Few fall activities feel better than curling up with a blanket, a good book, and an autumnal candle — and it was only a matter of time before that cozy glow inspired a hair trend. Enter “candlelit blonde.”

Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Gigi Hadid have all been spotted wearing the diffused, sun-washed shade, and it’s easy to see why. “It’s the move toward warmth and softness,” says Redken artistic ambassador Philip Foresto. “People don’t want harsh or overly filtered blondes anymore — they want hair that feels natural, touchable, and full of light.”

The look aligns with the broader shift toward effortless, lived-in color, adds celebrity colorist and hairstylist Kelly Novobielski. Gone are the days of rigid four to six-week highlight touchups — clients are now stretching their appointments to just one to three times a year. Longevity is key, and the subtle transitions of candlelit blonde create a seamless grow-out that helps the color last far longer between salon visits.

Think of it as the fall equinox of blonde: a shade that glows somewhere between summer’s warmth and winter’s coolness.

What Is “Candlelit Blonde”?

Getty Images/James Devaney / Contributor

As hairstylist and colorist Taylor Carter explains, candlelit blonde is a luminous look that evokes the warmth and radiance of candlelight. “It’s bright yet diffused, with a glow that feels natural, flattering, and effortlessly chic,” she tells Bustle.

Simply put, “It’s a blonde that glows,” adds Foresto. “Not too icy, not too golden — just that muted, radiant light you get from a candle flicker.”

What makes it different from other blonde shades is its subtle dimension. “It’s dimensional and looks like it’s lit from within,” he explains. “Butter can feel very golden, honey is richer, expensive blonde is polished — but candlelit blonde is about light itself.”

Novobielski notes that the key is having at least three gradient tones running from roots to ends. “It’s typically a warmer blonde than other trending styles, and there’s usually more contrast between the darkest and lightest hair,” she says. “[They melt] together from dark to light, creating a smooth, glowy transition in the hair.”

Who Should Try Candlelit Blonde

Getty Images/Noam Galai / Stringer

Candlelit blonde is more of a vibe than a specific color, which means anyone can pull it off — with the right undertones. Think: warmer hues for deeper skin tones, cooler or neutral shades for fairer ones.

“It’s all about balance: champagne or neutral tones for fairer skin, deeper golden or beige tones for warmer skin,” says Foresto. “It has to look like the blonde belongs to you, not just your hair.”

How To Achieve & Maintain The Color

Getty Images/Kristy Sparow / Stringer

Because it’s all about dimension, candlelit blonde requires layering techniques to get right.

“It’s a mix of foils for precision, balayage for softness… [and] a gloss to give it that candlelit glow,” says Foresto. Taylor agrees, noting that she often combines a full highlight with a seamlessly blended root melt before finishing with a high-shine gloss. “Together, these steps create that candle-lit glow — soft, radiant, and full of dimension,” she says.

That finishing step is essential. “Glossing is a game-changer when it comes to a customized blonding service,” says Novobielski. Multi-glossing techniques, she explains, let stylists fine-tune the look. “The technique really sets candlelit blonde apart.”

To keep the color fresh between appointments, both stylists stress the importance of moisture —along with your usual color-safe shampoo. Think lightweight oils, a heat protectant before styling, and treatments like Redken’s Acidic Color Gloss (which takes one minute in the shower) or Alterna's Replenishing Moisture Overnight Serum (which does its job while you sleep) to maintain color and shine.

Ultimately, the trend is less about chasing perfection and more about embracing a low-maintenance shade that feels lived-in. Like candlelight itself, it’s cozy, glowing, and endlessly flattering.