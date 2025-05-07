The “Caveman Method” On TikTok Is Dangerous, Here’s Why

It’s normal to reach a point in your skincare routine where you feel like you’re doing too much.

Between the at-home peels, face masks, double cleansing, and daily sunscreen use, there are a lot of moving parts. That’s where the desire to skin detox might come in, which typically looks like simply skipping that serum and toner for a few days to allow your complexion to breathe.

However, people on TikTok are taking a more extreme approach to this method that doesn’t even involve washing your face at all.

The “caveman” skincare trend — where you literally do absolutely nothing to your skin—is going viral. Creator Tia Zakher (@tiazakher) has reignited the conversation by documenting her no-wash, no-product journey to “heal” her skin barrier.

Her barefaced results, which show visible texture and discoloration, have sparked many questions and concerns. To answer, we consulted the experts to tell us everything you need to know about this trend, and why it’s strongly advised not to participate in it.

Why Is The “Caveman” Method Going Viral?

When trends like blow up, it’s a clear reflection of the fatigue and overwhelmed feeling many have about the beauty industry.

“I totally understand the desire to simplify your skincare routine,” shares Dr. Whitney Tolpinrud, medical director at Curology. “I have a very simple routine myself. However, I urge caution with the ‘caveman’ skincare method.”

While tossing out a shelf full of serums may feel freeing, she warns that completely skipping washing, moisturizing, and sunscreen can set your skin up for failure, especially when exposed to pollution, indoor heating, and air conditioning, which weaken one’s natural defenses.

“This unconventional, simplified approach taps into a growing curiosity for alternative solutions that promise results without the confusion,” Tolpinrud shares.

Instead of opting for total minimalism, she recommends working with a licensed professional to streamline your routine alongside an expert.

At Curology, for instance, patients are prescribed customized formulas with three active ingredients in one product. “Multitasking products can help take the frustration out of determining which ingredients and products may be right for your specific concerns,” she adds.

What Are The Risks?

According to Dr. Tolpinrod, there are some very real risks to going full caveman.

“Avoiding cleansing allows dirt, oil, fungal organisms, and bacteria to accumulate, which increases the risk of infections and dermatitis and can make acne or seborrheic dermatitis worse,” she explains.

On top of that, dropping moisturizers can lead to dryness and irritation, particularly for those with sensitive skin or pre-existing conditions.

And skipping sunscreen? “That leaves the skin vulnerable to harmful UV radiation,” the expert adds. “It significantly increases the risk of skin cancers like basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma, and it accelerates photoaging, causing premature wrinkles, pigmentation changes, and collagen breakdown.” TL;DR: Your skin barrier may need a break, but it still deserves basic support.

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

Remember: Not every TikTok trend is science-backed or safe to follow blindly.

“Skincare trends often promote one-size-fits-all solutions that may not suit your unique skin type,” she says. “What works for one person can easily irritate or damage another’s skin.”

Final Thoughts

The truth is, your skin deserves to be treated with care, which means stocking up on a few items in your cabinet to successfully do so.

In her expert opinion, Dr. Tolpinrud recommends supporting your skin barrier with clinically proven ingredients like ceramides, fatty acids, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid. Limit hot water exposure, skip harsh cleansers, and don’t over-exfoliate.

She says, “A balanced regimen that includes cleansing, moisturizing, targeted skin treatments, and daily sun protection is essential for maintaining healthy, resilient skin.”