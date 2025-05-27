No one likes to detangle their knots, and when you have fine, fragile hair like mine, that level of disdain is only stronger. Even on a good day, brushing my strands feels like a gamble — do I want smooth hair or broken ends?

I’ve tried every product under the sun to help, from a silk pillowcase to overnight serums. To be clear, keeping it hydrated is less of an issue; the main problem lies in the fact that each morning, without fail, I wake up to extreme knots that seemingly come with a mind of their own.

As you can imagine, I take my detangling sprays seriously. So when I heard that the founders of La Bonne Brosse were entering the hair care space under the brand Cair, I was very excited. Their No. 01 brush is already my go-to for making my strands frizz-free and shiny, and the promise of making them even smoother with Cair’s new detangling mist was equally exciting.

I’ve been using the product daily, and found that the number of times I’ve stood in the mirror and debated whether I should continue detangling or give up and throw my hair in a bun has been cut significantly. In fact, I look forward to spritzing this before styling.

Read on for everything you need to know about Cair’s Detangling Hair Mist.

Fast Facts

Price: $68

$68 Best for: Detangling knots and boosting shine

Detangling knots and boosting shine My rating: 4.8/5

4.8/5 What we like: Doubles as a heat protector

Doubles as a heat protector What we don’t like: On the pricier side

Cair’s Detangling Hair Mist

Cair’s latest launch is a lightweight, leave-in detangling spray. It’s designed to make the most annoying part of your morning routine a little more bearable, thanks to an infusion of skin care-inspired ingredients in its formula.

Within the bottle are “active waters” such as rice water, organic grape, raspberry, and bamboo, which together help to hydrate, add shine, and strengthen your strands. There's also a blend of antioxidant-packed plant nutrients to help protect your hair from hot tools, pollution, and everyday wear and tear. As an added perk, it also acts like a heat protectant.

By spritzing the product onto towel-dried hair, it smooths out knots in seconds without the need for rinsing — and doubles as a leave-in conditioner, too. Its slightly acidic pH works to smooth the hair cuticle for a sleek finish. Basically, it’s meant to be a quick, no-fuss step that softens and strengthens hair over time without leaving behind any greasy residue.

The brand recommends those with fine or short hair to use six to eight sprays, or 10 to 15 if your hair’s long or thick.

My Review

Normally, detangling is a bit of a fight for me, but this mist has made the process so much smoother. I’m the kind of person who really dreads seeing how much hair is left on my brush after I detangle, so I’ve loved keeping track of the minimal breakage that occurs when I use this spray.

I also like that it’s super lightweight and doesn’t leave that sticky or coated feeling that a lot of leave-ins do. I even tried it on dry hair when my ends were looking rough, and it gave them a quick refresh without making them greasy.

While I definitely enjoy that it makes my strands easier to brush, I’ve loved seeing how much healthier it’s made my hair feel over time. I credit that to the inclusion of rice water, which is renowned for strengthening and hydrating. It also helps tame flyaways and static without weighing anything down.

The Final Verdict

I’m just as skeptical as the next person who sees a multitasking hair product on the market and wonders if that one bottle can truly do it all.

Picky as I might be, I was really excited that this mist worked well for my hair and provided visible nourishing effects. I’m also a sucker for good packaging, so I was secretly rooting for this product to have a permanent place in my cabinet (and when you live in New York City with limited storage, this placement is an honor).

I’ve been using it as a heat protectant before I style my hair or as a pre-spritz before I let my strands air-dry, and it’s amazing in both instances.

I’ll be honest — the price point is enough to do a double-take, but I’m always willing to splurge on items I know will be a good investment. And, just like La Bonne Brosse’s famous brushes, this one falls into that category.