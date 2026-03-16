Just over a month ago, Chloe Kim was on the slopes of Valtellina, Italy, winning silver in the women’s halfpipe competition at the Winter 2026 Olympics. Fast forward to March 15, and all eyes were on the two-time gold medalist for very different kind of spotlight: the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party.

This time, the professional snowboarder brought her red carpet A-game in a blush-colored Balenciaga gown, complete with midriff cut-outs and a dramatic cape. To complement her dress, Kim rocked soft pink glam, courtesy of makeup artist Allan Avendaño, along with the perfect wavy blowout by celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco Oropeza.

In an exclusive chat with Bustle ahead of the party, Kim shared that she wasn’t feeling the usual pre-red-carpet nerves. “I’m feeling really good! It’s such a fun celebratory night with amazing fashion — I’m just really excited to wear my gorgeous Balenciaga gown and have a good time.”

Getting Ready With Chloe Kim

What’s the first step in your getting-ready routine tonight?

“It all kind of happens at once — hair, makeup, and snacks — but the outfit is last!”

Bustle exclusive. Courtesy of Batiste

What’s one beauty step you never skip before a big event like this?

“I always have to throw on my Batiste dry shampoo before anything. It gives such a good lift and texture to my hair.”

How does tonight's glam differ from your typical going-out look?

“It doesn’t really differ too much. I like to keep things simple. I spend so much time and resources on maintaining my skin and my hair, so for events like this, I don’t need to do too much.”

Bustle exclusive. Courtesy of Batiste

What song are you playing while getting ready?

“I actually watched the Oscars as I was getting ready — so happy for the Sinners crew!”

What’s in your party survival kit?

“Lip gloss, gum, and candy.”

What’s your post-party beauty ritual when you get home?

“I do my nighttime skin care routine, put a sheet mask on my face, drink tons of water, and then go to bed.”

Bustle exclusive. Courtesy of Batiste

Glen Oropeza On Kim’s Hair

In an exclusive chat with Bustle, Oropeza said he was inspired by Kim’s Balenciaga gown when creating her hair look. “We wanted something simple, polished, and refined to go with the dress.”

They were originally going to go with an updo, but ultimately decided wearing her hair down “was the moment” and they were both really happy with the outcome.

To create the red carpet-ready hairstyle, Oropeza curled the bottom sections of Chloe’s hair. “This created soft, loose waves that added some movement and shape,” he said. “The key was to create a very soft wave towards the end.”

Bustle exclusive. Courtesy of Batiste

The key to the full, fluffy finish? “The hero product was the Batiste Hint of Black Dry Shampoo at the roots,” says Oropeza. “This helped add a little extra volume and lift while also blending perfectly with her color, so there was no white residue left behind. It made her hair looking fuller, fresh, and really soft.”

And to keep the look on-point all night long? “Always be sure to cool the hair or set it for a long-lasting effect. The less you touch the hair, the better.”