Cecréd’s Restoring Drops Made My Curls Longer & Thicker In 2 Months

One of the most prominent (and most annoying) struggles for the natural hair community will always be the journey to grow and maintain hair length. As a curly girl myself, I can confidently say that length retention will forever be my biggest hair issue. If I could have it my way, my curls would be flowing down my back in a springy, coily heap. However, shrinkage has been my main foe, and I haven’t been able to find a product that yields actual growth results... until now.

Allow me to introduce you to Cécred’s Restoring Hair & Edge Drops ($56). Before my two-month testing period, I found that although I had a lot of hair on my head, the individual strands felt fine — so slicked-back or straight styles made my hair look thinner than I preferred. But, after daily use of this life-changing formula, I can confirm that my curls have a thicker feel and have grown in length at a faster rate than they ever have in the past.

Plus, its formula is unlike anything I’ve ever tried. The water-like consistency made me nervous after years of testing growth oils and greases, but don’t be fooled — despite the thin viscosity, this product packs a mighty punch.

Below, you’ll find my full review of the hair drops in addition to everything you need to know about the formula. No gatekeeping over here.

Fast Facts

Price: $56

$56 Best For: Intensifying hair density, supporting hair growth, building up hair strength, and improving overall hair health

Intensifying hair density, supporting hair growth, building up hair strength, and improving overall hair health Rating: 10/10

10/10 What I Love: Quick results in density expansion and increasing length

Cécred’s Restoring Hair & Edge Drops

According to the brand’s website, Cécred’s Restoring Hair & Edge Drops are all about getting thicker strands. The product features a non-greasy formula and claims to amplify your hair density to create hair and edges that appear and feel fuller.

The star ingredient is Biopeptide-5, a complex of five peptides that are key to hair growth. It also includes a patent-pending bioactive keratin ferment in the mix plus scalp-stimulating ginger and protein-packed fermented rice powder. So, it basically has everything you need to reinforce general hair health. Made for all textures, this is great for anybody who’s looking to improve and maintain strong and long strands.

As an added perk, you can use it while wearing extensions, weaves, and wigs to ensure that you're caring for your natural hair type underneath other styles. For the best outcome, the brand recommends daily use.

Key Ingredients

Biopeptide-5: This is Cécred’s proprietary blend of five well-known peptides that boost hair density.

This is Cécred’s proprietary blend of five well-known peptides that boost hair density. Bioactive Keratin Ferment: Including lactobacillus, hydrolyzed wool keratin, and honey balance, this ferment works to lessen breakage, mend damage, and deliver hydration.

Including lactobacillus, hydrolyzed wool keratin, and honey balance, this ferment works to lessen breakage, mend damage, and deliver hydration. Biotin: This vitamin supports keratin production.

This vitamin supports keratin production. Rose Extract: This flower extract encourages hair vitality.

This flower extract encourages hair vitality. Ginger Extract: This antioxidant helps with hair and scalp health.

This antioxidant helps with hair and scalp health. Fermented Rice Powder: With amino acids and inositol, fermented rice proteins aid in hair revitalization.

First Impression

For my first application, I decided to incorporate the product into my washday routine. After thoroughly cleansing and conditioning my hair, I detangled it with a leave-in and applied the drops afterward. Initially, I was surprised by the thin water-like consistency of the serum since past growth products I’ve tried are always in the form of oils or greases. To my surprise, I actually loved the lightweight feel. After an oil or grease application, my defining gel will often be hard to work through my strands, but that wasn’t the case with the serum — my fingers easily glided through my curls and they weren’t left with a textured coating.

I focused the drops on my edges because I was especially looking for growth and thickening in that area, but I still applied the serum across my entire scalp for a larger chance of overall hair improvement. For the next six days, I applied in the same spots before bed, except on dry hair. And, once washday rolled around again, I repeated the above steps. To get the full effect, I kept this routine until the bottle completely ran out. Let me tell you, I was stunned by the final results.

My Hair Growth Has Cécred To Thank

At the end of the two-month testing period, my hair was visibly thicker and had significantly grown in length. Over the years, I have been successful in slightly improving length retention, but my curls had never grown this much in such a short amount of time. Toward the end of September, I got a trim, and by the time I went to get my hair straightened again at the end of October, I had completely regrown the length that was lost.

Also, as I mentioned, I’ve always noticed that my strands were quite fine and I had never once been told that I had thick hair. But, after using this serum, I’ve had multiple people comment on the fact that my hair feels and looks heavier. My silk press has never looked so thick and healthy. On top of that, during my curly styling, my edges now appear more filled in, and my buns and ponytails look fuller.

Overall, the main thing you should know is that this product yields real, noticeable results — which can feel unusual with the sheer amount of options on the market. So, a huge thank you to Beyoncé and Tina Knowles for changing my hair care game for the better. Mother did not disappoint.