In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite celebrities and talent for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Ahead, Euphoria’s makeup artist Donni Davy tells Bustle about her “more is more” philosophy, building Half Magic, and the secret to her most-saved looks.

Donni Davy wants you to puck yourself. “I designed Glitterpuck to layer on top of anything, but it’s really good on top of Sparklestik,” the celebrity makeup artist and brand founder tells me over Zoom. Davy, who rose to social media stardom after her work as lead makeup artist on HBO’s cult drama Euphoria, is on a mission to make beauty a fearless pursuit for all — especially those who have yet to venture beyond their 2012 eye shadow palette (IYKYK).

“I’m extremely passionate about empowering people to wear fun makeup — whether it’s a bright color or face gems. I want everyone to try things out, and see how it makes them feel,” Davy says. It’s no secret that the beauty industry is having a renaissance of fun, frivolous energy; the kind that makes you want to get out of your comfort zone — and your house. “People want to experiment with beauty again — there’s this sense of regret if you don’t,” Davy tells me, wrapped in a cozy shawl surrounded by pink glow-in-the-dark lighting. “You don’t want to get to your 50s and 60s and think, ‘When I was young and hot, why didn’t I try more things?”

This sentiment inspired the industry expert to create her own line called Half Magic — a full representation of Davy’s beauty philosophy, from its colorful packaging and witchy aesthetic, to cheeky product names like Lip Snuggle and Blushing Lizard. “I name everything myself; it’s one of my favorite things about having a brand,” Davy shares. “Honestly, I’ll buy something just for the shade name.”

Ahead, Donni Davy takes us into her alternate beauty universe, where glitter is a non-negotiable and face gems are considered classic.

Her Glow-Up Ritual Stratia Aqua Factory Hydrating Toner Stratia $15.99 See on Stratia “My specialty is real, glowing skin that is not battered in makeup. This toner gives you that plump-from-within look.”

Her Perfect Setting Spray Half Magic Dew Lock Ulta Beauty $23 See on Ulta “I made this to be my own perfect setting spray. It takes any concealer or foundation and merges it with your skin for a melted, natural finish.”

Her Must-Have Nail Kit Lost Angels Press-On Nail Kit Lost Angels $16 See on Lost Angels “I’ve been very into press-on nails lately. Design wise, these are the best.”

Her Best-Kept Beauty Secret Glitterpuck Pressed Glitter See on Ulta $28 See on Ulta “Glitter is always the finishing touch, especially for a night out. If you want your look to pop in low-lighting or if you’re a creator on video, you need to have a pop of glitter. Otherwise, you’re just going to look boring.”

Her Pink-Hair Party Trick Keracolor Color + Clenditioner Ulta $22 See on Ulta “If you want to try color, I reccomend to start with Clenditioner. It gives you a really lovely color, and eventually will fade as you wash your hair.”