Cynthia Erivo never does red carpet fashion halfway, and as the host of the 78th annual Tony Awards, she had every reason to go full glam.

Dressed in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture nude-peach velvet gown adorned with oyster pearls, the Wicked star embodied elegance with a twist of something magical. But it was the head-to-toe vision complete with matching makeup that turned her appearance into a jaw-dropping moment.

Rather than balancing the softness of her dress with bold makeup, Erivo and makeup artist Joanna Simkin opted for a tonal approach. The glam, which felt like an extension of her dress, made the Broadway star look like a walking piece of art.

From the pearlescent sheen of her complexion to the softness of her palette, every detail had a place. Read on for all the details you need to know about Erivo’s look.

Cynthia Erivo’s Ethereal Glow

If you need inspo for your makeup, your outfit is your best muse — even on a major red carpet like the Tonys.

“The makeup direction was really led by the dress,” Simkin explains. “The oyster pearls and nude/peachy velvet set the tone of the overall ethereal look. To complement her gown, we went for pearlescent, glowing makeup with fluttery lashes, lit skin, and a tonal lip.”

Joanna Simkin

To create that elegant effect, Simkin turned to K-beauty favorite brand TIRTIR for the skin prep and base, and used a combination of KISS Lash Couture styles to build the sculptural lash moment that anchored Erivo’s whole look.

As Simkin notes, prepping the star’s complexion was essential in achieving that dewy, lit-from-within glow. She began with TIRTIR’s Milk Skin Toner to hydrate and balance, then layered on the Ceramic Milk Ampoule to dial up the moisture and luminosity.

For the base, she used TIRTIR’s Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation in shades 43N and 45W, blending them to create a seamless semi-matte finish that felt fresh but would stay put under stage lights.

The final touch? A soft nude lip with peach undertones that was perfectly in harmony with the rest of Erivo’s look.

Her Sculptural Cluster Lashes

Getty Images/Sean Zanni / Contributor

While her makeup leaned soft, her eyes delivered some understated drama.

To create Erivo’s sculptural lashes, Simkin layered KISS Lash Couture The Muses in Noblesse, a faux silk lash with a corset-woven pattern inspired by royalcore aesthetics, along with three custom-cut clusters from the KISS Lash Couture Masterpiece in Avant-Garde. These were placed strategically along the lash line using KISS Superstick Lash Adhesive. The spiky lashes added dimension without stealing attention — the effect was plush and whispery, like the lash equivalent of a velvet ribbon.

Talk about glam fit for center stage.