, dryness, and heat damage without weighing strands down or leaving behind greasy residue. Packed with yuzu extract and plum oil, it adds lightweight moisture while helping styles stay smooth and polished through heat, humidity, and long days outdoors.

“It’s super lightweight and easy to spread,” says hair artist and guest judge Kayra Theodore. “My hair loves an oil to seal in moisture for protection, and I felt that this matched its function.”

Best Budgeproof Multi-Use Makeup Stick

Whether you’re heading from a workout class straight to brunch or trying to look more pulled together after an afternoon outside, a reliable makeup stick can do a lot of heavy lifting. While technically a contour stick, this buttery balm formula blends beautifully as a blush or cream shadow, making monochromatic makeup ridiculously easy. Better yet, it holds up through sweat and heat without turning patchy.

“As someone who doesn’t contour, I used this as a quick blush and really liked it,” says Bustle entertainment editor Gabrielle Bondi. “It was easy to blend in and the stick is great to take on the go.”

Best Skin Tint That Stays Put

If you want a little coverage while spending the day outside, a breathable skin tint is the move. Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Tint delivers lightweight hydration and a natural, dewy finish that won’t crease, separate, or feel heavy on sweaty skin. The gel texture blends seamlessly and gives just enough coverage to even things out while still looking like skin.

“This feels incredibly lightweight on the skin and blends seamlessly with minimal effort,” says celebrity makeup artist and guest judge Emily Wood. “It delivers a natural, even finish with a soft glow that looks fresh and healthy. I especially like that it never feels heavy or greasy, remaining comfortable throughout the day. It’s a great option for an effortless, everyday look.”

Best Sweat-Resistant Body Sunscreen

In extreme heat and humidity, some body sunscreens feel like they’re sliding off the second you start sweating. Neutrogena’s Clear SPF 50 spray was specifically designed to avoid that problem, delivering lightweight, fast-drying protection that doesn’t leave skin feeling slick or sticky. Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, it’s especially ideal for beach days, outdoor workouts, and anyone whose sweat glands operate at Olympic levels.

“I wear sunscreen all day, every day,” says Bustle staff writer Carolyn Steber. “This one from Neutrogena is a good addition to my collection. The spray is strong and concentrated, so you know it's actually landing on your skin — not floating away in the breeze. It dries down quickly and I like that I can cover my whole body, too, making it perfect for solo trips to the beach.”

Best Lip SPF For Pout Protection

Lip SPF is one of those things we all know we should use more often — yet somehow still forget about. A big reason? Most SPF lip products feel gritty, greasy, or taste aggressively like sunscreen. Thankfully, Prequel solves that issue with a minty-fresh glossy balm that hydrates lips while protecting them from UV damage using chemical sunscreen filters.

“I’ve tried some other SPF lippies and typically disliked the smell or graininess of them,” says Bustle lifestyle editor Alexis Morillo. “I didn’t have that issue with Prequel’s — they were thick yet went on smoothly and didn’t have a strong sunscreen scent, and I even reached for the tinted one as my lip color on a few occasions.”

Photographs by Emma Chao