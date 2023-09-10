Few things are as relaxing as setting up a little at-home spa, complete with a new candle to burn and your favorite show to binge. If, like me, you prefer polishing your nails to putting on a face mask while you kick back and relax, Butter LONDON’s new Chelsea Blooms Manicure Candle is about to up your self-care game. The innovative launch is part candle, part moisturizing treatment that lets you pamper your hands and feet ahead of your mani-pedi (or anytime your skin is feeling dry). First launched by the brand in 2022 with its Champagne Fizz Manicure Candle, butter LONDON just introduced a new scent, Chelsea Blooms, which includes notes of water flowers, jasmine, and rose.

Intrigued to find out how a candle can also double as a hand-softening treatment? Scroll on for all of the details.

It’s not every day that you come across a candle that was designed to be used as a moisturizer, but the Chelsea Blooms Manicure Candle is surprisingly simple to use. Start by lighting the candle and give it five to 10 minutes for the top layer to fully melt (and for your room to become perfumed with its fresh floral scent). Now here’s where things get interesting: Once you get that liquid layer at the top, you can pour the melted oil right onto your hands or feet and massage it into your skin. To maintain the quality of the candle, you’ll also want to be sure to trim the wick before each use.

Before you go attempting to use any candle you have as your hand cream, it’s important to note that Butter LONDON’s Manicure Candle was specially formulated to be used in this manner. The candle itself is made from soybean and coconut oils to hydrate your cuticles and hands and leave your skin feeling immediately smoother. And just as important, the melted oil won’t burn your skin or feel uncomfortably hot when you follow the directions of using it within 10 minutes of lighting.

Those who are particular about what goes into their beauty products (candles, too), will be happy to know that the Manicure Candle is free from questionable ingredients like petrolatum, mineral oil, parabens, and gluten. In addition to using a 100% cotton wick for a cleaner burn, the candle is also cruelty-free and vegan. Once you’ve used up all of the oil, the brand recommends repurposing the candle container by turning it into a planter or a storage jar for your nail tools or makeup brushes.

