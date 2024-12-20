Chriselle Lim Credits This $19 K-Beauty Product For Clear Skin

In Bustle’s video series 7 Days of Skin, tastemakers take us through seven days of their skin care routines—the products they count on to keep their skin looking 10/10 through work, rest, and play.

Chriselle Lim is the ultimate beauty boss. After starting off her career as an ultra-chic wardrobe stylist and OG fashion blogger, Lim more recently made her mark on the beauty world as the creative director of fragrance company Phlur. From the brand’s viral sweet-smelling body mists to its lush fragrances inspired by her own experiences and feelings, Lim has elevated Phlur to a fragrance powerhouse, thanks to her impeccable taste and vision. But that’s not the only thing she’s bringing to the beauty table. Beyond the outfit pics and vlogs she shares on her Instagram, she also happens to possess a flawless, glass-like complexion that stays glowing through constant travel, busy days at the office, and sweet moments with her daughters at home. Witchcraft? No — just a really solid skin care routine full of Korean beauty steals.

Lim gave Bustle an exclusive look into her weekly skin care regimen, giving us the scoop on the holy-grail cleansers, serums, tools, and body products that she reaches for daily. Ahead, you’ll find her go-to spot treatment, the retinal that’s changed her skin game, and the powerful natural deodorant she swears works better than any other version she’s tried.

Watch Lim’s 7 Days Of Skin, then shop her recommendations below.

Monday Carrotene IPMP™ Hydromelt Cleansing Balm $10.49 See on Amazon When it comes to cleansers, Lim opts for gentle formulas, and her hero product is the April Skin Hydromelt Cleansing Balm. Powered by an anti-inflammatory ingredient called Carrotene IPMP, this rich balm is her ultimate go-to. “I use this guy to melt away, not just my makeup, but also my blackheads,” she says.

Tuesday Carrotene IPMP™ Clearing Solution $15.90 $0 See on Amazon 0 Her secret to banishing breakouts? The April Skin Carrotene IPMP™ Clearing Solution. “I use this to [spot treat in the area that [I’m] breaking out, and overnight, it just flattens it,” she says. This pimple eliminator also includes 2% BHA + PHA to decongest the skin and reduce sebum.

Wednesday ANUA Rice Enzyme Brightening Cleansing Powder $15.90 See on Amazon As a jet-set girlie, Lim says that the powder formula of Anua’s Rice Enzyme Brightening Cleansing Powder makes it a travel essential. And, it’s especially effective for brightening dull skin. “It brightens and is also really good for controlling your sebum production — which is a problem for me,” she says.

Thursday Medicube Age-R Booster Pro $228 $160 See on Amazon Sale “This is the only device that I use every single day,” Lim says. A staple in her morning routine, she loves the Medicube Age-R Booster Pro to enhance the pore cleaning process and kill bacteria. Post-use, she applies the coordinating salicylic acid Zero Pore Pads to remove leftover skin debris. “Using these two together keeps my skin really clean,” she says.

Friday Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3 Serum Dermstore $64 See On Dermstore We’re all familiar with retinol, but have you ever dabbled in a retinal? “This is, hands down, the most effective and fastest working skincare product I've ever used,” Lim says. Medik8 says its retinal is “11x more operative” than traditional retinol. However, she notes that you must build your skin’s tolerance before making this a daily habit.