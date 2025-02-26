Dermfluencers have been a key force on both Instagram and BeautyTok. You can thank them for helping guide the movement towards more educated consumers — who have, consequently, pushed beauty brands to be more transparent about their product formulas.

From plastic surgeons sharing intel on the latest procedures to dermatologists posting about their fave products for treating certain skin concerns, there’s a wide array of pros to follow on social media if you’re looking to boost your beauty knowledge as you scroll. If you have melanin-rich skin, however, you may reap more valuable intel by following a Black dermatologist.

A 2023 NIH study found that only 3% of dermatologists in the U.S. are Black — and yet, those with darker skin tones sometimes fare better with different ingredients and treatments than those with lighter skin tones. That’s why hitting up one of the following pros can be particularly helpful.

Below, a roundup of 10 must-follow Black dermatologists on Instagram that can speak on everything from alopecia to laser treatments that are safe for deep skin tones.

2 Dr. Michelle Henry, M.D. FAAD @drmichellehenry Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry, M.D., FAAD, founder of Skin & Aesthetic Surgery in NYC, is a Harvard-trained MOHs surgeon who treats beauty industry insiders, models, and celebs. The skin pro, who’s a regular Today Show on-air contributor, specializes in cosmetic surgery, hair loss, skin rejuvenation, and treating melanin-rich skin types. If you follow her on Instagram, you’ll see she often gives an inside look at what she does in her Midtown office — think non-surgical rhinoplasty and Emface.

3 Dr. Corey L. Hartman, M.D., FAAD @dr.coreyhartman Dr. Corey L. Hartman, M.D., is the founder and medical director of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama, where he is a practicing dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Alabama School of Medicine. He focuses on dermatologic surgery, injectables, hair restoration, and laser treatments, and uses Instagram to share science-backed information on cosmetic procedures. His page is full of before and afters, intel about beauty trends, and product reviews.

4 Dr. Naana Boakye, M.D., MPH @drnaanaboakye Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye, M.D. is all about addressing the unique concerns of different skin tones. On social media, she shares her passion for educating her community, covering everything from how Dry January can lower risks of skin cancer to tips for treating scarring alopecia — but in a way that’s approachable and oftentimes funny.

5 Dr. Camille Howard-Verovic, DO, FAAD @dermbeautydoc Dermatologist Dr. Camille Howard-Verovic has gathered an engaged and loyal following because of her willingness to share her unfiltered thoughts on skin care procedures, trending ingredients, and the illusion of perfect skin on social media. For each question she answers, there's an in-depth video alongside a well-written caption explaining the science and expectations for each treatment she addresses.

6 Dr. Crystal Aguh, M.D., FAAD @crystalaguhmd Dr. Crystal Aguh, M.D., FAAD’s expertise is on skin conditions that disproportionately impact people of color, with an emphasis on scarring alopecia. On Instagram, she’s often breaking down studies and sharing how the findings impact patients IRL when treating conditions like hair thinning. You’ll also find intel on lesser-known hair loss treatments, such as Cool Capping, which helps those going through chemotherapy.

8 Dr. Karen Chinonso Kagha, M.D. @drkarenk Beverly Hills-based, Harvard fellowship-trained Dr. Karen Chinoso Kagha, M.D. is passionate about solving skin-related concerns for her patients, and curates her content based on that. Whether you're looking for pre-wedding skin care prep guidance or tips on how to incorporate hyaluronic acid into your beauty routine, her feed has a lot to offer.

9 Dr. Caroline Robinson, M.D., FAAD @crobinsonmd Dr. Caroline Robinson, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Tone Dermatology, where she practices general, medical, and cosmetic dermatology with a keen interest in alopecia, melanin-rich skin dermatology, and aging. When she's not in-office with patients, she's using her platform to share practical skin care advice with guides on everything from red light masks to the very best treatments and products for treating dark spots.