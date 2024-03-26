Body care in 2024 felt a bit like being stuck in a time warp, with some retro throwbacks thrown together with some thoroughly modern new inventions (hello, retinol body lotion). Just when we think there can’t possibly be anything that will take us by surprise in this category, brands find intriguing new ways to mix it up and breathe new life into even the most basic essentials. We thought we’d seen everything that body moisturizers could do, but there were products that landed on our desks this year that had our jaws on the floor wondering how they managed to do something completely new. It’s enough to make you want to have every shower be an everything shower. Sure, we’d be late to everything, but our skin would look and feel out-of-this-world soft and supple. A small price to pay. Ahead, here are Bustle’s best new body products of the year.

Best Body Lotion

A year ago, we would have never dreamed of slathering our bodies in retinol, but thanks to the geniuses at Naturium, we now can’t imagine a world where retinol body lotion isn’t a thing. In the same way retinol works to renew and smooth the texture and tone of your facial skin, the encapsulated retinol in this body moisturizer helps to improve the appearance of texture, tone, and firmness. It also features allantoin to soothe and nourish the body while minimizing the irritating effects of the retinol. “I have those bumps on the back of my arms and thighs, and this definitely has helped soften them out,” says BDG staffer Caroline Wurtzel. “The pump dispenser is also ideal for lotion — not slippery, and no accidental huge deposits of lotion like you get from a squeeze bottle.”

Best Body Scrub

When our fave NYC nail salon got into the body care game, we were beyond excited — hand pampering is one of the best parts of a manicure, after all. Of course Chillhouse did not disappoint and its self-care offerings were just as delightful and satisfying as their award-winning press-on nails. A stand-out in the collection is this mermaid-worthy scrub that’s powered by spirulina, black Hawaiian sand, algae oil, and coconut oil — it nourishes your skin as you slough away dead skin and buildup, leaving you feeling silky smooth and like you’ve just been transported to a posh island resort. “Listen, this is an intense physical exfoliant and I am 100% here for it,” says BDG staffer Hayley Schueneman. “It feels exactly like you spent all day rolling around in ocean surf and sand, and smells like an expensive spa.”

Best Body Wash

We had to do a triple take when we were testing this body wash from 54 Thrones because we kept thinking we had accidentally grabbed a body cream by accident — that’s how rich and creamy the texture of this cleanser is.The very first ingredient on the label is shea butter, and you can feel the moisture the minute it hits your skin. Niacinamide and ceramides help hydrate and support a healthy skin barrier, while moringa oil helps draw moisture into the skin and nourish with essential vitamins and minerals. “This body wash is super creamy and hydrating,” says BDG staffer Layla Halabian. “My skin is typically too sensitive for scented body washes, but this one had zero irritation. The shea butter and honey scent lingers on the skin without interfering with other fragrances, so that's a plus.”

Best Body Serum

A plant-based body serum in a unique spray bottle, this innovative body hydrator has icon status written all over it. Perfect for those who like their moisturizer to be more lightweight and low-maintenance than greasy and a whole long thing, SIDIA’s Body Serum is made with hydrating hyaluronic acid to hydrate, squalane to lock in the moisture, and soothing prickly pear. Simply spray it on, massage in, and the quick-absorbing formula is there and gone, leaving you with plush, soft skin in a flash. “I’m obsessed with the spray packaging — it makes it so easy to apply, and the serum sinks in instantly,” says Faith Xue, BDG’s executive beauty director. “The scent is really light and refreshing too. This is a new holy grail.”

Best Body Oil

If cashmere-soft skin that is also visibly firmer is your thing, then have we got the body oil for you. This sculpting body oil from MARA Beauty combines the brand’s signature algae blend with moringa, squalane, celery seed, plankton, and a host of plant oils to moisturize and refine your body. Skin looks more toned and taut, especially if you combine it with the brand’s signature sculpting body tool for lymphatic drainage. “This product is great for using after showering,” says BDG staffer Miranda Rake. “It smells super light and beachy almost!”

Best Body Treatment

As much as we’d like to say we saw the deluge of body deodorants/anti-chafe protection coming, even our crystal balls aren’t that good. We might not have been able to predict it, but we can say it’s been pretty empowering to see all of the brands embracing the fact that yes, our bodies do in fact sweat in a variety of places and we’d like an option to make it a bit more comfortable to move in said bodies without suffering from chafing, redness, friction, and wetness. First Aid Beauty’s entry into the category gets major points for its soothing ingredients in a dermatologist-tested formula that won’t irritate even our most delicate bits. “This product claimed that it would last four hours, even on the beach, and I just didn't believe it until I tried it,” says BDG staffer Sarah Aswell. “I have been resorting to wearing bike shorts under all of my cute summer dresses, but now I know there's a better option that's also easy to use and pretty affordable.”

Best Self-Tanner

If you’ve ever accidentally oranged yourself, this self-tanner is for you. Bondi Sands used some truly high-tech wizardry to develop its Technocolor line of tanners, which come in four variations, each specifically developed to create the most ideal tan on certain skin tones. The brand used laser skin analysis technology to examine skin tones and find the best hues for each. For instance, the brand discovered that medium skin tones benefit most from mid-level tanning actives with an emerald color enhancer to counteract orange tones, whereas olive to deep tones will see the best results with high-level tanning actives and a red-violet color enhancer to counteract cool tones. The formulas all feature electrolyte hydration for a smooth and even finish, and are a wash-off formula that develop within an hour for a fast and easy application. “Honestly, I’m blown away by this tanner — the medium color was deep and even and faded evenly without leaving a self-tanner scent,” says Xue.

Best Deodorant

Seventy-two hours of feeling as cool as a cucumber? That’s an antiperspirant we can get behind. Degree does it again with its long-lasting, ultra-powerful antiperspirant and deodorant spray that utilizes the brand’s MotionSense technology. Every time you actively move, it releases a subtle burst of the fresh cucumber scent, so you’re protected from sweat and odor all day, whether you’re crushing your reps at the gym or you have an unexpected 50-yard dash to catch your bus. “It smells fantastic and kept my underarms dry all day,” says BDG staffer Katie Garrity.

Best Hair Removal Product

Your shaving routine just got a little more sustainable, thanks to this Moisturizing Shave Bar from eco-conscious brand Good Time. Made with shea butter, aloe, glycerin, and plant oils, the bar is safe to be used on the face or body. You can do a light layer or create a rich lather and it leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth, and incredibly moisturized post-shave. “I was pleasantly surprised by this,” says BDG staffer Theresa Massony. “I love that this wasn't messy like shave creams, and also love that this didn't clog up my razor with product, which tends to happen with other shaving products. It left my skin feeling super smooth and soft to the touch!”

Best Body SPF

We don’t think we’ve ever said this about a body SPF, but this sunscreen from Kopari is almost too pretty to use. It has a lightweight gel texture and is infused with shimmery, ethically sourced rose gold pearlescent mica that gives your skin a luminescent glow when applied. Made with vitamin E and moisturizing macadamia and hibiscus oils, it hydrates your skin as it protects you from damaging UVA and UVB rays. “Kopari’s rose gold-tinted body SPF gives my limbs a JLo-esque glow and protects it from the sun — what more could you want from a body product?” says Xue. “It’s shimmery (but not too shimmery), gives a subtle tint of color, and will be coming with me for all future beach vacations.”