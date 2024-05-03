We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Charli D’Amelio tells Bustle about her partnership with Garnier, where she’s at in her mental health journey, and the beauty essentials she swears by.
Just a few years ago, Charli D’Amelio lived a very quiet, quintessentially “normal” life with her family in Connecticut. But after sharing dance videos on TikTok at a time when the platform was brimming with similar content, D’Amelio began to gain followers by the thousands, forever changing the course of her (and her family’s) life.
Akin to beloved reality stars before her — like the business savvy Kardashians, for one — the D’Amelio family’s success hinges on their vulnerability. Charli has been open about how her mental health has been negatively affected because of it, though the 20-year-old tells Bustle that she’s more at peace than ever before.
“I'm very, very lucky to say I've been doing really well,” she says over Zoom. “I feel like I've been getting out of my comfort zone a lot and I finally have some really solid friends out in LA. I'm doing last minute plans, which is the farthest thing from anything I've ever done in my life. I've been very content and just really having so much fun.”
In the spirit of ushering in a new—and much happier—era, the multi-hyphenate recently cut her hair into a shoulder-skimming bob.
“Hair is such a special thing and it holds so much importance,” she says. “The last time when I truly had a bob, I was probably 16, so it was just time to try it again.”