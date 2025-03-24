If you’re a regular scroller on BeautyTok, there’s no doubt you’ve recently come across people posting about “boneless” lashes.

The term — which sounds just as unserious as the trend itself— refers to those sparse, straight eyelashes that just can’t seem to hold a curl, no matter how much mascara or lash serum you throw at them.

Naturally, the phrase has taken a life of its own on TikTok. People are flooding the app with close-ups of their lashes and unleashing the full force of the internet to confirm (or deny) whether they, too, have boneless ones.

Just like the viral scalp check trend, where people showed an overhead view of their hairlines to determine whether they were suffering from thinning hair or a “bad” scalp, it’s causing people to hyper fixate on one specific area of themselves. And once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

“Boneless” Lashes

Since “boneless eyelashes” started to make the rounds, thousands of videos have been made with people sharing a clip of their own. Basically, if your strands tend to stick straight out or droop down after you’ve painstakingly curled them, you apparently have boneless lashes.

“Guys wtf are boneless lashes and do I have them,” one user writes in a video that has nearly 6 million views.

In the comments, one person jokes about the absurdity of it all by asking, “why does everything need a name?” while others reassure the original poster that they do not, in fact, have boneless lashes.

How To Make Your Lashes Curl Better

If you’ve diagnosed yourself with boneless lashes, don’t overthink it.

According to makeup artist Madeleine Gibson, the key is in how you curl them — and you might not be doing enough. “Don’t be afraid to curl your lashes for a full 20 seconds each,” she suggests. “I ‘pump’ the curler into the root of my lashes 20 times. I see people hit three pumps and think that’s going to be enough, but, spoiler alert — it’s not.”

Another pro tip? Try curling your lashes after you’ve applied mascara. “That can help hold the curl, but it can cause some inadvertent clumping,” says Gibson.

The mascara you use can also help. Her go-to products for lift and definition are the Chanel Inimitable Mascara, the Ilia Limitless Mascara, and L’Oréal Panorama — each of which is designed to hold a curl without weighing your lashes down.

And if you feel like your lashes are looking a little too, ahem, boneless, strategic lash clusters can work wonders. “I love to apply the 8 mm or 10 mm Ardell Naked Clusters 438, because they have one lash in the middle that’s a bit longer than the outer lashes, which helps to blend,” she says.

Boneless lashes or not, the right technique and a little product can typically help even the most stubborn lashes find their curl.