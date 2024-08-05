12 “Cold” Fragrances To Keep You Smelling Icy-Fresh All Summer
The perfume equivalent of a chilled martini on ice.
Written byMicaela English
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
When summer reaches peak humidity and our sweat levels are at an all-time high, a scent that leaves a trail of icicles and frosted air can be the ultimate refresher. The power of fragrance is that one whiff can transport you — whether you’re suddenly sitting atop an arctic snow-capped mountain, diving into a Nantucket wave for a moonlit swim, or sipping on a frozen cocktail with crushed ice.
Enter: the buzzy realm of “cold fragrances”, a niche genre celebrated by dedicated #PerfumeTok followers and Reddit threads alike. But what, exactly, does “cold” smell like? Notes like juniper berries, angelica (an earthy-smelling plant), frozen cucumber, lime, gin, sea salt, and coriander are all sparkling notes that hit like a frigid AC blast. While there are some well-known MVPs in the category — like Creed’s mentholated masterpiece, Silver Mountain Water or By Killian’s Roses on Ice — others are new discoveries on the scene, like Charlotte Tilbury’s water fragrance, Calm Bliss, and Maison Francis Kurkdijian’s fizzing gin-like scent, Gentle Fluidity Silver.
If you’re looking for a refreshing new fragrance to keep you cool in the summer heat, look not further. Ahead, we’re sharing 12 fragrances that are perfect antidote to a sticky summer day — chilled martini glass not included.