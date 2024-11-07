Dolly Parton Has Created The Only Non-Clumping Mascara I’ve Ever Tried

Nine times out of 10, a mascara will promise to be non-clumping. Well, as someone who’s tried hundreds and hundreds of tubes, I can tell you that it’s rare for one to actually deliver on that promise. In fact, I can’t even recall the last one that didn’t clump. But I can tell you about a new one on the shelves that truly, *positively* doesn’t: Dolly Beauty’s Dolly-Eyes Mascara.

Leave it to Dolly Parton, America’s darling — the country singing, philanthropic, amusement park-owning actor entrepreneur icon — to give the world a beautiful and non-clumping mascara.

I’ll admit I didn’t have the highest expectations when I received a mailer with her new makeup products in it. Celebrity beauty brands don’t always have winning formulas. Once I tried them out, though, I was pleasantly surprised. Blown away, actually. They slapped me back to reality: This isn’t a regular celebrity beauty brand — these cosmetics are from Dolly freaking Parton.

Upon first swipe of the Dolly-Eyes Mascara, I was impressed. After two weeks of wearing the product every single day, I was in love. This is the GOAT of mascaras. Read on for everything you need to know about the ultimate non-clumping lash-lengthening tube your makeup bag needs.

Fast Facts

Price: $20

$20 Best for: Lengthening, curling, and volumizing your lashes

Lengthening, curling, and volumizing your lashes Your rating: 5/5

5/5 Cruelty-free & vegan

What we like: It makes my lashes look amazing — without any clumps

The Dolly-Eyes Mascara

Dolly Beauty

The Dolly-Eyes Mascara is a sight to behold: It’s housed in a cream faux-leather tube, complete with a rhinestone-covered top and an engraving of Parton’s signature next to an illustration of a butterfly (Dolly loves butterflies, in case you don’t know). It comes in one shade — jet black — and aims to curl and lift your lashes. The spoolie is football-shaped, which helps its mission of coating each and every hair.

My Review

It’s not just a pretty product. The second I swiped the mascara onto my eyelashes, I knew it was nothing to smirk at. Its spoolie truly covers each individual lash, separating and curling each to the heavens, resulting in, well, a butterfly-like effect.

While I do wear mascara to enhance the volume, length, and fullness of my lashes, all of those benefits become null when the stuff makes my lashes clump together. I’m not trying to look like I have tarantulas hanging off my eyeballs. And so — though I’m happy with the lifting and curling this mascara does to my lashes, I’m most excited that it doesn’t clump. Like, at all.

Even after applying two coats of the stuff, my lashes don’t cling together. And it still doesn’t clump after a couple of weeks of regular wear. In the past, I’ve tried some mascaras that appear to be non-clumping but ended up doing so after regular use. Not this baby.

The Verdict

Dolly-Eyes is an A-plus creation that has now replaced the six other mascaras in my rotation. If you hate clumpy mascara as much as I do, do yourself a favor and snag this one. Like Parton herself, it’s the best in the biz.