This summer, I decided to take a break from caring too much about my hair.

Not only has it not been touched by a professional in over nine months (hi, overgrown roots and split ends), but it’s also barely seen a brush or a blow dryer since Memorial Day. Instead of my usual hour-long styling routine, I’ve embraced my natural texture with salt (both in the form of sprays and ocean dips), minimal washes, and a whole lot of air drying.

While this “chill hair, don’t care” ethos has been amazing for my summer schedule (less time with my hot tools = more time at the beach), it hasn’t exactly been great for my strands. After two months, my hair had transformed from its usual shiny self into a dull, dry, dead-looking mess — and last week, when I caught sight of it in the mirror, I realized it needed serious help.

That said, I still didn’t want to waste a single second of these dwindling summer days for the sake of the cause. Thankfully, I found a solution that works in one minute flat: Dove’s Intensive Repair 10-in-1 Serum Mask.

Fast Facts

Price: $12

$12 Best for : Hydrating and restoring dry, damaged hair

: Hydrating and restoring dry, damaged hair R ating : 5/5

: 5/5 What I like: It works quickly and leaves hair *so* soft and shiny

Dove’s Intensive Repair Mask

Dove’s Intensive Repair line is powered by bio-protein care technology, which rebuilds lost proteins at the molecular level to strengthen strands and target visible signs of damage. Each product features targeted ingredients to address a different type of damage, from breakage to dryness.

The Moisture Mask was the perfect pick for my own summer-specific hair needs, as it employs hyaluronic acid to drench strands in lasting hydration while the bio-protein care complex does the deeper repair work. The result? Hair that feels softer, smoother, and far less parched — without the heaviness some deep treatments leave behind.

Meant to be used as the last step in a three-part system (along with a shampoo and rinse-out conditioner), it combines the potent, active-packed punch of a serum with the rich hydration of a conditioning mask. In addition to leaving hair moisturized and nourished, it promises lasting bounce, extra shine, soft ends, and frizz control. The “10-in-1” in its name may sound like a tall order, but somehow, it delivers.

My Review

As you may have gleaned from the fact that I spent an entire summer basically ignoring my strands, I’m not exactly one for a high-maintenance hair care routine. Even on my most dedicated days, I like to keep things as quick and easy as possible — which means that any sort of treatment that requires sitting around for 20 minutes is just not happening.

That, in a nutshell, is what initially drew me to Dove’s Intensive Repair Mask: As any fitness instructor ever will tell you, you can do anything for one minute.

As recommended, I washed my hair with the brand’s Daily Moisture Shampoo ($5), then applied the mask from mid-lengths to ends. I opted to skip the rinse-out conditioning step, because it felt like I was already going to get enough hydration from the other formulas. I let it sit for a minute (or three — however long it took for me to wash my body and shave my legs), then rinsed it out.

To truly see how well the mask works on its own (and to keep my experiment as scientific as possible), I skipped my usual post-shower products and let my hair air-dry naturally. And, well, the before and after photos speak for themselves.

Not only did my hair look smoother, shinier, and all around healthier than it had in months, but it felt so incredibly good. I couldn’t stop running my hands through it, then making my husband run *his* hands through it to tell me it was silky soft. When I did finally get around to straightening it (my go-to low-effort style), it somehow looked even glossier than before.

The Verdict

The only thing I hate more than wasting time on beauty is wasting money, and considering this mask costs $12 and works wonders in 60 seconds flat, I can’t recommend it highly enough. Keep in mind that this particular formula is meant for dryness, but there are other treatments within the Intensive Repair range that target different concerns — so pick the one that feels right for your needs.

With one week of summer left, I get to keep my hair healthy and happy — without giving up a single extra second of beach time.