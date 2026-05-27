You’ve put in the hours, nailed the presentations, hit your deadlines, and made sure your work speaks for itself — and now more eyes are on you than ever. As you climb the corporate ladder and take on more responsibility, your beauty routine has to keep pace with your momentum. Because when your calendar gets more full and your workload gets heavier, you want products that help you feel polished, confident, and put-together — even when you’re running on caffeine and sheer determination.

We’re not saying your skin care regimen will get you the promotion… but it definitely won’t hurt. At the very least, it makes the 9-to-5 feel a little more manageable.

Best Face Tool For Looking Awake

Were you up late last night working overtime to finish that big project? Yes. Do your co-workers need to know you’re functioning on two hours of sleep? Absolutely not. And they won’t, thanks to this at-home facial device by Shark Beauty. It preps the skin, de-gunks pores in an extremely satisfying way, infuses moisture, and delivers all-over de-puffing with a cooling contour edge.

“I was pleasantly surprised by the Shark FacialPro Glow,” says Bustle lifestyle and wellness editor Alexis Morillo. “I loved using the cooling and heating features to depuff and wake up my face on early mornings. It felt like a nice little ritual and was intuitive to use for facial massaging. I also liked that it was way quicker to reach an ideal temp and cleaner than other ice rollers I’ve tried.”

Best Zoom-To-Dinner Blush

It’s rare to find a blush that helps you look both fresh-faced on Zoom and natural IRL, but this hybrid blush from Kylie Cosmetics expertly straddles that line. It blends to create a glow like a cream blush while giving you the color payoff and filtered finish of a powder.

“I think a blush really is the most important step of a makeup routine, and I found the texture of this one to be great,” says Morillo. “It was pigmented while still being blendable and didn’t have much fallout, and I really did feel it lasted a full day in the office and out and about more than other blushes I’ve tried. This layered on top of a liquid blush is for sure my new go-to.”

Best Hair Tool For Polished Days

While looking like you just rolled out of bed can be sexy and chic in the right circumstances, those situations aren’t usually in front of your boss, clients, or co-workers. This one-size-fits-most hot brush can help you craft a voluminous blowout, glam waves, or a frizz-free glass hair moment in a flash, even if you legit just hopped out of bed.

“One day I'll learn how to give myself a gorgeous blowout, but for the time being, this round brush does the trick so well,” says Morillo. “I've used other hot brushes or similar attachments on my blow dryer, and sometimes they'd pull my hair out over time, but that wasn't an issue with this one. I can't wait to get some layers cut and really put this Mane tool to work.”

Best Lip Liner For All-Day Definition

Nothing says you mean business like a super-pigmented, crisply defined lip. Available in an array of nude hues for every skin and lip tone, this creamy, no-tug liner glides on smoothly, offering precise shaping that stays put through coffee runs, meetings, and everything in between. It’s soft enough to fill in the full lip or sharp enough to contour the edges.

“This is a solid lip pencil,” says BDG senior designer Lindsay Hattrick. “It has a creamy formula and glides smoothly on the lips. It did not bleed out or move around too much and lasted longer than some other liners I've tried.”

Best Desk-Ready Skin Refresher

Office air is not skin-friendly. Between recycled HVAC air and hours of screen time, your complexion can start to look dull fast. This fine-mist spray delivers an instant hit of hydration and brightness without disturbing makeup — perfect for keeping at your desk for midday resets.

“This is a refreshing pick-me-up that won't ruin your makeup,” says BDG Design Director Emma Chao. “The mist spritzes very finely, so while you won't feel as though you're getting doused with water, it'll still leave you refreshed and hydrated.”

Best Workday Hand Hero

Between typing, handwashing, and general office life, your hands go through a lot. This luxe option from Maison Louise Marie doubles as a desk-side spa treatment with deeply moisturizing and barrier-repairing shea butter, cocoa butter, ceramides, and avocado oil alongside a heavenly aroma of ruby grapefruit, jasmine, Bulgarian rose, dark plum, patchouli, and sakura blossom.

“This hand cream looks and feels luxurious,” says BDG senior social media strategist Gracie Farquhar. “This was perfect to keep at my desk or toss in my bag for a quick moisturizing refresh. It soaks in beautifully, and the scent is lovely.”

Best Coverage Base For Office Lighting

There’s nothing like leaving the house feeling like an absolute goddess only for your Zoom reflection to make you do a double-take. This serum-like skin tint from Outside In softens the effect. With buildable coverage and a lightweight texture, it blurs imperfections while still looking like skin. Niacinamide and hyaluronic acid help keep it comfortable throughout the day.

“I've seen too many foundations that look too caked-on, as though you're obviously wearing makeup,” says Bustle’s Editorial Director Christina Amoroso. “I love this one, though, thanks to how buildable it is — just a few drops for light coverage, a few more for medium. I felt like my skin was glowing, and yet I didn't feel as though I was wearing makeup. If a foundation could be called ‘low-maintenance,’ it'd be this one.”

Best Everyday Eye-Opening Mascara

Whether it’s fatigue or just too many spreadsheets, this lash-defining mascara from Yves Saint Laurent acts like an instant eye lift. It has a unique form-fitting formula and a lash-sculpting nano-bristle brush to lift, define, and separate every lash — visually opening the eye area so your gaze looks perked up instead of ready to clock out. “I get a definition in my lashes that looks intentional yet natural, and I love it,” says hair artist and guest judge Kayra Theodore. “It also washes off easily!”

Best Chip-Resistant Nail Polish

Office work can be brutal to your mani. Fortunately, this innovative polish from Nails Inc. helps keep you perfectly polished in the most zero-effort way possible. Each glossy formula is your base coat, treatment, color, and top coat in one, delivering a glossy, gel-like finish that stands up to even the most aggressive typing.

“I am impressed with the application without using a base coat or top coat,” says Hattrick. “It went on smoothly and usually only needed two coats to get an opaque color. It lasted about five days without serious chipping.”

Best Confidence-Boosting Lip Essential

There’s something almost therapeutic about a bold lip. When you’re feeling nervous, stressed, or generally blah, taking a moment for yourself to reapply your lip color can give you the mood boost you need to remember just how bad*ss you actually are. This hybrid lip stain and serum from L’Oréal is our new favorite way to help us conquer our nerves. It delivers intense hydration with a glossy hue that dries down into a high-impact stain. Made with a hyaluron serum that smooths and moisturizes lips, it’s the pep talk you need to reignite your confidence.

“I rarely find a stain that stays put without drying out my lips,” says Bustle Deputy Beauty Editor Rachel Lapidos. “This one is the exception.”

Best Stay-In-Place Hair Product

The best way to ensure your carefully crafted hairstyle lasts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. is to give your ’do a spritz of hairspray before you leave the house. This innovative formula from Tresemmé is a modern update to a styling classic. It delivers a flexible hold that keeps everything from voluminous blowouts to a carefully crafted bun looking exactly how you finished it. The coolest feature is a customizable nozzle that can be twisted to deliver either a fine mist or more concentrated spray, depending on your style.

“I'm a hairspray girl through and through, and I love the hold this gives, especially to keep flyaways in check for sleeker hairstyles,” says Bustle fashion writer Alyssa Lapid. “The dual-nozzle is also a really cool feature for a customizable experience. I also love the vanilla scent! It's like perfume for your hair.”

Photographs by Emma Chao