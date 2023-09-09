Instant gratification and skin care don’t typically go hand in hand. So when I was sent the Clarins Total Eye Lift Cream, which promises to promote smoother skin, reduce puffiness, and give the eye area a lift in just 60 seconds, I was understandably intrigued (and definitely skeptical). The $92 eye cream is a beauty award-winning product that contains mostly plant-based ingredients, including a botanical extract that delivers retinol-like results without the irritation. Curious about how the multi-tasking cream stacks up? Scroll ahead for the full review — plus, a bit of background on how the formula actually works.

The Science Behind The Eye Cream

The Clarins Total Eye Lift Cream contains several plant extracts that are thought to promote skin care benefits, but the star ingredient is harungana extract. Harvested from the leaves of the tree (Clarins purchases its harungana extract from local communities in Madagascar through Fair Trade agreements), harunagana extract is thought to have similar collagen-boosting benefits as retinol but without the redness, dryness, and irritation that retinol is known for causing.

To further smooth, brighten, and depuff skin, Clarins included cassie flower wax and a trio of ingredients consisting of albizia extract, guarana, and horse chestnut extract. Guarana extract can contain more than four times the amount of caffeine found in coffee beans, which is helpful for reducing puffiness as caffeine constricts blood vessels. Additionally, horse chestnut extract contains an active component known as aescin, whose anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits are thought to help reduce both unwanted dark circles and puffiness.

My Impressions

What I Like

Lightweight texture that’s fast-absorbing

Immediately refreshes skin and helps with puffiness

Works well under makeup

Uses an airless, pump-top bottle to keep the product fresh

What I Don’t Like

Expensive

The Total Eye Lift Cream earned points from me right out of the gate for being packaged in a pump-top bottle. Not only does the airtight bottle help to preserve the ingredients so they stay fresh and effective over time, but it’s also more hygienic than a jar that you’re sticking your fingers into every day. One pump appeared to dispense just the right amount of product for both eyes, and luckily, I had checked the Clarins website prior to using the cream because it does have more specific directions than your average eye cream. Following the brand’s recommendation, I let the product warm up for a few seconds before gently pressing it from the inner corners of my under eyes, out, before doing the same along my eyelids, too.

Full disclosure, I only used the Total Eye Lift Cream for a few days before writing this review, so while there are some immediate benefits, I can’t attest to its long-term abilities. But as promised, I did feel like there were some immediate benefits, including that the cream is more of a lightweight balm that absorbs right into the skin. If you’re particular about texture, you’ll be happy to hear that there’s no greasy or sticky feeling, and the cream doesn’t pill up when you apply makeup on top.

Most noticeable to me was that it helped with the eyelid puffiness I often wake up with. I’m not sure if it was the cream itself, the application method of tapping in an outward direction, or a combination of the two, but my puffy lids were immediately soothed. I also felt that the cream helped plump up some of those ultra-fine lines that can crop up when my skin is in need of more hydration. And though my dark circles were definitely still there, I did notice that the area around my eyes looked slightly brighter and more refreshed.

One more thing: while Clarins has deemed the eye cream to be safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers, it’s worth noting that the Total Eye Lift Cream does have a light scent from the added fragrance inside. I didn’t find the scent itself to be overwhelming or unpleasant, but if you’re sensitive to synthetic fragrances, this might not be the product for you. Overall, I’m looking forward to continuing to use this eye cream to see what the full results might be.