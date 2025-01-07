When it comes to my body care routine, not much has changed over the years — except for the fact that my tween obsession with Bath & Body Works lotions has been replaced with a more sophisticated collection of creams and butters. Still, my fixation on having baby-soft skin still remains.

No matter if it’s a luxury emollient I picked up from Sephora or a drugstore salve, my body moisturizer should feel incredibly hydrating without being greasy.

So, when Dove dropped a group of targeted body cream serums in November, I had to try them all. The collection features five products — the Niacinamide + Even Tone, Pro-Retinol + Firming, Prebiotic + Protection, Pro-Ceramide + Repair, and Hyaluronic + Hydration — meant to moisturize and target specific concerns on the skin beneath your neck. Think serums for your limbs.

As someone with an ultra-dry complexion that gets even more chapped during the winter, I opted for the Hyaluronic + Hydration Cream Serum, which promises to eliminate dry and flaky skin while being fast-absorbing and leaving no residue.

After a week of testing, the product did not disappoint. Rich in hydrating hyaluronic acid, the formula puts every dry skin-targeting body care product I own out to pasture. Read on for everything to know about my new winter beauty routine hero.

Fast Facts:

Price: $14

$14 Best for: Extra dry, flaky skin

Extra dry, flaky skin Rating: 5/5

5/5 What I Love: It’s super hydrating, not greasy, fast-absorbing, and offers long-lasting moisture.

It’s super hydrating, not greasy, fast-absorbing, and offers long-lasting moisture. What I Don’t Love: No notes.

The Dove Hyaluronic + Hydration Cream Serum

Dove’s Hyaluronic + Hydration cream serum deeply penetrates to deliver long-lasting smoothness while quashing rough patches and flaking after just five days of use. So it goes beyond just putting a surface-level Band-Aid on your dryness. Plus, it has a thin and non-greasy formula, so there should be no worries about staining your favorite PJs.

Because it’s boosted by hyaluronic acid — the Beyoncé of moisture-locking skin ingredients — and skin barrier-supporting ceramides, you can count on its efficacy. Plus, in true Dove fashion, it’s amazingly gentle, and there should be no concern of irritation or breakouts.

Ingredients

Hyaluronic Acid: This humectant promotes next-level hydration and a plumping effect.

Ceramides: Ceramides help to replenish your skin’s barrier and improve water retention.

Niacinamide: This skin-loving ingredient helps improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Collagen Peptides: These stimulate the building blocks of your skin for a stronger, smoother appearance.

First Impression

After coating my entire body in this serum post-shower, I immediately felt so moisturized and soft. The lightweight formula didn’t require heavy massaging, but I still felt like it was deeply penetrating. It absorbed in a flash, and didn’t leave a trace of an oily, sticky finish — I could slip into my pajamas without worrying about grease stains. It also left a nice sheen that had my arms and legs glistening with smoothness.

Final Verdict

I tested this serum for a week, and I can confidently say that by the end, I noticed a real difference in how my skin looked. I never skip applying lotion after showering, but as the week progressed, I noticed that my visible need for it was lessening. My skin felt softer and softer each day.

Any dry patches that I had — specifically on my heels and elbows — were completely gone, and I had a more even skin tone left in their wake. This product is a dry skin girl’s dream.