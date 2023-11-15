When Carli Bybel uploaded her first YouTube video in 2011, the world could never be prepared for the ensuing era of social media influencers, and the abrupt beauty industry shifts that followed because of it.

Many influencers have burned bright and fast, but Bybel has remained a constant in the ever-evolving space for over a decade, amassing over six million subscribers on her YouTube channel alone.

“I’ve been in my own little bubble,” she tells me over Zoom, tucked away in her white marbled bathroom while one of her five cats roams behind her. “I took a chance,” she says of her newest venture. “I really believe in divine timing, and this is my time.”

The New Jersey native’s followers still keep her older, limited edition makeup collaborations — such as her Anastasia Beverly Hills palette that launched in 2019 and the beloved BH Cosmetics palette that initially dropped back in 2015 — in heavy rotation, and they’ve finally gotten the permanent collection of cosmetics that they’ve been clamoring for.

Meet The Beauty Bybel

Officially launched on Nov. 11 as a permanent collection, The Beauty Bybel currently consists of the Magic Eyeliner ($22), The OG Palette ($39), Velvet Matte Lipsticks ($20), Lip Liners ($16), Lip Glosses ($18), and Highlighters ($19).

The Beauty Bybel

“In the beauty industry, everything has been done a million times,” says Bybel. “I wanted my brand to feel like a fairytale — and it all started with the packaging.” Since becoming a boy mom, Bybel says that the color blue is much more prevalent in her life. When creating the packaging, Cinderella blue is what spoke to her.

Each product’s name is inspired by a loved one (like her son, who has his own Renz Lipstick): “Even though it’s my brand, I wanted to honor the closest people in my life.”

In a single weekend, nearly the entire collection has been sold out, though Bybel says that a fresh batch for pre-order will be back in stock on Nov. 15.

Divine Timing

The Beauty Bybel has been a long time coming for fans of the OG YouTuber, and her previous experience in the industry left her with many resounding lessons.

The Beauty Bybel

“I kept waiting because I don’t trust people, and I’ve been burned so many times in the industry,” Bybel tells me. “I had it figured out, but then I got pregnant. I then lost my father and I went through a break-up while being pregnant. I needed to put a halt on my career and get my personal life back on track, because if I’m not in a good state of mind, it’s going to show.”

The launch of The Beauty Bybel is a testament to the inner work and personal time she’s taken. “In my opinion, I’m in the best mental space I’ve ever been in.”

A Moment For The Eyeliner

While much of The Beauty Bybel’s packaging features the signature chromatic blue hue in tandem with a softly metallic rose gold, the Magic Eyeliner is a standout piece that is just as beautiful as it is innovative.

“This is one of the products that took a really long time to make,” Bybel says. “It’s really good for beginners. It doesn’t just look pretty, but it’s so pigmented and doesn’t bleed.”

The Beauty Bybel

“I’ve been doing makeup for 20-plus years, and I still can never get my eyeliner even. This tip is a little bit more firm so it makes it easier to apply.”

And while the eyeliner pen is encrusted with colorful beads that stand out amongst other similar products on the market, they actually serve a higher purpose for creating ultra-precise wings: “The beads give it a nice grip.”

Bybel’s Future Beyond Beauty

While more makeup is most definitely in the works, Bybel shared exclusive details about her next steps.

“You’ll be the first one to know that the brand is not just cosmetics. I have so many other things that are already in the works,” Bybel says. “I just want to put out products I’m obsessed with — like the perfume I’ve been talking about for over ten years. Nothing is off limits.”