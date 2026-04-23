If you made it through this winter without emotionally relocating to a sunnier climate, congratulations — you’ve earned a little treat.

A springtime shopping spree is pretty standard, sure (your closet is practically begging for a pair of loafers and a trench), but it’s not only because of the changing temperatures. When the sun comes back, the flowers bloom, and the air finally stops hurting your face, it’s a ripe opportunity to upgrade your signature fragrance, too.

Scent is directly tied to your mood, after all. The right spritz can instantly brighten your outlook — and this season’s newest launches are designed to do exactly that. Take, for example, Kayali’s Eden Plush Pear, a fruity floral with gardenia and vanilla caviar that smells like sunlight on the skin. Or Glossier’s You Soie, a solar scent spiked with jasmine atop an ambrox base, evoking a warm, sweet hug. If you’re craving something with more edge, Valentino Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum delivers a smoky-sweet finish that feels equal parts classic and subversive.

Ahead, Bustle’s guide to spring 2026’s most covetable fragrances — because you should smell as good as the season feels.

After-Dark Energy

Spicy and sweet collide in vanilla bourbon, lavender, and smoked vetiver — a pairing that lives in the space between both. On paper, Valentino Born in Roma Intense Eau de Parfum reads like a contrast; on skin, it’s a sensual balance. The result feels like a night in the city — sharp, glowing, and a little rebellious, with the kind of effortless attitude that lingers long after you’ve passed by. And honestly, what could be more spring-ready than that?

Sweet & Flirty

Dolce & Gabbana My Devotion Eau de Parfum leans fully into the fruity-floral gourmand trend, delivering a scent that feels ripe, bright, and sweet without tipping into syrupy. It opens with juicy pear blossom and blackcurrant before softening into a delicate peony heart. As it settles, a creamy Madagascar vanilla base emerges, wrapping everything in warmth. The result is flirty but grounded — playful in spirit, with a quietly powerful finish.

Sunshine In Scent Form

Athénaïs Eau de Parfum channels spring’s light, buoyant energy through an uplifting blend of neroli, yuzu, and orange blossom — a sparkling citrus-floral trio that feels bright on the skin. As it settles, a soft tonka bean base adds a powdery warmth, grounding the freshness without weighing it down. The result is airy, subtly sweet, and undeniably alluring.

Sophisticated Strawberry

Strawberry girls, rise up. Balmain Destin de Balmain Eau de Parfum proves the juicy fruit can lean elegant, not saccharine. It opens with a burst of ripe strawberry — instantly uplifting — before softening into peony and creamy sandalwood. Then comes the twist: a flicker of spicy pepper layered with rose and lychee, adding a subtle edge that keeps the sweetness feeling refined.

Not Your Basic Woody Fragrance

Meet the woody fragrance that refuses to be one-dimensional. Eilish No. 3 Eau de Parfum opens with a flash of grapefruit and jasmine, bringing a bright, radiant lift to the composition. From there, creamy cedar, fir needle, and saffron add depth and grounding, before melting into a spicy, musky finish that feels both earthy and intimately skin-like.

Floral — With A Twist

This isn’t your everyday floral. Parfums de Marly Valaya Exclusif Eau de Parfum opens with peach and blackcurrant, but quickly moves beyond the expected. At its heart, geranium bourbon, Bulgarian rose, and jasmine add a more nuanced, romantic depth, steering it away from anything overtly fruity. Then comes the twist: a base of Madagascar vanilla and honey that feels rich, warm, and just a little indulgent. Think of it as a confection-like secret garden after nightfall.

Comfort In A Bottle

Glossier You Soie Eau de Parfum takes the brand’s signature skin-scent DNA and sends it somewhere decidedly more sun-soaked. Built on that familiar musky ambrox base, the fragrance layers in tiare water, rice milk, and evening jasmine for a creamy, solar twist. The result wears intimate and softly radiant — milky, fresh, and just sweet enough, like a chilled coconut drink sipped poolside.

Warm Coastal Vibes

A springtime breeze is nice, but nothing compares to the kind that hits you when you’re seaside. That refreshingly salty, sun-warmed air has been bottled in DedCool’s Mineral Milk — a cozy, musky fragrance that opens with passionfruit and golden nectar, evolves into an ocean-air, lavender, and marine-salt heart, and dries down to a milky, earthy base of sandalwood, cedar, and amber that lingers. It’s a coastal escape in aromatic form.

An Elevated Fruity Perfume

Henry Rose’s Ripe Eau de Parfum bottles the nostalgia of enjoying a fruity popsicle on a sunny afternoon — but that doesn’t mean the scent isn’t sophisticated. In fact, lychee and watermelon sorbet sit alongside green leaves and spicy cardamom and black pepper for an edgy twist. Then comes the heart: a refreshing combo of jasmine, peony, rose water, and wisteria, which uplift until the more sensual dry-down. As the day wears on, woods, musks, and sandalwood add elevated warmth. It’s a fruity fragrance, just grown up.

Doused In Dessert

For the girls who want to smell like dessert — specifically a berry shortcake — look no further than Skylar’s Pomegranate Princess. It’s all about strawberry and pomegranate, with the tartness and juiciness of the fruit getting wrapped in a syrupy sweetness that leans more candied than fresh in the best way. As it wears, whipped cream and shortcake get folded into the mix, like the perfume equivalent of a little treat. Make no mistake: This is straight-up dessert, from start to finish.

A Moody Floral Moment

A floral perfume? For spring? Not exactly groundbreaking, but Le Labo’s Violette 30 doesn’t play it straight. It opens with a burst of violet before that musky-cotton tone comes through — a signature of Le Labo scents. There’s a flicker of spice underneath, courtesy of saffron and incense. Then it settles into a cedar base, which grounds everything in a woody embrace. What you’re left with isn’t a traditional floral at all, but something smokier and less polite — a sheer, spiced violet floating above a resinous wood.

Liquid Gold

Amber is the color of this perfume’s energy. Louis Vuitton’s latest fragrance places the warm, resinous note front and center, deepened by the richness of oud — a pairing that instantly intrigues. From there, mandarin adds a soft brightness, while saffron, cardamom, cinnamon, and white pepper weave in a subtle, spiced heat. The result is rich, enveloping, and quietly magnetic — the kind of scent that lingers long after you’ve left the room.

Fruit, Reimagined

If you’ve sworn off fruity fragrances because they lean too sweet, Kayali’s Eden Plush Pear Eau de Parfum is asking for a second chance. Don’t think gourmand, though — it treats the fruit more like a blossom than a bite. The opening is bright and green, with mandarin and ripe pear that feel freshly plucked, before settling into a gardenia-led white floral moment. Vanilla caviar rounds out the base for a creamier finish that takes the edge off the freshness and pulls everything closer to the skin — like sunlight warming from within as it wears.

A Spring Sunset

It’s that in-between stretch of spring weather — warm in the sun but still a little crisp in the shade — where Chasing Sunsets Eau de Toilette lands. The mango opening is green and fresh, rather than overly tropical. Tuberose comes through next, adding a heady white floral layer. But the base is where things get interesting: moss, cardamom, and sandalwood — all with a light touch that keeps the airiness intact while adding a bit of warmth and woodiness. In other words, it’s the kind of scent that makes sense now, but can carry you straight into summer.

The Citrus-y Delight

If you’d like your signature scent to transport you to the sunlit cliffs of Sicily, this one’s for you. Tom Ford’s Taormina Orange Eau de Parfum is a citrus-y dream that’s equal parts bright and creamy. Its key notes are blood oranges, green mandarin, orange flower absolute, and a dash of cardamom for spice, but its dry-down brings the sparkling fruit to a more earthy, intimate level with patchouli, oakmoss, and musk. The result? A citrus scent with surprising depth — equal parts zesty escape and intimate second skin.