29 Beauty Products That’ll Keep You Absolutely Glowing All Summer Long

Summer’s here, and she’s not being subtle about it. The sun is relentless, the sidewalks are sizzling, and your beauty routine? Suddenly, it feels like it was designed for someone living in a much cooler climate.

But this isn’t a call to give up and sweat it out. It’s a reminder that summer beauty has its own rhythm, and formulas are getting lighter, looser, and way more fun. With the right products, you can look dewy instead of overly slick, tousled instead of frizzy, and protected from the sun without looking like a ghost from a haunted zinc commercial.

Rather than replace your entire regimen, your beauty cabinet could use a little zhuzh. That’s where we come in to guide you on all the best swaps you should keep on hand this season.

Below, the skin-soothing, shine-enhancing, sweat-resistant MVPs of summer (that’s short for most vacation-ready products here, BTW), curated to keep you looking effortlessly good even when the forecast is giving “swamp.”

All that’s left to do is toss them in your bag and pretend your iced coffee counts as a substitute for water to keep you hydrated.

1. The Bronzing Jelly

You’ve never tried a self-tanner like this before. This juicy gel — which is a pretty purple color — glides onto your skin and feels like a bouncy body moisturizer that happens to deliver a vacation-level bronzed glow after it processes. Beyond being a treat to apply, the formula is streak-free and packed with hydrating ingredients that leave you soft as a baby.

2. This Pedicure Bar

Despite being exposed toes season, it’s not always easy to schedule a trip to the salon for a pedicure. That’s why Kate McLeod’s Foot Stone is a godsend: Rub the solid balm all over your feet to soak in the moisturizing magic of cocoa butter and vitamin E for softer skin — rough heels included. What’s more, it features rosemary, eucalyptus, and peppermint for a cooling sensation upon application, plus manuka and tea tree oil to keep your skin clean and fresh.

3. This Calming Mist

Ever feel like your skin just needs to chill or like it’s begging for a full reset that says “Calm down, girl”? Cocokind’s magnesium mist delivers exactly that. With a quick spritz — under or even over makeup — it helps reduce redness, soothe sensitivity, and support a blemish-prone complexion whenever you need it. It’s especially great on hot-weather days where stress and overstimulation feel inescapable.

4. For Light-As-Air Coverage

Ditch the full-coverage foundation this summer and reach for something more low-key. Namely, CoverGirl’s matte liquid skin tint that truly blurs imperfections for a flawless, just-woke-up-like-this finish. It’s even more appealing thanks to the mineral-based SPF 30 in the tube. We stan a multitasking hero.

5. A Feel-Good Fragrance

Fragrance mists are in. And while today’s offerings are more sophisticated than the kind you wore in middle school, the Clinique Happy Body Spritz is special — it’s got a grown-up formula, but still features the brand’s signature Happy scent. The end result? Feel-good nostalgia in every spray.

6. This Convenient SPF Stick

Putting on sunscreen is only half the battle. To stay a protected queen, reapplication is a nonnegotiable — hence why keeping an option on hand is key. Make it easy with this stick from Coppertone, which features broad-spectrum SPF 55 coverage; an invisible finish; and a light, hydrating, noncomedogenic formula. Check and check.

7. A Shield For Your Glam

Beach weather is great and all, but no one likes that dreaded makeup melt situation. Keep your glam in check with this weightless setting spray. Just a few spritzes will deliver an SPF refresh and help lock in that perfectly sharp cat eye.

8. These Radiance-Boosting Pads

#SkinTok girlies know all about the renowned Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, a cult fave for a radiant glow. Now, you can experience those complexion-enhancing results via toner pads — which, yes, feature the same chemical exfoliant blend as the OG. They’re foolproof to use, travel-friendly, and an absolute must for summer (and beyond).

9. A Spa-Level Scrub

Treating yourself to a body scrub always feels nice, but that TLC will feel even better when using this baby from tennis pro Sloane Stephens’ skin care line. It exfoliates your limbs via pumice, bamboo, and enzymes, and has cooling peppermint and rosemary in the formula — transforming your everything shower into a spa sesh.

10. The Complexion Hero

Whether you’re flushed, inflamed, or irritated, you don’t have to let skin redness sabotage your clear complexion plans, all thanks to this French pharmacy gem. The moisturizing cream doubles as a color corrector: It goes on green, but quickly neutralizes redness upon absorption — and hydrates your face as it does so. A summertime essential.

11. This Bottled Golden Hour

When your skin is feeling lackluster but the temperature calls for sun-kissed god, these bronzing drops come to the rescue. Yensa’s Super Serum Silk Bronzing Drops deliver that golden, just-got-back-from-vacation glow — minus the sun damage. The formula is stacked with good-for-you ingredients like ferulic acid and bakuchiol, so you’re faking the tan and treating your skin at the same time.

12. A Body-Smoothing Star

When the time calls for outfits that show more skin, your body care should step up, too. Cyklar’s Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Spray is the secret weapon for smoother, glowier legs, arms, décolletage — you name it. Plus, there’s no scrubbing required. A few spritzes help gently slough away bumps, dullness, and ingrown hairs, leaving your skin looking fresh and feeling soft. It’s the kind of prep that makes your tank tops, miniskirts, and bikinis hit just a little harder.

13. This Nonsticky Body Oil

If you want to glisten and be protected, this one’s a no-brainer. Supergoop’s Glow Oil SPF 50 is a game-changer with actual sun protection built in. The lightweight formula leaves your skin looking extra glossy and golden (never greasy), while the high SPF keeps you covered all day. Bonus: The sun-kissed coconut scent smells like vacation in the best way.

14. A Compact Lip & Cheek Product

When you need a glow that moves as fast as you do, this little multitasker is a real hero. Milk Makeup’s Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain gives your cheeks and lips a fresh, dewy flush — all in one compact tube that’s perfect for tossing in your purse. The lightweight, buildable formula feels like you have nothing on, yet it keeps you looking effortlessly radiant on the go.

15. A Body Hydration Station

This is your summer-in-Brazil body hack. Sol de Janeiro’s Body Badalada Lotion is rich, hydrating, and leaves your skin feeling silky-smooth with a touch of shimmer — so it’s perfect for bare legs, arms, and everything in between. The scent is beachy for all of the activities you have cooking up this season. It’s the kind of lotion that makes you want to show off.

16. A Cooling Face Spray

For respite from sweltering temps, it helps to have a face mist at the ready. The Inkey List launched the Hydro-Surge Dewy Face Mist just in time for peak heat: With cucumber extract, Earth marine water, and aquaxyl (for hydration retention), it delivers a hefty dose of refreshing moisture with every spritz.

17. These Swipe-On Tanning Pads

No time for a vacation? Fake the glow with Dr. Dennis Gross’ Alpha Beta Glow Pads. These deliver a natural-looking tan and exfoliate your skin in one swipe, so your face looks bronzed, smooth, and breakout-free. The formula is streak-free and fits easily in your travel bag or makeup drawer. Think of it as your shortcut to waking up looking like you just got back from somewhere warm.

18. A Bronzing Moisturizer

When your skin needs a wake-up call and a little bronze boost, this is the move. Origins’ GinZing Glow-Boosting Moisturizer in Bronze Glow gives you instant radiance with a sheer tint that makes you look alive even on those early mornings. It hydrates and adds a warm, sun-kissed finish without the commitment of self-tanner. TL;DR: It’s like a double shot of glowy espresso with a golden-hour filter.

19. This Overnight Collagen Treatment

This is your lazy-girl skin care hack with serious payoff. Medicube’s Collagen Overnight Wrapping Mask goes on before bed and peels off in the morning, resulting in a visibly firmer, smoother, and way more hydrated complexion. It seals everything in while you snooze, so you wake up looking refreshed and ready to start your day.

20. This Scalp Scrub

Scalp care in the summer? Immediate yes, no questions asked. (It’s still skin, after all.) Pattern’s Revitalizing Scalp Scrub by Tracee Ellis Ross gives your roots the reset they deserve after long days in the sun, sweat, and saltwater. It gently exfoliates with dissolvable beads, clearing buildup and leaving your scalp feeling fresh, balanced, and ready for your next adventure.

21. This Nourishing Oil

When your skin’s feeling parched and your energy’s running low, Brunel’s Awakening Body Oil works to both hydrate and revive. Packed with nourishing oils and an invigorating scent, it sinks in fast to leave your skin silky and glossy, not slick.

22. For Golden Gams

Leave it to Rihanna to know how to formulate a product that’ll make you feel extra sexy. Her brand’s viral Body Lava Luminizer — which is back for a limited time in four luminous shades — acts as a highlighter for the skin below your neck. Slather it all over for juicy, dewy, irresistibly glistening limbs.

23. This Whipped Sunscreen

Vacation’s famous Classic Whip SPF 30 — yes, that sunscreen in whipped cream form — is newly available in a shimmery golden shade, so you get both sun protection and a glow in one fun-to-apply (and reapply) product. Making it even more enticing is its nostalgic scent, with notes of swimsuit Lycra, coconut, banana, and pool water (the brand’s signature, ICYDK).

24. An SPF Dry Shampoo

Everyone needs a dry shampoo that actually works during the summertime to bring their sweaty strands back to life. No Shade’s Dry Shampoo with SPF 30 keeps your roots fresh and your scalp protected from UV rays (because yes, sunburned parts are very real). The sheer formula disappears into all hair colors, adds a little lift, and saves your style on those extra humid days.

25. This High-Shine Body Cream

Sun’s out, glow’s on. Patrick Ta’s Major Glow High Shine Skin Perfecting Body Crème gives your skin that high-gloss finish that looks like Photoshop. While hydration might seem like a given with any body cream, this one feels unique since it leaves a radiant sheen that blurs and perfects without feeling heavy.

26. This Long-Lasting Lip Oil

Ready for lips that look juicy without the sticky mess? Glossier’s Lip Glaze delivers a sheer wash of glossy color that feels weightless and fresh. It’s the perfect swipe for a natural sheen that works solo or layered over your favorite lipstick. Bonus: The formula keeps your pout hydrated with liquid shea butter, so your lips will stay supple all day long.

26. A Luxury Hand Cream

Give your mitts a touch of luxury with Guerlain’s Aqua Allegoria Rosa Rossa Hand Cream. Lightweight yet deeply nourishing, it melts into skin without any greasy residue. Infused with a fresh, rosy fragrance, it leaves your hands feeling soft, smooth, and subtly scented — like a secret garden in bloom.

27. This Next-Level Highlighter

This radiant powder is Prada’s secret to an effortless red-carpet-worthy glow. The formula adds shimmer and delivers a soft, ethereal radiance that’s not overly glittery. Lightweight and blendable, it’s ideal for swiping onto your cheekbones, brow bones, or anywhere you want a subtle boost of luminosity.

28. For Selfie-Ready Skin

Elevate your skin care game with Jouer’s multitasking Luminizing Glow Serum. Made with niacinamide, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid, this powerhouse brightens, reduces dark spots, refines pores, and strengthens your skin barrier — all while locking in serious moisture. It’ll make your complexion feel as good as it looks, thanks to its potent ingredient roster and subtle bronzing pigment.

29. An Overnight Body Serum

Wake up to softer, smoother skin with Bdy.’s Renewing Overnight Body Serum. With bakuchiol, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid, the light, creamy concoction deeply hydrates, gently exfoliates, and brightens — so you’re left with brighter, smoother, can’t-stop-touching-them limbs by morning.