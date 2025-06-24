As much as I love a good glam session alongside my "Get Hyped" Spotify playlist, the reality is I don't always have the luxury of sitting down to do my makeup.

Most days, I’m applying my products during a five-minute window between meetings, in the back of an Uber, or as I’m rushing to make the train to meet friends after work. It’s not ideal, but I’ve gotten so good at doing my mascara on a turbulent subway car that it’s become my default. I simply make do with whatever I have in my bag and trust that muscle memory will do the rest.

Because of that, I’ve developed a soft spot for products that feel like they’re actually made to be integrated into a constantly-on-the-go lifestyle. If I have to take out my Beautyblender to avoid a streaky mess or turn on a ring light to ensure there’s no splotchiness, it’s no longer my vibe.

Needless to say, when I saw that Charlotte Tilbury — the brand behind my fave blush — was launching a blush stick that promises the same pigment-heavy application without the need for a brush, I was immediately locked in. Read on for my full review of the new Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Blush Healthy Glow Sticks.

Fast Facts

Price: $42

$42 Best for: Pigmented glowy blush

Pigmented glowy blush My rating: 5/5

5/5 What we like: It can be applied with your fingers

It can be applied with your fingers What we don’t like: On the pricier side

The Unreal Blush Healthy Glow Stick

Charlotte Tilbury

Launched on June 18, Charlotte Tilbury’s new Unreal Blush is designed for anyone who wants a radiant flush that’s foolproof to apply. The stick format makes it perfect for travel, touch-ups, or rushed mornings when you can’t be bothered with brushes.

If you’re familiar with the brand’s Unreal Skin Foundation, know that this formula has the same technology that makes the pigment diffuse light across your complexion for a soft-focus, dewy finish that doesn’t look like it’s just sitting on top of your skin. It’s also buildable, blendable, and designed to mimic the way a natural flush would hit the face in real life: softly and without hard edges.

The balm-like texture glides on easily and truly melts into the skin without disrupting makeup underneath. It’s also lightly hydrating thanks to the hyaluronic acid and sunflower seed extract in the formula.

The blush comes in six shades: Pretty Glow (a soft lilac), Peachy Glow (a bright poppy peach), Berry Glow (a rich berry), Pinky Glow (a cool-toned vibrant pink), Cherry Glow (a deep cherry red), and Rosy Glow (a warm, rosy pink).

My Review

Wearing the shade Berry Glow.

The first time I used the Unreal Blush was in the back of an Uber as I rushed to a morning meeting. True to form, I pulled out the stick — I used the shade Berry Glow — and used my iPhone camera as a mirror. I swiped it directly onto my cheeks, tapped it in with my fingers, and continued to review my mental to-do list for the day.

When I stepped out of the car, I caught a glimpse of my reflection and noticed the prettiest shimmer of color. When I finally stopped by the restroom to look in an actual mirror, I saw that the blush actually looked even and natural — I didn’t need to touch it up at all.

Since then, it’s been the product I keep reaching for. The formula is so creamy and easy to blend, and it sits gorgeously on top of both bare skin and foundation. It doesn’t disrupt anything underneath or get patchy throughout the day.

I also find that it really does feel hydrating and weightless on my skin — a detail that’s especially great amidst the rising temps. Even when I layer it for more color (I do have blush blindness), it still looks smooth and fresh.

Final Verdict

If you’re someone who’s always on the go and needs a blush that’s easy to use and looks natural, I highly recommend Charlotte Tilbury’s Unreal Blush. Of course, it’s just as great when you actually take the time to apply it as it is when you’re rushing.

It’s super creamy and blends effortlessly, so you don’t have to stress about getting it perfect. Plus, it feels nice on your complexion as you wear it. The price is on the higher side for a blush, but IMHO, it’s worth it because it saves time and still gives a fresh, polished look. It’s the kind of item that you can toss in your bag or bring with you for a touch-up whenever you need — which makes it a game-changer in my book.